Seadrill Bags One-Well Contract For The Drillship West Saturn In Brazil

Today's news is encouraging because it appears that we are witnessing a renewed interest in a deep-water segment that was dead until recently.

The West Saturn is expected to commence operations end of 4Q'17. The backlog for the firm portion of the contract is expected to be approximately $26 million.

Seadrill has secured a firm contract for one well and one drill stem test with Statoil Brasil Óleo e Gas for the West Saturn in Brazil.

Image: Seadrill Drillship West Saturn

Investment Thesis:

It is hardly a secret how bad the offshore drilling industry has done recently and drillers are struggling to survive while waiting for an elusive recovery that seems to slip away due to a stubborn low oil price environment, which is not enough to push oil majors to invest again in exploration CapEx.

However, while the market is not at equilibrium, it is far from being dead and I have noticed some tendering activities the past few months, especially in the jack-up segment. Recently, the floaters segment has appeared to move a little as well.

Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) and its subsidiaries such as North Atlantic Drilling (NADL) are in the process of restructuring their huge debt (~$14 billion), either through an out-of-court deal or through Chapter 11. I believe it is now time to sit on the side and wait for the news.

However, the company will survive this "bump in the road" and will emerge financially stronger, with a modern and competitive rig fleet.

Today's news:

Seadrill announced today the following:

[H]as secured a firm contract for one well and one drill stem test with Statoil Brasil Óleo e Gas for the West Saturn in Brazil. The contract also includes a number of option wells to be drilled in blocks where Statoil has license and operatorship. West Saturn is expected to commence operations between December 2017 and January 2018. The backlog for the firm portion of the contract is expected to be approximately $26 million. The West Saturn will be upgraded with a Managed Pressure Drilling ("MPD") system which is expected to be utilized as part of the upcoming work scope. The Saturn represents the fifth unit managed by Seadrill equipped with MPD equipment.

Location:

Norwegian giant Statoil (NYSE:STO) has wrapped up its acquisition of a 66% stake in Block BM-S-8 off Brazil's offshore Santos basin from state-run oil company Petrobras. Block BM-S-8 is comprised of the Carcara field which was discovered in 2012 and Statoil estimates the license to hold between 700 million and 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The rig will spud the Guanxuma well in Block BM-S-8.

Day rate and backlog analysis:

Seadrill is not indicating the day rate, but indicates only a backlog of $26 million. This amount suggests a contract of about 120 days at 200k/d. We do not know if the mobilization and the MPD upgrade are included in the backlog and paid separately by Statoil.

The West Saturn is actually leaving Las Palmas where she was ready stacked after it completed the Ayame-1X well in Ivory Coast for Ophir Energy in May 2016.

Conclusion:

Seadrill will emerge from this difficult restructuring in a better financial position, probably by the end of 2017. The new company will be able to better compete in this harsh environment, with day rates close to breakeven level and a serious rig oversupply.

I am hopeful the company will see a way to keep a tiny share of the new company to the present shareholders who have suffered a tremendous loss already. I would be really surprised if the company declares the SDRL common shares worthless. The stock is now trading around 0.37 and seems to show that a 2% stake is the probable outcome that the street is betting on. An out of court deal is not out of the question either and could be a favorable outcome for shareholders.

Yesterday, I commented on the UK company Ensco (ESV), which secured three drillship contracts in offshore West Africa. It is, however, too early to draw definite conclusions yet, but it is still a welcomed start, albeit at low day rate level.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the Offshore drilling industry. Thank you for your support.

