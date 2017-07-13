Altair Corporation - Obscure, But Likely Highly Attractive

Investment Thesis

The thesis is straightforward here. I believe that investors might benefit from trying to buy a few shares of Altair Corporation (OTCPK:ATCD) or at least have it on a watchlist due to the following;



The shares are likely trading at completely bargain prices. I use the word 'likely' because I only have access to audited financial statements from 2014. Using this data the current market capitalization is roughly $15 million which makes the company priced slightly below NCAV with cash (net of liabilities) accounting for 75% of that. While this is taking data from three years ago I believe that the business is stable enough for this not change dramatically. Thus I believe the downside could be limited. Furthermore, this valuation does not include likely over depreciated PP&E and stake in ATCD’s parent.

The upside is also clear because unlike other cash-heavy stocks, ATCD generated $4.6 million of free cash flow from the business in 2014 and 2013 or about 33% of the market capitalization. They also seem to be able to grow (or at least maintain) their revenue stream and profitability.

While the proposition is clear there are obvious things to be aware of;

The company is controlled by its parent, Chatham Corporation (OTCPK:CHTM), likely a family-owned business which owns 75% of ATCD thus minority shareholders are likely not properly represented. While the family might not have vastly different incentives from other shareholders, the latter group is definitely exposed to any action that could see the value of their investment diminished.

The current price for a share is $3,000 which might make it troublesome for smaller portfolios to accumulate the desired position. Furthermore, the timeframe for the underlying value to realize might be several years. The situation though might change after the current CEO, who is around 78 years old, will leave and his son will become the new CEO.

Nate Tobik of Oddball Stocks has a good strategy of buying a single share of dark companies in order to get their statements which many times lead to catching an interesting investment opportunity virtually unknown to anyone else apart from the shareholders of the companies themselves.

I believe that from what I know about Altair, this strategy would definitely make sense here. While it is likely that owning shares of ATCD would amount to almost a private equity investment, it could be that in the next few years the ROI could be sensible.



What I know so far



Without the financial statements that I got my hands on through one shareholder of ATCD, it's almost impossible to gather much information about the company (or its parent for that matter). They don’t have a website (only some of their subsidiaries do) and are scarcely named in any substantial piece of evidence online. Most of the time the only thing you can find is their address. The owners of the business, Mr. Garry Brainin, the current CEO, and Mr. Aaric Brainin, his son who is now a VP at ATCD, also yield almost no relevant information. As a further example, the only employee review of the company was hidden on a page for reviews of a different company with a similar name. I would call this a good setting for an interesting off-the-radar opportunity.



After going through the financial statements I learned that the company operates five subsidiaries three of which are exclusively focused on sterilization services (subsidiaries website). These services are used by a variety of healthcare companies that need to comply with a significant amount of regulation. This business is likely stable and could have a significant moat as sterilization services are difficult to set up (and maintain) due to the burden of legislation. The listed company Stericycle (SRCL) is likely a fitting analogy to ATCD’s business.



The fourth subsidiary is connected to the above as it is a designer and manufacturer of equipment used for sterilization as well as oil and gas and other industrial applications. You can see their offering on their website. The last subsidiary is slightly an ‘odd one out’ as it is focused on designing and manufacturing niche equipment for printing and converting industry. While this does not seem to be an attractive field to be in, it is unlikely to drag the operations down due to the financials results that I saw.



This brings us to the core proposition of the stock. ATCD is currently trading at $3,000 per share which implies a market capitalization of roughly $15 million as it is likely that the number of outstanding shares is 5,006 (they mention the number of issued shares and the number of shares held in treasury which should normally be deducted). This capitalization seems to grossly undervalue the company as ATCD was able to report the following financial statements in 2014 and 2013.

Note #1: The company accounts for its 38% investment in the parent by reducing the amount ($1.5 million) from the shareholders equity rather than list it on the asset base as they account for the item by taking in consideration the initial cost and percentage of CHTM’s retained earnings which resembles the way non-controlling interest behaves. I believe this could provide additional downside protection.



Note #2: The company’s PP&E item is likely to be significantly over depreciated as ATCD reports that 95% of the assets are now fully depreciated. While the company does not own any land, it owns a substantial amount of machinery that might not be completely worthless. Again this shows further margin of safety.



As you can see the balance sheet is providing investors with a strong foundation (or at least was in 2014) and could already point to an upside due to the NCAV value, but I would say that the operations showcase the opportunity even clearer.

The company was able to accumulate free cash flow worth almost 33% of its market capitalization in just two years. If the business still showcases similar operations then the upside is significant.

Conclusion



I have reasons to believe that the situation is similar. First, the nature of the business is stable, unlikely to change in just under three years and the family has vested interest in the continuing performance seen in 2013 and 2014. Secondly, the share price action indicates that there is an interest from investors as the share price has been increasing through infrequent trades in the past two years.





Note: Google Finance has a chart going back to 2012 when ATCD was trading for roughly $750 per share.

Thus investors could benefit from trying to acquire one or two shares, possibly attending the annual meeting and learn more about the company.

Finally, I would like to touch on the question 'why is this even public' which I see quite often underneath some of the OTC names I cover. I would say that the reason for not taking this company private can be few. The owners, for example, might want to still retain at least some 'liquidity' (a whole company is harder to sell than a portion of a stake) and as they do not file with SEC it does not cost them anything extra.

If you are reading my OTC Bi-Weekly series (more like monthly in the past two months, unfortunately), then you know that there are quite a few similar companies to ATCD such as Hanover Foods (OTCPK:HNFSA).

P.S. If you want to see the financial statements from 2014, please or message me. The shareholder that I talked to said that the company continues to send out financial statements but that he only had the ones from 2014 on him.

