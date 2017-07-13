Is It The Best Of Times Or The Worst Of Times?

Well, we've reached the halfway point in 2017, and it's a natural time to reflect on the first six months and look ahead for the next six months.

Before I get started, it's important to note that I'm a firm believer that it's next to impossible to forecast the market. There are just too many factors that come into play. One would need to look at all the myriad factors, properly weigh them, and then hope that nothing unforeseen happens. Crystal balls, anyone?

But, if we want to be a player in the market, we have to take a stand on something and be ready to modify it as we go along.

The question always seems to come down to: 1) Do we stand pat, 2) take on more risk, or 3) reduce risk? I can't answer that question for you; I can only share with you how I think and what I do. Hopefully each reader can gain something.

Let me start by sharing some fine work from MarketWatch. Here's a graph that illustrates the relative performance if someone "sat out" the best 25 days each year for the last 45 years:

This dramatic difference is the stalwart for buy-n-hold investing. However, it tells only one-half the story. Here's another graph from MarketWatch that shows the results of missing the 25 worst days:

Generally, these two charts support either of two propositions:

1) Buy-n-hold is better than taking the risk of missing the good days.

2) "Market timing", as difficult as it may be, has potentially great rewards.

However, these two charts really don't tell the complete picture. Here's a chart that brings it all together:

What this chart illustrates is that missing the bad days is the most profitable action, but missing the best 25 days AND missing the worst 25 days is still better than buy-n-hold.

Furthermore, though the chart covers 45 years, the result would be unchanged if we condensed it down to the last 5, 10 or 20 years.

What this means to me is very simple: It is worth taking the risk of missing the best days if one can miss the worst days.

Well, that's pretty easy to say. The real question is whether or not one can, over time, get it right more often than get it wrong.

Some may use any number of methods to try and accomplish this feat: P/E ratios, trend lines, whatever.

As a statistician who worked in the financial industry and has about 45 years experience in investing, over the years, the only stand I've had faith in is the Seasonality of the market. Here's a repeat of a graph I've used in many of my SA articles:

Average Monthly S&P Returns 1954-2014

Though the chart only goes through 2014, if it was updated through 2016, the pattern would be maintained.

What is very clear is that there is overwhelming evidence to suggest the market undergoes weakness from August to Mid-October. There are some reasons for this, not just empirical evidence, but I won't go into that here.

For me, that means one is most likely to find the best days in the first and fourth quarters and the worst days in the third quarter (In fact one study actually concluded that the worst week is the 38th week, usually around September 20th).

Now, as we saw from the earlier graph, it is well worth missing a "best day" if one can miss a "worst day". So, I always start off my planning with the concept that unless I have some clearer indication of the market, I'm risk-off from mid-August till mid-October.

I don't try to outguess the market, I just go with the probabilities. The probabilities suggest sitting out Q3 and being engaged the rest of the year.

But I don't take this in a complete vacuum. Absent other indicators that lead me somewhere else, this is my "routine".

Here's an excerpt from my SA first-quarter update, which exemplifies my thought processes:

1) The "seasonality" of the market and the enthusiasm for fiscal relief would be positive for the market through March, possibly a little longer. We could expect gains of around 5%. 2) The enthusiasm would wane as the reality of the daunting task of actual fiscal relief takes hold. This would put pressure on markets and we could see a pullback. 3) It is unlikely that fiscal relief would come before October. By August optimism would be at its lowest and Q3 would be the most difficult. 4) The "seasonality" of the market suggests Q4 as strong. However, it may be either a) very strong or b) tepid depending upon the effectiveness of fiscal relief. My guess was up another 5% to end the year up 10%. If $1 trillion in stimulus plus tax reform takes hold ... who knows? Now, an outlook without an action plan is meaningless so in March I put forth the following: Given the reasoned outlook, I suggested: 1) "Risk On" for Q1; 2) "Neutral" for Q2; 3) "Risk Off" Q3; and 4) "Wait-n-See" for Q4 with a bias for "Risk On". Everyone has their own way to add or subtract risk: selling/buying holdings, buying leveraged ETFs, shorting, using options, etc. Those that follow me know I prefer options so ... I would implement this action plan by: 1) "Buying the Dip" by selling naked puts at each opportunity in Q1, 2) Selling ATM calls and NOT write naked puts in Q2, 3) Selling ITM calls in Q3 and, 4) "Buy the Dip" through put-writes in Q4 or sell ATM or OTM calls depending upon legislative progress (or lack thereof) on fiscal relief.

I have to admit that I didn't expect the S&P to rise as fast as it did in Q1. I'm not so sure many did. As I reported in April, Q1 S&P was up 5.48% and my PORTFOLIO RETURN was up only 3.99%.

But a bit of explanation is in order. Those that follow me know that I'm 100% invested 24/7/365 and fully hedged. I've written many articles on different ways to do this, so I won't go into detail here other than to say that I use calendar options rather than direct stock investments. I choose this, because it enables me to be 100% invested and hedge potential downside.

The strategy is simple; I'm betting that the extra return by being 100% invested will offset the hedging costs associated with the plan.

One must take into account that because I'm 100% invested my PORTFOLIO RETURN of 3.99% would equate to an equity stock return closer to 6.65% using the standard 60%/40% asset allocation.

Any calendar option strategy will optimize returns as long as the market doesn't rise too sharply. Q1 had a sharp rise, so, on the surface, I under-performed. Looking at a portfolio return, I outperformed.

In my March article, I decided to stay the course and go to neutral from "risk-on". Well, the S&P rose only about 2.55% for Q2, bringing the S&P year-to-date return to 8.03%. This slower climb works well with calendar options. As a result, my portfolio return for Q2 was 3.51%, bringing my YTD portfolio return to 7.51%. Once again, this is portfolio return, and if one equated it to a 60/40 mix, the "equity portion" would equate to a return of 12.5%. Needless to say, I'm happy.

My outlook for the rest of the year is UNCHANGED. In a subsequent article, I will explore in more detail some of the mechanics and techniques I use. Strategy comes before tactics.

For now, suffice it to say I will use caution for the next several weeks, then go defensive till mid-October.

I'm willing to miss the chance of some good up-days, or weeks or even months. If I can avoid the worst days, weeks or months, they will compensate for missing any best days.

Conclusion: Everyone has their own ways of evaluating the market. I trust seasonality and only modify it with clear and convincing reasons.

Let me say that this is NOT "market timing", which I'm against. I don't try to pick tops or bottoms. I simply try to take advantage of patterns that have existed for decades.

Looking ahead, there is nothing in the political climate, the economic climate or world issues that would lead me to go against the historical probabilities.

In fact, the uncertainties ahead seem to reinforce such a strategy.

I remain bullish. I'm not scared of a downturn. Caution is the word - not for good - just for the next few months.

