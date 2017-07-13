Square: Overvalued But Quick To Correct

Written for Wappinger Capital Research by Eric Mason on July 12, 2017

While Square, Inc (NYSE: SQ), a company focusing on small business transactions and quick set-up POS systems, has seen its share value rise over 83% in its 20-month history on the New York Stock Exchange analytical modeling is showing that it’s time to hold Square.

As the above graph shows, Square has had a strong last 12 months, but for the first time in that same timeframe Square is experiencing a prolonged period of overvaluation.

The model used to examine the equilibrium share value of Square comes from regressing three other financial transaction firms’ share value against Square’s share price. MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), Visa (NYSE: V), and PayPal Holding, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PYPL) were chosen because those companies operate in the same industry and service sector as Square. While they may not be direct competitors, they experience similar effects from economic changes. It is these changes that allow for the strength of this model.

MasterCard Incorporated, Visa, and PayPal Holding, Inc. aggregate share value is represented in the above graph as the time series titled “Transaction Index.” The Transaction Index is divided by ten in order to frame in better with in the graph.

After regressing this data from all 4 firms, the results are convincing. The model carries a significance F value of 9.2^-168, which means there is an effective 100% likelihood that MasterCard, Visa, and PayPal can be accurately used to model what the price of Square’s stock should be.

The model currently shows Square is slightly overvalued, by about $0.90 per share, or 3.9%.

This style of hedonic regression, concentrates on analyzing the evaluation of Square’s stock within the confines of the financial transaction industry, but what if the regression was expanded to more macro-financial indicators?









Modeling Square’s stock price against the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices reveals the same results of the industry specific regression, Square is currently overvalued, though this model is more aggressive in its conclusory data, it suggests a sell position is more proper than a hold.

Though the results of this modeling approach should stand to only reinforce the conclusion of the previous industry specific model, not usurp it. This is because there are far broader economic winds that push the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices than guide the financial transaction sector; while, the indices model carries the same weight of significance that the industry specific model, in totality the industry specific model is many orders of magnitudes greater in accuracy.

When both analytical approaches are taken into account, an interesting picture is painted





Diving into the inner working of how this data translates to an actionable trading move show that holding the asset is wise. Projecting forward, the sensitivity of Square’s share price suggests that there is a distinct and present likelihood of valuation stabilization in the next couple of quarters. It is after this stabilization that a more long term decision can be made.

These two models condense a few significant conclusions.

The first and most vocal is that Square is overvalued compared to its equilibrium. When referencing a stock’s equilibrium, this is referring to the inherent position of where the supply of the stock matches the demand for the stock. This is an important relationship because it helps convey, in the short run, what is the appropriate stance to take on the stock.

It is also important to take into to account the duration of past imbalances, historically Square’s shares return to equilibrium in the matter of a few weeks. This is the reason a hold position is preferred over a sell position. While Square’s shares are currently being shown to be overvalued, the nature of the value to quickly correct means the risk exposure to holding is far smaller than the potential reward for holding.

Furthermore, with the increasing prowess of FinTech companies and Square’s propensity for innovation, an investor ridding themselves of a company that has a proven track record of seeing what is beyond the horizon would not be wise. A reduction in portfolio may be appropriate for the risk adverse investor, but a forced exodus of Square’s shares from a portfolio is not supported by these data analyses.

A prime example of the rise of FinTech and the future demand that will be experienced by companies like Square, MasterCard, Visa, and PayPal can be seen in card based transactions becoming the most common form of payment in Britain last year. As economies transition away from physical monetary exchanges, firms across the economy will have to adapt. Recently, Visa announced an incentive plan to push for cashless transaction in restaurants. Square offers the first entry point, both in price and ease of use, for many small operations. This advantage of being easy to set-up and use is a substantial advantage of more traditional processing ports like VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY). These reasons advance the vindication that Square should be held, despite being currently overvalued.

As economies consider their march to cashless transaction, there is also the threat of new competition entering the market. So while Square may have the market share advantage and the clear ability to flex to the needs of the end user, investors should consider how Square adapts to the future demand on electronic transactions. If Square continues to innovate, there are strong reasons to expect them to grow their market share, but if Square can no longer maintain its ability to attract budding businesses to use their products and services this may prove to erode some market share.

While this modelling is great for short-run valuation analysis, it merely conveys, with significant econometrical backing, that Square is currently overvalued; selling over its equilibrium point. In the long run, there is good reason to believe that any company on the transaction processing chain should expect growth that will outpace natural asset inflation.

The industry specific model strongly suggests to hold Square and the macro-indicators support this approach. The future growth of non-cash transactions further advance the idea that while Square may not be priced properly to buy now, current holders should still expect continued long term return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by a third party.