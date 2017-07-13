TrueCar: Growth Looks Good

Company Growth

In the first quarter, TrueCar (NYSE: TRUE) reported total revenue of $75.8 million, up 22% from 2016. We favorably view the revenue growth, which is roughly 3% higher than the top line guidance of $73 million estimated in the fourth quarter. Also, we like how management was able to put together two straight quarters of double digit growth. For this trend to continue, the company must maintain unit growth at 20% or higher and further reduce customer acquisition cost which declined year-over-year by 13% from $176 per unit to $153. Furthermore, we expect the company to be profitable in the next couple of years as management has been successful in reducing their net loss to $6.8 million from $11.7 million in the quarter and could see additional reductions down the line. All in all, we think TrueCar has a good chance of exceeding the estimated second quarter revenue of $79 million and $81 million representing 20% year-over-year growth.

Company Advantages

We believe TrueCar has several advantages that should maintain their dominant position. At this time, the average marketing cost per new car sold for dealers is about $518. Manufacturers spend $762 on advertising cost and $3,300 on incentive cost per new vehicle sold. However, TrueCar charges only $299 per new vehicle sold and we think their digital automotive marketplace has room to grow amongst companies looking to reduce costs. Our conversion expectations, see TrueCar staying in the double digits and possibly the higher teens with their new initiatives. We are excited about a number of these projects including improved research and discovery for customers, verified owner reviews, more trade-in options and enhanced car selling for manufacturers. TrueCar reaches only 4.4% of the new car market and over time the new initiatives could push that number closer to double digits.

Company Risks

Right now, there are a few risks to TrueCar. The first risk involves softening auto demand that could result in disappointing revenue. For the month of June, the nation's six largest automakers sales were down nearly 2.6 percent year-over-year. The only two companies to see slight gains were Toyota and Honda with sales increasing 2.1 percent and 0.8 percent year-over-year. If this trend continues, TrueCar could suffer from decreased activity on their platform.

A second risk involves a pending lawsuit from the California New Car Dealers Association alleging TrueCar violated various laws that govern car sales in the state. The case is expected to go to trial within the next six months. Investors should be aware that any negative outcome would damage the company's reputation hurting dealer and manufacturer growth.

