Hold On To Starbucks - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/12/17)

Nucor is the best player in the steel industry.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, July 12.

Bullish Calls

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM): It's a good stock. However, if one wants to be in both automation and machine learning, then they'd have to be in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as it's the king in both.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX): The stock has pulled down from $64 to $57-58 and it could go down by another 3-4 points. "I say, my charitable trust owns it, just ride it through. They will solve the mobile pay mosh pit problem, though don't expect a big upside surprise this quarter."

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX): It's a risky biotech that has run up too much as it had some FDA clearance.

Bearish Calls

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS): No. Cramer prefers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) as it's the largest steel maker and has a good yield. If Washington decides to protect the steel industry, Nucor will be the biggest beneficiary.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX): The PE is low but there is a lot of controversy. Cramer decided to stay away.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up