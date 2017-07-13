The Rally Is About Fundamentals - Cramer's Mad Money (7/12/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, July 12.

Cramer was happy with the market rally on Wednesday despite talks about political turmoil or global conflict. "What happens when it all comes together? We get an incredibly broad rally encompassing many different groups, many actually contrasting groups, the kind of move that reminds you why you just don't just sell everything because some talking head says, 'Oh boy, I'm scared and you've got to go home.' Or, at the very least, if you don't like the market, it signals that you're getting a better chance to sell," said Cramer.

He gave a list of 10 groups of stocks that reignite the faith in the long-term bull story:

There was good news on FANG stocks. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is going to start charging for Messenger, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) had a good Prime Day, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) got analyst upgrades on international growth and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) won a tax fight. Cyclical stocks are picking up, thanks to the Chinese markets. "There's no better sign of worldwide growth than Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) hitting those hallowed levels," said Cramer. Drug stocks posted gains on news of slow growth and no inflation. Airline stocks posted gains. "I love any rally that's led by the airlines because it means that the transports can break out, thereby confirming any strength in the Dow," Cramer added. Oil stocks did not get clobbered. Even after Yellen's cautious approach, payment processors like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) gained. Cloud and AI stocks showed strength. On Amazon Prime Day, retailers bounced back. "I like the fact that the despot, Home Depot (NYSE:HD), which I believe is having a good quarter, is ramping. I didn't see much on Amazon Prime to steal any of that great retailer's thunder, or customers for that matter. Same with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), which I think didn't deserve to sell down that hard and represents some pretty good value here," said Cramer. Europe is gaining strength. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ended the day stronger along with its partners despite negative news.

The market was all about fundamentals and not sentiment. If one wants to get out, this is the chance. Others can play the long-term bull game.

M&A action

M&A action might be slowing down, however the market is just yawning on good M&A deals. Not all deals are as big or disruptive as the Amazon (AMZN)-Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) one. There are others which are good too. Consider payment processor Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) buying Wordplay. "It seems like it's been flying totally under the radar screen. That seems crazy to me, even as I recognize that there's been a lot of really distracting news coming out of Washington lately," said Cramer.

On a credit card transaction, the store sends transaction information to a merchant acquirer like Vantiv, which then sends it to the card network provider, which in turn then sends it to the issuing bank for approval. The merchant acquirers get a small cut of the transaction fees. They work directly with merchants to allow them to accept electronic payments.

Vantiv operates in the US and Wordplay operates in the UK exclusively, which is why the merger makes sense. This is a great time to invest in Europe, and there will be synergies when both the companies use their expertise to enhance their businesses.

Despite all this, Vantiv stock went down when the deal was announced. "This is the biggest deal in the payments space since the Great Recession, and I think it's terrific, particularly with the stock trading at just 17 times earnings. Buy some Vantiv," Cramer said.

Aerospace sector

Aerospace stocks like Boeing (NYSE:BA) have rallied over the last 12 months, and Cramer thinks the better way to play the group is by buying an under-the-radar stock like Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL).

Rockwell Collins did not do much in 2016, but it has bottomed after the acquisition of B/E Aerospace. Rockwell makes the brain of an aircraft, like avionics and communications systems, while B/E Aerospace makes the other parts, like cabin components and seating. The combined company will now offer a wider range, which will have value for its customers.

The company offers both military and commercial aircraft components. As President Trump is big on defense spending, Rockwell seems to gain from the move, as more defense spending means more components going out from Rockwell.

The company trades at just 15 times earnings despite growth ahead, compared to its peers trading at 20 times earnings. "If you like the aerospace bull market but don't like how much Boeing's stock has run, then ring the register and swap some Boeing into Rockwell Collins. Remember, I don't want to do this, but I know people are itching," said Cramer.

CEO interview - Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Stock of office furniture maker Herman Miller went up 8% on strong earnings, but is still down for the year. Cramer interviewed CEO Brian Walker to know what lies ahead.

"We see the consumer being quite strong. Now, a lot of what's happening to us is there's this overall trend towards re-urbanization. Think about how many people are moving back into city centers; that's our customer: people who love design who want to be inner city dwellers," said Walker.

Innovation is the center focus of the company. It is introducing a line of smart chairs and desks that adapt to different users. "So, imagine that you're getting up, you're standing, and the desk automatically rises with you. But it knows, if you're going to get a cup of coffee, not to rise. So it starts to be almost like the interior of a car, where the product starts to know you, grow with you, and it'll provide benefits to the facility owner or the company about what's being used. What's the activity levels of their people? Are the right people sitting with each other? So, it'll begin to be a data play as well," the CEO added.

Herman Miller's furniture promotes correct posture, which enables people to live healthier lives. While the company has products on Amazon, it continues to offer these on its own website and other locations as well.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA): Cramer said he's happy he asked investors to get out of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD). However, he thinks the new merger will be good.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB): It has good yield and a great growth profile. However, one has to be patient, as the group is under pressure.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP): Cramer likes the fundamentals of this company.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.