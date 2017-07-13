Hold On To Starbucks - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/12/17)

|
Includes: AKS, ATNX, ESRX, NUE, NVDA, SBUX, STM
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Nucor is the best player in the steel industry.

Cramer prefers Nvidia to STMicroelectronics.

Don't buy Express Scripts.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, July 12.

Bullish Calls

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM): It's a good stock. However, if one wants to be in both automation and machine learning, then they'd have to be in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) as it's the king in both.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX): The stock has pulled down from $64 to $57-58 and it could go down by another 3-4 points. "I say, my charitable trust owns it, just ride it through. They will solve the mobile pay mosh pit problem, though don't expect a big upside surprise this quarter."

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX): It's a risky biotech that has run up too much as it had some FDA clearance.

Bearish Calls

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS): No. Cramer prefers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) as it's the largest steel maker and has a good yield. If Washington decides to protect the steel industry, Nucor will be the biggest beneficiary.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX): The PE is low but there is a lot of controversy. Cramer decided to stay away.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here