The Rally Is About Fundamentals - Cramer's Mad Money (7/12/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, July 12.

Cramer was happy with the market rally on Wednesday despite talks about political turmoil or global conflict. "What happens when it all comes together? We get an incredibly broad rally encompassing many different groups, many actually contrasting groups, the kind of move that reminds you why you just don't just sell everything because some talking head says, 'Oh boy, I'm scared and you've got to go home.' Or, at the very least, if you don't like the market, it signals that you're getting a better chance to sell," said Cramer.

He gave the list of 10 groups of stocks that reignite the faith in the long-term bull story.

There was good news on FANG stocks. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is going to start charging for messenger, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) had a good prime day, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) got analyst upgrades on international growth and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) won a tax fight. The cyclical stocks are picking up thanks to the Chinese markets. "There's no better sign of worldwide growth than CAT hitting those hallowed levels," said Cramer. The drug stocks posted gains on news of slow growth and no inflation. The airline stocks posted gains. "I love any rally that's led by the airlines because it means that the transports can break out, thereby confirming any strength in the Dow," added Cramer. The oil did not get clobbered. Even after Yellen's cautious approach, payment processor like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) gained. The cloud and AI stocks showed strength. On the Amazon Prime day, the retailers bounced back. "I like the fact that the despot, Home Depot (NYSE:HD), which I believe is having a good quarter, is ramping. I didn't see much on Amazon Prime to steal any of that great retailer's thunder, or customers for that matter. Same with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), which I think didn't deserve to sell down that hard and represents some pretty good value here," said Cramer. Europe is gaining strength. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ended the day stronger along with its partners despite negative news.

The market was all about fundamentals and not sentiment. If one wants to get out, this is the chance. Others can play the long-term bull game.

M&A action

M&A action might be slowing down, however the market is just yawning on good M&A deals. Not all deals are as big or disruptive and Amazon & Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). There are others which are good too. Consider payment processor Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) buying Wordplay. "It seems like it's been flying totally under the radar screen. That seems crazy to me, even as I recognize that there's been a lot of really distracting news coming out of Washington lately," said Cramer.

On a credit card transaction, the store send transaction information to a merchant acquirer like Vantiv, which then sends it to the card network provider, which then sends it to the issuing bank for approval. The merchant acquirer like Vantiv gets a small cut of the transaction fees. They work directly with merchants to allow them to accept electronic payments.

Vantiv operates in the US and Wordplay operates in the UK exclusively, which is why the merger makes sense. This is a great time to invest in Europe and there will be synergies when both the companies use the expertise to enhance their business.

Despite all this, Vantiv went down when the deal was announced. "This is the biggest deal in the payments space since the Great Recession and I think it's terrific, particularly with the stock trading at just 17 times earnings. Buy some Vantiv," said Cramer.

Aerospace sector

The aerospace stocks like Boeing (NYSE:BA) have rallied over the last 12 months and Cramer thinks the better way to play the group is by buying under the radar stock like Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL).

Rockwell Collins did not do much in 2016, but it has bottomed after the acquisition of B/E Aerospace. Rockwell makes the brain of and aircraft like avionics and communications systems while B/E Aerospace makes the other parts like cabin components and seating. The combined company will now offer a wider range which will have value for its customers.

The company offers both military and commercial aircraft components. As President Trump is big on defense spending, Rockwell seems to gain from the move as more defense spending means more components from Rockwell.

The company trades at just 15 times earnings despite growth ahead and compared to its peers trading at 20 times earnings. "If you like the aerospace bull market but don't like how much Boeing's stock has run, then ring the register and swap some Boeing into Rockwell Collins. Remember, I don't want to do this, but I know people are itching," said Cramer.

CEO interview - Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

The stock of office furniture maker Herman Miller went up 8% on strong earnings but is still down for the year. Cramer interviewed CEO Brian Walker to know what lies ahead.

"We see the consumer being quite strong. Now, a lot of what's happening to us is there's this overall trend towards re-urbanization. Think about how many people are moving back into city centers; that's our customer: people who love design who want to be inner city dwellers," said Walker.

Innovation is the center focus of the company. The company is introducing a line of smart chairs and desks that adapt to different users. "So, imagine that you're getting up, you're standing, and the desk automatically rises with you. But it knows, if you're going to get a cup of coffee, not to rise. So it starts to be almost like the interior of a car, where the product starts to know you, grow with you, and it'll provide benefits to the facility owner or the company about what's being used. What's the activity levels of their people? Are the right people sitting with each other? So it'll begin to be a data play as well," he added.

Their furniture promotes correct posture which enables people to live healthier lives. While the company has products on Amazon, they continue to offer on their own website and other locations as well.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA): Cramer is happy he asked investors to get out of Rite-Aid (NYSE:RAD). However, he thinks that the new merger will be good.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB): It has a good yield and great growth profile. However one has to be patient as the group is under pressure.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): Cramer likes the fundamentals.

