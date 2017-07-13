Peace, Chevron And Nigeria Means Production Recovery Underway

Nigeria's oil production is recovering as the nation repairs the damage done from militant groups in the Niger Delta region. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is one of NNPC's (Nigerian Nation Petroleum Corporation) main partners and a key part of the nation's hydrocarbon industry. Here is how peace in Nigeria will impact one of Chevron Corporation's largest international assets.

Overview

The cost of pulling a barrel of crude out of the ground in Nigeria has fallen to an average of $22/barrel, according to NNPC's Group Managing Director Maikanti Baru, down by $5/barrel from a year ago. He also noted that Nigeria was producing 1.88 million bo/d with a target set on 2.2 million bo/d this year. It wasn't that long ago that Nigeria was producing just 1.2 million bo/d.

In 2015, Chevron produced 270,000 BOE/d net out of its upstream Nigerian operations. Attacks in May 2016 from the Niger Delta Avengers shut down Chevron's Escravos oil export terminal. Other export facilities were also forced offline due to attacks, hurting production from multiple fields. The Escravos facility has the capacity to export 160,000 bpd.

Last year, Chevron produced 235,000 BOE/d net from its Nigerian operations, with an oil heavy production mix of 204,000 bo/d, 4,000 bpd of NGLs, and 159 MMcf/d of dry gas net.

Considering its international upstream operations are far more profitable in a weak pricing environment (smaller share of profits but lower break-evens), any loss on that front chips away at Chevron's ability to wade through sub-$50 Brent.

Its domestic upstream unit as a standalone entity generated $80 million in net income during Q1 versus $1.437 billion in net income from Chevron's international upstream division. That was when oil prices traded a couple of dollars over $50 a barrel.

Sonam Field

Located in the offshore OML 91 block (in the Escravos Area) through about 200 feet of water, the Sonam Field is being developed by Chevron (40% stake in project). Production from the field, expected to come online later this year, is going to be processed by the Chevron-operated Escravos Gas Plant (40% interest).

Chevron is targeting 215 MMcf/d of natural gas and 30,000 bpd of liquids (mostly condensate) production out of the Sonam Field. The venture plans to market dry gas production to domestic consumers. First gas is pegged for later this year.

The Escravos Gas Plant has 680 MMcf/d of gas & NGLs processing capacity and the ability to export 58,000 bpd of condensate. Chevron also owns the Escravos Gas-to-Liquids (75% stake) plant with 33,000 bpd in fractionation capacity, which is supposed to be increased up to 120,000 bpd over the coming years.

Chevron's 36.7% stake in the 421-mile West African Gas Pipeline is also important to keep in mind. That pipeline transports gas to Nigeria's neighbors, Benin, Togo, and Ghana, for "power generation and industrial applications". In other words large industrial consumers. The West African Gas Pipeline has 170 MMcf/d in transportation capacity.

Offshore Agbami Oilfield

The offshore Agbami oilfield represents the majority of Chevron's upstream Nigerian production. Discovered in 1998 with an estimated 900 million barrels of recoverable oil, Chevron tuned the field online back in 2008 as the operator. Through its 67.3% stake, the field produced 120,000 bo/d and 12 MMcf/d of gas net to Chevron in 2016.

Operations are supported by an FPSO vessel targeting the field through 4,800 feet of water. At its peak, the Agbami oilfield was pumping out 250,000 BOE/d back in 2010, but that has since moved lower.

Management noted that several development wells are expected to be completed in the second half of 2017 as Chevron wraps up its Agbami 2 and 3 infill program. With violence calming down, that timetable should be met, and Chevron should be able to complete that 15 well base maintenance program.

Lower operating costs at the Agbami oilfield will have a material impact on Chevron's Nigerian income streams. This oilfield represents a little over half of its production base and 59% of its oil output in Nigeria.

Investors should keep in mind those leases expire in 2023 and 2024, so Chevron will need to work with Nigeria's government to extend those terms.

Future development opportunities

Chevron has a series of Nigerian exploration and appraisal opportunities to support growth in the long term. One of the big prospects is the deepwater Nsiko discovery (55% stake, operator), which is currently being appraised.

Over at the Usan Field (30% non-operated stake), there are several satellite fields, including the Owowo oil prospect (27% interest), that are being considered as bolt-on projects.

There is also the Aparo and Bonga SW development scheme which would co-develop two fields that share a common geologic structure through an FPSO vessel. Chevron has a 16.6% non-operated interest in that endeavor but the project won't go forward until prices improve.

Final thoughts

Recovering Nigerian oil production is bringing global prices down, but lifting costs well below spot levels means it is very economical for Nigeria to do so. The silver lining for Chevron Corporation is that at least it stands to gain materially from recovering Nigerian production and future growth projects, especially gas developments meeting local demand and bolt-on oilfield developments. Nigeria is a big part of Chevron Corporation's international asset base, and the recovery progress is good news, all things considered.

Investors looking to read more about Chevron Corporation should check out its partnership with Kuwait in Alberta that's developing the Duvernay shale play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.