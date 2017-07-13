Snap: Buy On The Drop?

This article is the 67th installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?" in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "buy on the drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy, and Strong Buy.

Formerly buoyed by analysts and firms with an interest in the stock, Snap (SNAP) is now down below its $17 IPO price and has investors wondering where the bottom is and whether this is a buying opportunity or the beginning of a deeper, longer slide. While Snap is currently seeing slowing user growth and has tiny revenues relative to its valuation, the company does have a substantial audience of daily active users that it can monetize in the future, offering potential upside down the line. I see too many pressures in the short-term and therefore see SNAP as a Sell on the drop for short-term investors. In contrast, I see some long-term potential if Snap can monetize its DAUs, so I rate SNAP a Hold on the drop for long-term investors.

SNAP data by YCharts

Snap has very little intrinsic value at the moment due to its lack of financial results, but the potential for growth down the line is evidenced by the company's vast base of daily active users, up to 166 million in Q1. I'll divide this article up into two sections: the short-term picture and the long-term picture. Let's start with the former.

Short-term

The short-term picture for Snap is, in my opinion, exceedingly ugly. This is mainly a result of a very small revenue base, crushing stock-based compensation expenses, dilution following the expiration of the lockup period, and slowing user growth relative to past quarters and expectations. These factors are weighing on SNAP, which is down 50% from post-IPO highs, and will continue to weigh on the company and stock in the next few quarters.

First, revenue for Q1 was a measly $150 million relative to Snap's $18 billion valuation, indicating the company still has a massive amount of work to do before it grows into its valuation. On the flip side, it also indicates Snap has plenty of room to fall further should growth disappoint, which is exactly what happened in the first quarter (which I'll discuss in a bit). The consensus analyst estimate for FY2017 revenue is $982 million, and for simplicity I'll just assume Snap earns $1 billion in revenue for the fiscal year. This would give a price-to-sales ratio of 18, which compares unfavorably to Facebook's (FB) P/S of 12 for this period, especially considering Facebook actually earns profits which to an extent justifies the inflated ratio. Revenue will be a vital metric going forward because it will be the bellwether of progress in user growth and monetizing those users, and I think Snap has to demonstrate much better results on the top line to justify its current valuation.

Second, stock-based compensation ("SBC") expense, while necessary for growing tech companies, is absolutely crushing Snap at the moment. For Q1 alone, SBC totaled close to $2 billion, which was more than 13 times revenue for the quarter. This should give an idea of how substantial this expense is and how hard it will be for Snap to overcome this obstacle. Yes, SBC is vital in order to attract top talent and retain current employees, but it will continue to be a near-term pressure on Snap every quarter for those that look at GAAP results. Additionally, considering that Snap's workforce is paid in stock and that stock is cratering, this could hurt morale, cause panic selling, and reduce the incentive of employees to stay at the company. Lastly, this level of SBC is much higher than peers like Facebook whose SBC expense in its most recent quarter was just $867 million despite expanding rapidly since its IPO:

FB Stock Based Compensation (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This doesn't bode well for Snap's SBC in the future and I am skeptical the company will be able to stabilize the expense to the benefit of shareholders.

Third, the upcoming expiration of the lockup period will increase dilution and likely lower share price in the short-term. 711 million shares could be added to the share supply, which currently sits at just 188 million. This will likely put downward pressure on shares as insides might panic sell due to the crashing stock price.

Fourth, the growth of daily active users appears to be declining, which is very bad news for a stock like SNAP whose valuation heavily relies on its expected growth. DAUs grew 36% YoY and 5% QoQ to 166 million, which is relatively strong growth but below expectations of 168 million. Additionally, average revenue per user ("ARPU") grew 181% YoY to $0.90, but fell 14% QoQ, which I think is the more salient point here. Yes, Q4 is the holiday quarter where advertisers ramp up spending and ad buys, but Snap should be growing at a robust enough pace where cyclicality isn't a factor that hurts sequential revenue growth. Sequential revenue growth due to increase in number of users should be strong enough to at least offset the quarter-to-quarter decline due to holiday-derived revenue, but ARPU instead fell 14%. Snap will have to improve results on this front in order to justify a higher valuation.

Ultimately, in the short-term, I think SNAP is facing too many obstacles and pressures and isn't likely to see share price appreciation over the time frame. For those investors with a short-term investing horizon, I see SNAP as a Sell on the drop.

Long-term

The long-term picture for SNAP is more promising in my opinion due to the potential for monetization of DAUs and the potential for further DAU growth even if that growth slows. I'll come up with a hypothetical scenario to illustrate Snap's potential.

With 166 million DAUs, if we assume DAUs grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10% over the next 5 years, which I think is conservative considering the 36% growth of DAUs YoY in Q1, this comes out to 267 million DAUs. If we assume Snap reaches average annual ARPU of $2, which is conservative considering a peer like Facebook had an ARPU of $6.25 in its most recent quarter, Snap would report Q1 2022 revenue of $534 million for an annual run rate of around $2.14 billion. Recall, this is a conservative estimate on both growth rate and ARPU, but still demonstrates how much Snap could eventually grow into a higher valuation.

But here's the crux of a SNAP investment, it's pure speculation on the growth of the company going forward. The bear argument is very easy to make: just look at the company's financial statements and valuation metrics. The bull argument is much more expectations-based and relies on some rosy scenario that may or may not come to pass. At the very least though, the long-term picture for SNAP looks much better than the short-term picture. For investors that like Snap's DAU base and think monetization will be effective going forward, the long-term potential for upside looks good. Because of this potential, I can see the argument for why holding onto shares for the long haul might make sense. At the same time, due to the bearish short-term outlook, I think there will be a better buy-in point for long-term investors so buying now doesn't seem like the right play. For now, I rate SNAP a Hold on the drop for investors already with skin in the game.

