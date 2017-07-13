Kinder Morgan Q2 Earnings Preview

Kinder Morgan Inc is getting ready to report Q2 results, what to look out for.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is gearing up to report its Q2 results and investors are hoping for an update on its dividend guidance. After sharply cutting its payout at the end of 2015, a harsh but very necessary measure, growth is set to return and the update is due out in 2H 2017. Here are some things to keep in mind before Kinder Morgan Inc posts.

Financial preview

The justification for Kinder Morgan slashing its payout was so the firm could fully fund its dividend and growth/maintenance capex with internally generated cash flow streams. Kinder Morgan forecasted that it would generate $4.46 billion in distributable cash flow (operating cash flow minus maintenance capex, preferred stock dividends) versus $1.2 billion in payouts and $3.2 billion in growth capex this year. Basically break even on a cash-flow basis.

Investors should look out for how Kinder's DCF stacks up against capex and dividend payments in Q2, with a focus on neutrality. Covering its organic growth with its own cash flow means debt reduction through divestment proceeds is possible. That isn't possible if Kinder is running an outspend.

Several tranches of the firm's debt matured last quarter, including two series of notes due in April worth a combined $655 million and $786 million due June. ~$1.4 billion is a hefty figure, and all of the $1.2 billion USD in net proceeds from Kinder's Canadian IPO (closed in May) will go towards retiring that debt.

Keep in mind the firm's current liabilities vastly stripped its current assets at the end of Q1 to the tune of ~$3.4 billion, mostly due to debt coming due. Investors should see how management plans to enhance Kinder's liquidity position, which will most likely include additional asset sales.

Interest rate risk and bottom line growth

A big uncertainty in Kinder's guidance comes down to interest rates as $10.8 billion of its debt carries a floating rate. Kinder Morgan forecasts that a 100 basis point increase in floating rates impacts its annual DCF generation by $108 million.

Luckily for Kinder, recent statements from the Federal Reserve indicate that rate hikes will probably be at a slower pace than previously thought. However, nothing is certain so look for comments in regards to bringing down Kinder's interest rate risk (such as paying down its $1 billion 2019 term loan).

Unlike its DCF, which was roughly flat in Q1 2017 vs Q1 2016, Kinder's net income jumped by 45% to $401 million. Its EBITDA moved 15% higher. Lower interest expenses will enhance gains from Kinder's growth program (new income generating midstream assets coming online), partially offset by the impact of divestments.

Trans Mountain update

Investors should expect to hear more about Kinder's infamous Trans Mountain Expansion. While a great growth catalyst if the project is completed in a timely manner, the firm's progress has been anything but. Supposedly, construction will start up later this year in September, but that appears to be a very bullish assessment.

Recent provincial elections in Canada's BC province didn't go favorably for the pro-pipeline crowd (the project has federal approval but that's just one piece of the complex regulatory puzzle), and wildfires are raging in BC as of this writing. Not to sound too cynical but if management blames the wildfires for any delay, that could be seen as admitting the political headwinds are too much but not wanting to say so.

However, this isn't to say that the project doesn't make economic sense or that Canada shouldn't move through with constructing the pipeline. It is simply pointing out that maybe the expansion has a lot more hurdles to deal with than previously thought just a few months back. Click here to learn more about Kinder Morgan's biggest potential growth catalyst and why it makes sense to move forward with the project.

CO2 update

Kinder Morgan has a significant presence all across the CO2 EOR industry. The firm sources CO2 from Colorado (particularly the McElmo Dome), transports it to the Permian Basin, then sells it to third-parties or injects it into old oilfields to primarily produce crude.

Source: Kinder Morgan Inc

Almost all of Kinder's 2017E oil production is hedged around $58-59/barrel, a very favorable price considering per barrel cash operating costs are in the mid-teens.

First-oil from the Tall Cotton pilot project, the second part of Kinder's field development program, was due in Q2. That $66 million project is Kinder's first attempt to extract oil without targeting a main pay zone with a CO2 EOR design.

This is a relatively new scheme that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), a really big CO2 EOR player in the Permian, has also been implementing with success. Occidental's guidance backs up Kinder's claim that existing production is very cash flow positive and new projects make economic sense even in the current environment.

Investors should look out for how Kinder's residual oil zone development is going because it could open up a modest slate of new projects if proven viable. Also, see if management would step back on CO2 EOR capex in 2018 if prices don't improve, as that's when Kinder's hedges fall off.

Final thoughts

The biggest thing on everyone's mind will be the dividend guidance update as Kinder Morgan Inc has to communicate how it will balance the need to cover growth/maintenance capex on top of rising dividend payments all while living within cash flow.

Part of that equation could be due to growth capex winding down post-2018/19 as major projects are brought online and cash flow streams ramp up, but Kinder Morgan Inc needs to communicate that with investors to make it real and concrete. We'll see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.