PepsiCo Stock: Hold On To Your Shares

PepsiCo (PEP) reported 2nd quarter earnings on the 11th before the market opened, by the end of the day, shares were down nearly half a percentage point in reaction to this news. In my view, the numbers for the 2nd quarter were good, but that does not even matter, what does matter is the extremely positive direction this company is going in. I think that even if we do judge this quarter by the numbers themselves, PepsiCo did fantastic. Revenue and earnings per share both beat analyst expectations for this quarter, this was the 21st consecutive quarter where earnings per share beat analyst expectations. However, one earnings report is not even close to a good enough reason to justify selling PepsiCo stock, investors need to look at the bigger picture. They need to understand that PepsiCo is adapting to a changing consumer and is radically changing as a company for the better. Their product pipeline is more well adapted and diversified to changing consumer tastes versus the pipeline of their competitor, Coca-Cola (KO). PepsiCo is changing to capitalize on changing consumer tastes, this one quarter is insignificant in the grand scheme of things. As this transformation occurs, PepsiCo shareholders can enjoy a solid 2.83 percent dividend which has a consistent history of increasing. With all of this in mind, let's dive into this earnings report.

Net revenue for the 2nd quarter increased by 2 percent to $15.71 billion beating analyst consensus estimates of $15.59 billion. Adjusted earnings per share was reported to be $1.50, analysts were expecting earnings per share of $1.39. PepsiCo also raised their full year forecast for adjusted EPS from $5.09 to $5.13 because of the anticipation of more favorable foreign-exchange rates in the future. The falling demand of sugary soft drinks has caused a volume slowdown, PepsiCo is making up for this by increasing prices and diversifying the products they are selling. PepsiCo is hoping to appeal to changing demographics which prefer more health conscious products. These more health conscious and higher end products can be sold for a higher price due to their higher perceived quality value, people are willing to pay more for more healthy items. This is not saying that PepsiCo is moving away from sugary soda drinks or unhealthy items, it is simply them distancing themselves and adapting to changing times. However, some people believe that these price increases will cause even lower drops in sales volume, I think this idea is simply wrong. At the end of the day, people will be willing to pay more for products they think are higher value, there is also the brand loyalty factor people need to consider. The higher end and more health conscious customers PepsiCo are trying to attract will not feel a financial burden from small net increases in prices. Chances are, if someone wants to be healthy, they will pay the price to do so. From this quarter report, we saw a 3 percent rise in net pricing in the Frito-Lay products in North America but volume actually rose by 1 percent.

With more premium products, there will be higher prices, that is to be expected. In the long run, these price increases will most likely do nothing to deter any people from buying products. If we did not have net price increases, it would be unlikely that PepsiCo would be posting such good earnings numbers. These price increases have been helping PepsiCo hit sales targets as they adapt to a fundamentally changing consumer base. I would say that PepsiCo has done a very good job at adapting so far, a much better job than Coca-Cola (KO) has at least.

PepsiCo's portfolio of "Good For You" brands

PepsiCo owns 22 different brands ranging from the unhealthy (Doritos, Pepsi, Fritos) to the healthy (Quaker Oats, Naked, Aquafina). Their strategy is to offer 3 different categories of products to appeal to as many different consumers as possible. They have their healthy "Good For You" brands, a moderately healthy yet still enjoyable "Better For You" brands and finally their "Fun For You" brands which are for people who want to indulge. All of these different brands and different products are meant to all appeal to different people with different tastes, it allows PepsiCo to appeal to as many consumers as possible. It allows them to survive whatever public opinion shifts there are in the industry, right now we are seeing the general public strongly move to more healthy products. For example, PepsiCo's new LIFEWTR bottled water brand has already generated over $70 million dollars in sales with it being on the market for only 5 months. Not only can PepsiCo handle the consumer sentiment shift away from unhealthy drinks and foods towards healthier products, but they will actually even be able to benefit from it! Coca-Cola has been unable to adapt like Pepsi and can not say the same. With only beverage brands, and with most of them being sugary, Coca-Cola stands to lose more than Pepsi from the increasing negative consumer sentiment towards sugary drinks. If you compare the two companies directly, PepsiCo simply has a more well diversified pipeline of products and is less at risk from the current negative sentiment towards sugary drinks.

PEP Dividend data by YCharts

From a dividend investing perspective, PepsiCo would be a fantastic stock to hold. With a annualized payout of $3.22 (paid quarterly) and a dividend that has been growing for the past 44 consecutive years, it seems like PepsiCo is a dividend aristocrat stock. Their dividend yields 2.83 percent and has a payout ratio of 62.9 percent, not too high to be unsustainable and not low enough to not give a meaningful shareholder return. Currently, at the time of writing, shares are trading in the $114-$115 dollar range giving the stock a P/E ratio of around 24. PepsiCo is a must hold for any dividend investors due to the dividends high yield and sustainable payout ratio, their consistent history of hiking dividends implies that it will be hiked again in 2018.

Another thing I would like to point out, that most people don't touch upon when analyzing PepsiCo, is their amazing CEO. Indra K Nooyi assumed the CEO position in 2006 and then became the chairman of the board of directors the next year, since then she has been leading this company on an amazing path. Her leadership was pivotal during the acquisition of Tropicana and merger with Quaker Oats, without her leadership, it is unlikely PepsiCo would have such a diverse portfolio of brands. Her innovative initiative to re-brand the company to appeal to more consumers has been a huge success, and has give them massive competitive advantages. There is no doubt that Indra Nooyi will continue to navigate PepsiCo to success in the years to come.

Conclusion

No matter how you look at it, this quarter report was insignificant when you look at the bigger picture. The bigger picture is that PepsiCo is a rapidly changing company and are well adapted to any consumer sentiment shifts. The high yield dividend for shareholders is the final cherry on top for investors, we give PepsiCo a strong hold rating based on their recent earnings report. There is no reason to sell a single share, their healthy initiative is working and the dividend is simply too good to pass up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.