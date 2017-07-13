Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Rally Ahead Of Yellen Round 2

Stocks

Another Dieselgate? Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) has been accused of selling over a million cars with excessive emissions in Europe and the U.S. for almost a decade, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports. The criminal investigation involves cars equipped with two diesel engine types, dubbed OM 642 and OM 651, which used defeat devices to power down during emissions tests.

The annual Allen & Co. conference, gathering some 300 media and tech CEOs, plus some of the most powerful investors in the world, is underway in Sun Valley, Idaho. Details about the gathering are typically kept secret, but insiders have described the event as a "summer camp for billionaires." Among the celebrities on the guest list: Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Some of the Web's biggest names - Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)- joined forces on Wednesday to defend net neutrality. Messages were broadcast on website banners, pop-up widgets, blog posts and videos. The public will have until mid-August to send comments to the FCC before a final vote on Open Internet rules, which were adopted under Democratic control in 2015.

Minnesota is suing CenturyLink, claiming the company is overcharging customers in the state. According to General Lori Swanson, the company isn't honoring prices that customers are hearing from sales agents. The suit is separate from a class action that claims CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) signed up and charged customers for services without their permission.

There's "no loss or theft" in an incident where customer data was left on an unsecured server, according to Verizon (NYSE:VZ). ZDNet reported that up to 14M subscriber records were left on an unprotected Amazon (AMZN) S3 server controlled by an employee of Nice Systems (NASDAQ:NICE). A researcher discovered the data in late June and informed Verizon, which said the 14M number was "overstated."

Defending their planned merger, DraftKings (Private:DRAFT) and FanDuel (Private:DUEL) said their deal would not lead to higher prices for players. They also argued that the tie-up would be better for consumers as it could compete against powerful companies in the longer-running fantasy sports businesses, like ESPN (NYSE:DIS) and Yahoo (VZ). An initial scheduling conference before an administrative judge at the FTC is slated for tomorrow.

Worldwide PC shipments in Q2 were down 4.3% on the prior year, according to Gartner, for a total of 61.1M units. It marks the eleventh consecutive quarter of shipment declines and the lowest quarterly volume in a decade. Supply shortages for DRAM, SSDs, and LCD panels are said to have driven up prices, while pushing down demand.

Pimco is suing Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) for withholding money allegedly owed to bond investors, in a dispute that could have implications for billions of dollars still locked up in mortgage securities created before the financial crisis. It's the latest twist in a legal saga that has pitted investors, including Pimco (OTCQX:AZSEY), against banks over their actions as MBS administrators.

The world's largest asset manager has launched four bond ETFs, while cutting fees on another, to lure more investors from traditional debt markets. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) estimates bond ETFs attracted $84B so far in 2017, a record for the first-half of the year. "We have aspirations to be ubiquitous in every securities market," said Martin Small, U.S. Head of iShares.

On the move... AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) -1.4% premarket on a report the pharmaceutical company could lose its CEO to generic rival Teva (NYSE:TEVA). According to Calcalist, Pascal Soriot met with the Israeli company's search committee and agreed to join as its new chief executive. Soriot is expected to earn twice as much as former CEO Erez Vigodman and receive an estimated $20M bonus. TEVA +2.6% premarket.

Qatar Airways still plans to purchase a 10% stake in American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) despite the U.S. carrier ending its code-share deal. The agreements allow airlines to sell tickets on each other's flights and share revenue. CEO Akbar Al Baker said he was disappointed by the decision, but the company would work with other partners in the U.S.

Two more gas turbines appear to have been delivered to Crimea, potentially deepening a row over sanctions compliance in which Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) has become embroiled. "Of course, this whole story is going to come out, but let it come out without us," a Crimean government official told Reuters. The equipment at the port of Feodosia was covered in tarpaulins, but matched the dimensions and shape of Siemens turbines.