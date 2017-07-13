Nike Still Isn't A Buy

Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares recently spiked after the release of its fiscal Q4 2017 earnings report, due to a number of positive catalysts including the announcement of a partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Bulls argue that growth in emerging markets and e-commerce will allow the company to continue growing at a solid pace.

I'd like to qualify this article by reiterating that I do like Nike as a company and recently finished reading Shoe Dog by Phil Knight, which I thought was an excellent and inspiring read.

However, I personally believe that much of the positive sentiment around Nike revolves around its dominant position in the sportswear industry, its solid balance sheet and its brand strength. My gripe with this type of thinking is that Nike's market cap is nearly $100B - factors such as those listed above are already priced into the stock.

While the above factors are material in a discussion of Nike's long-term catalysts, I've found that they can lead to undue bullishness. After all, the above factors were true two years ago, and Nike's stock has stayed relatively flat during that time period.

I don't believe that Nike shares represent an attractive buying opportunity as of now and will explain why below.

The Jordan Effect

Jordan Brand was one of the bright spots for Nike in fiscal 2017. As per the below chart, Jordan Brand and Sportswear were the two primary contributors to Nike's growth for the year:

However, growth in this category has been driven by the mass production and allocation of what were previously limited-edition shoes. My theory is that Nike, faced with competitive pressure and the ever-present need to please shareholders, decided to ramp up production of certain coveted Jordan models in order to maintain revenue growth.

I've written about this phenomenon in prior articles on the company, and my take on it remains the same: producing large quantities of what have traditionally been high-demand, limited-edition Jordans may damage brand image in the long-run and is not a "healthy" way of generating revenue growth. I strongly doubt that Nike would have made this decision were it not for the recent slowdown in top-line growth:

Revenues YoY Growth Q3 2016 $8 billion 8% Q4 2016 $8.2 billion 9% Q1 2017 $9.1 billion 8% Q2 2017 $8.2 billion 6% Q3 2017 $8.4 billion 5% Q4 2017 $8.7 billion 5%

North American Growth

North American growth remains anemic, as per the below chart:

Revenues YoY Growth Q3 2016 $3.7 billion 13% Q4 2016 $3.7 billion 0% Q1 2017 $4 billion 6% Q2 2017 $3.7 billion 3% Q3 2017 $3.8 billion 3% Q4 2017 $3.8 billion 0%

I've argued in prior articles that this is due to competition from a resurgent Adidas (OTCQX: ADDYY), which has been on a tear in the United States as of late and is now trading at ATH's. The athleisure trend has also hurt Nike, whose gear is more performance-oriented and less casual than that of Adidas.

As long as Adidas continues to perform well in the United States, Nike's North American sales will remain under pressure. As I argued in my last article, it doesn't seem like Adidas's momentum will be slowing down anytime soon. This is problematic for Nike as North America remains its largest market and the source of nearly half of its revenues.

Adidas's resurgence is the primary reason why Nike shares have underperformed over the past couple of years, and it remains to be seen whether Nike be able to slow Adidas down and regain dominance on its home turf.

Valuation

On the surface, Nike appears attractively valued relative to its competitors:

It has the second-lowest PE multiple among its peers, and has an impressive lead in margins versus Adidas and Under Armour (NYSE: UAA), its main rivals. However, I would argue that its relative brand strength and solid profitability are priced in. Nike has a price-sales ratio of 2.8, which is much higher than that of Under Armour and Adidas.

Put in a different way, Nike makes about $12B more per year than Adidas, yet its market cap is nearly $60B more. This disparity can be explained by the fact that Nike has historically been much more profitable than Adidas, especially in North America.

However, Nike has long been the dominant player in the sportswear industry in the United States, and it didn't have much competition. Nike faces a much more competitive environment now than it did before, with Adidas and Under Armour nipping at his heels. I believe this newfound competitive pressure indicates that Nike's margins are at a near-term plateau.

Amazon Partnership

Part of the reason for Nike's recent share price surge was confirmation of a partnership with Amazon to sell its products on the site. Given Amazon's dominance and wide reach, the positive reaction to the news was to be expected.

However, Nike's recent share price surge based on this partnership seems unwarranted: first off, Nike products are already available on Amazon from a number of unlicensed and third-party vendors. Secondly, the partnership is in a pilot stage at the moment and Nike CEO Mark Parker said that Amazon will initially feature a "limited assortment" of Nike products.

The benefit this partnership will have on Nike's top and bottom-lines remains to be seen, and as such I would advise potential and current Nike shareholders to remain cautious when taking this partnership into consideration.

Conclusion

Slowing revenue growth, competition from Adidas, and a relatively rich-valuation indicate that Nike does not have much near-term upside at current levels.

While growth in emerging markets and the growth of DTC sales were positive developments in 2017, I would argue that slowing growth in North America more than outweighs those positives.

I wrote this article to contest some of the strong bullish sentiment that I've seen recently about Nike stock. As such, I decided to focus more on recent developments that might be troubling to shareholders. More well-rounded and different angles about Nike can be found in my past articles, as I've written about Nike extensively in the past.

I would also like to note that I do like Nike as a company and believe it will be fine in the long-run. I believe that Under Armour's recent struggles indicate that as of now, Adidas and Nike will be able to "co-dominate" the global sportswear industry without Under Armour as a major competitive threat.

I will keep readers updated via articles on this site and am always welcome to any questions or disagreements either in the comments section or via email (email address is in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

