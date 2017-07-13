132 Weeks And Counting

That's the number of weeks it has been since bullish sentiment in the AAII sentiment survey has been above 50%, and this week it wasn't even close. Even as the market has started to enter rally mode and the Nasdaq is getting back on its feet, bullish sentiment actually saw a slight decline, falling from its already depressed level of 29.58% down to 28.24%. That's the lowest weekly print since the start of June.

While there was no boost to bullish sentiment this week, there was really no boost to bearish sentiment either. In this week's survey, the percentage of bearish respondents declined from 29.86% down to 29.63%. This week's print actually marks the sixth straight weekly print where bearish sentiment has been below 30%. That's the longest streak since last August, when it went eight weeks below 40%.

With bulls and bears both below 30%, that means there are a lot of investors who just can't make up their minds. That's reflected in the percentage of neutral investors which came in at 42.13, and is the second-highest weekly reading in neutral sentiment this year.

