Can You Spell Relief - Today's Stock Market News

I expect stocks to continue to benefit for the next month or so from improving economic data for as long as inflation lags it.

We said they could, and stocks did rally (well they went up anyway) on relief following Fed Chair Yellen's testimony before House committee yesterday. Today, Janet Yellen moves over to the Senate Banking Committee to continue her testimony. The same risks apply as were discussed for the House panel, however, there's less chance of a detrimental impact now that the written testimony is public knowledge and she's got her message well practiced. The Chicago Fed's Charles Evans and Lael Brainard will also address audiences today, but they take second seat and should be muted by the message of Chair Yellen.

Pay attention to the reporting of the Producer Price Index Thursday. While it's not the market-moving event of the consumer price index, which will be reported tomorrow, all inflationary measures are on the collective radar now. A hot PPI data point, if reported, could raise expectations for future CPI data, and work against stocks.



Economists are looking for the headline PPI to mark no change for June. For Core PPI, which measures prices less changes to food and energy, economists expect a 0.2% increase. That would compare against the 0.3% increase reported in May. Core PPI is up 2.1% year-to-year, but other measures of inflation have not yet breached the Fed's 2.0% target bar. Still, Janet Yellen will be speaking again today after the data is reported and what she says (and has already stated) will overshadow this data point.

We will also receive regular data on initial jobless claims, Bloomberg's consumer comfort measure and the EIA natural gas inventory data, none of which really drives the day's market, in my view. Also, the Treasury Budget will be reported for June; it follows May's reported deficit of $88.4 billion.

Thursday's earnings highlights come from several regional banks and Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL). Airlines are cyclical in nature, and good reports indicate well for the broader economy. Look for data from Access National (Nasdaq: ANCX), Ames National (Nasdaq: ATLO), Commerce Bancshares (Nasdaq: CBSH), Educational Development Corp. (Nasdaq: EDUC), Emmis Communications (Nasdaq: EMMS), Provident Bancorp (Nasdaq: PVBC), PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW), Peak Resorts (Nasdaq: SKIS) and Value Line (Nasdaq: VALU).

In conclusion, we will look again to Capitol Hill for any new information from Fed Chair Yellen, as she moves over to the Senate for the second part of her semiannual testimony. The likelihood of a market shock is less the second day of this event, since more is now certain about it. Still, a startling sound bite still has the ability to impact stocks, so pay attention. Also, Producer Prices will be reported and could raise a specter of concern about the consumer price data due tomorrow.

Security 07-12-17 Premarket SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) +0.7% +0.2% SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) +0.6% NA PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) +1.2% +0.5% iShares Russell 2000 (NYSE: IWM) +0.7% +0.1% Vanguard Total Stock Market (NYSE: VTI) +0.7% NA iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures (NYSE: VXX) -2.7% -0.5% PIMCO Active Bond (NYSE: BOND) +0.3% NA PowerShares DB US Dollar Bull (NYSE: UUP) Unch. NA iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil (NYSE: OIL) +0.4% NA SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) +0.4% +0.2%

While I expect stocks to continue to benefit from improved economic data, the way forward presents a capital flow headwind in the months ahead. Look for stocks to work their way higher near-term but with sector shifts continuing to dictate the days. I will be writing more on suggested industry and sector outlooks in coming reports. Readers interested in my market musings may follow the column here at Seeking Alpha for more.

