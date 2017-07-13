Photronics Looks A Bit More Interesting

A major issue for Photronics (PLAB) is that it's simply got a tough business. Photronics makes photomasks, used in the manufacturing of semiconductors and flat-panel displays. It's a reasonably commoditized and low-growth business to begin with. Add to that increasing share of so-called 'captive' suppliers (those owned by chip makers such as Intel (INTC)) and Photronics has a tough road to hoe.

Of course, PLAB's valuation reflects that fact. The trailing twelve-month EV/EBITDA multiple is about 3.4x (though a large overseas cash balance and high D&A and capex deflate that number quite a bit). Near $10, PLAB trades at a single-digit multiple to FY18 EPS estimates plus cash.

With the stock above $11 in January, I didn't think PLAB was quite interesting enough. Back in the single-digits, however, PLAB looks like it might be worth a flyer. The market didn't like the fiscal Q2 release, but management still is optimistic toward the back half of the year. A new JV in China seems like an intriguing entry into that key market - and also should limit the upfront investment Photronics originally had planned.

I'd probably still like to see PLAB a touch cheaper, and was a bit slow in timing the bottom. But even after a mildly disappointing quarter, the bull case for the stock looks a bit stronger now that it did earlier this year.

A Disappointing First Half

There's obviously a cyclical aspect to Photronics sales and profits (the latter in particular due to high fixed costs). And the recent trend has been disappointing. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.47 in FY16 (ending October), down from $0.64 the year before. In the first half of FY17, the declines continued, with adjusted EPS falling to just $0.05 from $0.28 in the year-prior period. And Q3 guidance appears to have missed analyst expectations badly, with guidance of $0.05-$0.12 light against consensus of $0.17.

So the question at the moment is whether management's optimism on the Q2 conference call is valid - and to what extent that optimism might be priced in, even with recent declines in the stock. Q3 guidance, while below expectations, still implies a sequential improvement. And there's reason to expect continued improvement in Q4 - and beyond.

New tools are coming online will be installed in Q3 and Q4 - and should be "fully utilized", per the Q2 call. High-end flat panel demand is rising, thanks to OLED and AMOLED capacity buildouts. Photronics saw double-digit growth Q/Q in that category - the first sequential growth in several quarters - and expects further improvement going forward.

Management also was optimistic toward 28nm business through United Microelectronics (UMC), as the company builds out in China. That business admittedly could be at risk; there's some skepticism about UMC's positioning in that space and a potential long-term decline. But it does seem like PLAB could return to YOY improvement as soon as Q4, and could be set up for a solid FY18 if even some of the current trends hold.

The China JV

The more interesting development, announced in conjunction with Q2 earnings, is a new joint venture in China with Dai Nippon Printing (OTCPK:DNPLY). Photronics received a $93 million payment from Micron (MU) after ending a JV, and planned to use that cash to support a five-year, $160 million investment in the country.

With Chinese subsidies aiming to keep production in-country, that move made some sense. CEO Peter Kirlin said on the Q4 FY15 conference call that there was only one domestic merchant (ie, non-captive) supplier in the market. That seemed to create an opportunity for Photronics to head off competition (including Dai Nippon) while trying to keep captives from taking all of the key Chinese market.

This is the second JV with DNP, after one created in Taiwan in 2014. That venture appears to be a success so far, per commentary from Kirlin on the Q2 call. The question in China - in fact, the first question on the Q2 call - is why Photronics needed to do the JV at all. Photronics has the cash - $140 million-plus is held overseas. The JV does limit the risk - DNP will be funding ~$80 million or so of the original investment, plus startup costs - but the 50/50 split also limits reward.

On the Q2 call, Photronics argued that there were benefits to the partnership that made it a better option - beyond lower costs. The combined JV should be able to ramp faster, given that both companies already have some level of operations in-country. And it creates an "one-stop shop" for customers in terms of development efforts. Both aspects are beneficial toward one key goal: "ensur[ing] that no more captives spring up" in the market.

Valuation

All told, coming out of the quarter, there is a case for PLAB at $10. A 3.4x EV/EBITDA multiple (which should still be below 4x at year's end, even assuming a ~flat Q4) leaves the stock reasonably cheap. Normalized capex suggests a 13-14x P/FCF multiple at the moment. Support has held repeatedly in the low $9 range. PLAB might not have explosive upside quite yet, but there's an "if you limit the downside, the upside takes care of itself eventually" argument here. Cyclical help starting in Q4 would be a boost. A repatriation tax holiday, particularly with lower capex needs in China, could allow PLAB to return capital to shareholders. (Its credit facility does preclude cash dividend payments, however.) UMC's China operations should have a head start on peers, providing a near-term boost for PLAB if 28nm demand holds up.

Where PLAB gets interesting over the next year or so is that it probably doesn't need any of those drivers to stay at least within the range of the current price. And if mix toward higher-end - from FPD, 28nm, or elsewhere - allows margins to recover, plus sales rebound, PLAB could look ridiculously cheap in 9-12 months.

Again, this is a difficult business and not a stock without risk. But there are some reasons to think that the recent performance of Photronics as a company, and PLAB as a stock, should reverse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PLAB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.