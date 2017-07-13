Bank Of America: Fed Stance Could Create Headwinds

In the well-publicized stock rallies of 2017, few stocks have benefited in ways similar to what has been seen with Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC). These moves have propelled our established long position in BAC from $15.80, which is now showing gains of roughly 54% over the last nine months. On balance, we still believe the fundamentals warrant buy positions in the stock as comparative valuations remain highly attractive when assessed against the other blue-chip names in the financial sector. That said, investors must remain cognizant of emerging developments at the Fed which suggest that further tightening is unwarranted and that current interest rate levels might be sufficient for the bank in keeping its stated mandates. If these types of commentaries continue, we can expect downside revisions in the earnings outlook for Bank of America - and this is something that could progress to the point where it would be wise to exit long positions in an effort to reposition long at lower levels toward the end of this year.



As the US economic recovery continues, investors have become somewhat complacent in the fact that we will likely see further increases in the cash rate that is thought to be acceptable by the voting members of the Fed. But when we look at the major data reports that have been released this year, that level of certainty now appears to be unwarranted. Drastic declines in energy markets have altered the inflation outlook in ways that suggest the Fed is no longer in a position to express concerns for reductions in consumer spending. These trends can be seen in the US Consumer Price Index, which has turned from flat to weakening so far this year.



Add to this the volatility seen in worker salaries and wage growth, and we can see that the Fed is more likely to view higher interest rates as an element of uncertainty rather than as a prudent move to maintain price stability. This is ultimately a negative for Bank of America, as it is likely to result in further downgrades for the revenue outlook of the company into the final months of this year.

For these reasons, Bank of America's earnings results released next week will likely garner more attention than normal - and increased volatility in the stock is the most likely outcome. There is now a growing consensus that bank stocks will underperform market expectations, as the Trump stock rally appears to have run its course. If next week's figures do prove to be disappointing, it could be enough of a one-two punch to push many bullish investors to exit long positions and look for opportunities in other market sectors.

On the positive side, we have seen some highly encouraging longer-term developments in BAC when looking at the company from an earnings per share perspective. At this stage, it is still unclear whether we will see a drastic reaction to a single earnings release. But the balance of the evidence does suggest the need for caution if we see revenue disappointments in conjunction with an unsupportive policy stance from the Fed. Analyst surveys suggest that we will see an annualized EPS increase of $0.02 (to $0.43), and we may need to see an improvement on that number if we are going to see increases in the stock valuation during the remainder of this month.

In trend terms, BAC is showing price levels that are generally not this obvious. Prior lows at $22.30 have been tested on five previous occasions, and this confirms the support zone as the true line in the sand for those that are currently long the stock. This makes an excellent level to place stop-losses as we head into the potential volatility that could be seen in BAC next week.

Conservative investors who are looking for diversified exposure to the sector should consider buying into the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE), which includes BAC and coincides with market moves seen in the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. But more aggressive investors can look to BAC stock individually, and we maintain our long positioning stance while the stock trades above $22.30. The current sideways range in BAC will become invalidated if we see the markets push above $25.50, and this is a scenario that should prove to be highly bullish for the stock in the long term, if it does indeed occur. The ultimate results here will depend on the reported earnings we will see for the latest quarter, but investors must also remain watchful for possible changes in rate expectations that could negatively impact the company's earnings outlook over the next few quarters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.