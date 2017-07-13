Managing Required Minimum Distributions

A “distribution” transfers assets from a tax-deferred account to a taxable account. Retirees have no control of RMD amount, but do have flexibility in the form it takes.

The ugly truth is taxation occurs on tax-deferred assets that have typically greatly appreciated above original contribution cost.

To retirees, the acronym “RMD” must feel like a four-letter word. By law, retirees must take a Required Minimum Distribution from tax-deferred accounts at age 70½ and every year thereafter.

Background

Determining a strategy to deal with the IRS mandate to withdraw or “distribute” a minimum amount from tax-deferred accounts (IRA, 401k, 403b, etc.) can be confusing. Distributions initiate Uncle Sam’s tax collection on tax-deferred account holdings built up during the person’s working years (the accumulation phase). By law, the RMD activates in the year a tax-deferred account holder turns 70½ years old and continues every year thereafter. IRS penalties for not distributing at least the minimum amount are huge, so it behooves one to diligently comply.

I began taking RMD distributions in 2014, so I’ve been doing it for a few years. It didn’t take me long to realize that RMDs, like many things in life, involve “more than one way to skin a cat”. I wrote the essence of this article for myself to document techniques and trade-offs I’ve learned. After an update, I decided to publish it and solicit comments from others in a similar position.

I believe it’s likely that many Seeking Alpha readers (if not most) hold both tax-deferred and taxable accounts and will be faced with how to deal with RMDs. I also think a preponderance of those readers also have portfolios of individual stocks (vs. mutual funds) selected by their own research, since Seeking Alpha serves that type of investor. Finally, I assume a significant subset of SA’s readership focuses on Dividend Growth Investing. At 73 years of age and eight years into retirement, I perfectly fit that description.

The Four Percent Rule

Let’s get one thing out of the way right up front. I have a very strong opinion. That opinion (or bias, if you like) goes something like this: I disagree with the belief that retirees should withdraw four percent of retirement nest egg assets every year for living expenses and assume the assets will last their lifetime statistically. This approach ignores the fact that dividend income from high-quality dividend stocks can provide much, if not all, of the needed income while minimizing the sale of shares. It also ignores the fact that not everyone falls into a statistical norm.

First and foremost, drawing down assets (liquidating for cash) goes against my grain because, as a dividend growth investor, selling a dividend-paying stock terminates forever any future dividends from that stock in addition to reducing assets. This totally defeats the dividend growth investor’s primary reason for investing – growing income.

But please don’t get me wrong. I totally understand that many folks don’t have sufficient nest egg size to generate enough income for necessary living expenses. My position is that retirees can and should minimize drawdowns if they can’t avoid them altogether.

Second, most folks need a relatively constant annual income (ignoring inflation), and may not be able to handle huge swings caused by market ups and downs. Therefore, the drawdown implies selling more assets when prices are down and selling fewer assets when prices are up. This is the exact opposite of the time-honored “dollar cost averaging” technique many investors use during their accumulation phase to build a retirement nest egg. It actually accelerates the destruction of the nest egg’s asset value and income-producing capability.

Furthermore, how many retirees really know how two fundamental unknowns will turn out?

Retiree’s lifespan -- it may be extraordinarily long (a statistical “outlier”)

Nest egg asset value performance -- it may have abysmal or even negative growth

Either (or both) of these unknowns turning out “wrong” will result in disaster in later years. That disaster produces a very simple, but devastating situation -- annual withdrawals drain assets down to zero while income from withdrawals is still critically needed and necessary. Even if this situation only comes close to occurring before the retiree passes away, the resulting worry and stress may be severe.

I fundamentally reject blind faith in the four percent rule as being too risky for two reasons: I don’t like the risk of running out of assets before I pass away and potentially being a burden on my family. Furthermore, I prefer to leave my family an inheritance.

Finally, retirees that draw down four (or another) percent of assets per year probably have assets in the form of mutual funds. Selling a percent of a mutual fund is straightforward enough, but doesn’t distinguish between selling stock shares or obtaining cash from dividends. The combined “asset” is sold. With accounts consisting of individual stocks, the retiree has much more control to specify dividends for withdrawal for living expenses vs. selling stock shares.

Alternately, the retiree may choose to sell shares of a specific less-desired stock, which is impossible with a mutual fund. This eliminates, or at least minimizes, reduction of share count in desirable stocks, thus preserving the “best” assets to generate more future income.

Primary Retirement Goals

To determine RMD strategy, one must determine and understand their primary financial goals in retirement. I recognize that my goals at this stage in life may differ from those of others. However, I believe those goals typify many in retirement or those planning for it. I want my RMD strategies to support these primary goals:

Growth of dividend income -- I’m a committed dividend growth investor

Minimization of asset shrinkage -- assets generate the growing dividends

Minimization of taxes -- I want to pay every penny I owe, but not one more

Retirees with the type of goals above should expect to achieve some specific desired results from their strategies to achieve those goals. Those retirees who have diligently accumulated investments in high-quality dividend stocks, lived below their means for decades, and now desire the primary retirement goals above, certainly deserve to achieve some advantageous results. For me, those specific results include:

Specific Desired Results

RMDs distributed on schedule, but not exceeded (taxes and asset shrinkage minimized)

Quality dividend-paying stock shares retained, typically in both tax-deferred and taxable accounts (assets and future income preserved)

Dividends from IRA stocks via RMD distributions and/or dividends from taxable account stocks adequately meet living expenses and taxes in conjunction with Social Security, pensions (if any) and other income (if any)

Income growth beats inflation (dividend rate increases plus DRIP compounding, if any)

So, what are some techniques to achieve the primary retirement goals and desired results?

Pay Yourself for First for Decades

The first technique should commence years (preferably decades) before retirement. Start seriously saving. Take advantage of your employer’s tax-deferred retirement plan (401K, 403B, etc.) by at least taking advantage of any employer match and “maxing out” if possible. If no employer plan is available, build up assets in IRAs. If you meet certain income rules, contribute to a Roth IRA (not a subject of this article). Start saving as early as possible, save as much as possible, live below your income, pay yourself every paycheck, and increase your savings with every pay raise.

My motto is: “live frugally, but well”.

Focus and track your net worth. Assets minus liabilities equals net worth. Grow assets and whittle down liabilities relentlessly. Learn to distinguish between living expenses that are huge destroyers of net worth vs. things that last without needing frequent replacement. Living below your means enables growth of net worth.

Learn how to invest in good values in diversified high-quality dividend-paying individual stocks with long records of shareholder-friendly characteristics like growing earnings, raising dividends and buying back shares.

This way of living is essential to achieving financial freedom in retirement. Frugality provides the nest egg with which to meet the goals and achieve the desired results above.

And, acquire a portfolio of diversified high-quality individual stocks in both tax-deferred and taxable accounts. Both types have some advantages and provide flexibility in managing RMDs. Many people have company-sponsored 401(k) plans that only offer mutual funds without the option to invest in individual stocks. That was my case. So, after retiring, I performed a tax-free rollover of the 401(k)s into IRAs so I could choose my own stocks.

During the accumulation phase, and even after retirement if possible, reinvest dividends with DRIP (dividend reinvesting program). Some online brokerages offer this “set it and forget it” feature free of charge to compound share count and future dividends without “fresh” capital.

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it ... he who doesn't ... pays it. Compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe.”

-- Albert Einstein

As the retiree approaches age 70½, awareness of some aspects of managing RMDs will become very valuable. One piece of knowledge is how tax-deferred account asset values affect the RMD amount.

IRA Stock Price Appreciation Implications

I will refer to 401k, 403b and IRA types of tax-deferred accounts as simply “IRA” in this discussion. Since RMDs (and the resulting taxes) in a current year are determined by (and proportionate to) IRA asset values on December 31 of the prior year, it behooves the retiree to avoid excessively high asset values to minimize income taxes on the distributions.

This is inherently a counter-intuitive concept. It doesn’t mean one should intentionally invest in IRA stocks that don’t grow or even lose value, but it does mean that stagnant or depressed prices for IRA stock holdings do have a finite RMD tax benefit. Furthermore, at least for dividend growth investors, it means that stock selection might favor mature dividend-payers with proven dividend growth history vs. high growth stocks with low or no yield.

In this regard, reliable growing dividends from IRA stock holdings are potentially more desirable than robust price appreciation. However, in the long term, consistent earnings growth that provides corresponding dividend growth, will likely cause corresponding appreciation of price. Stock acquisition should obviously occur at good value (low price), producing likely price growth. And “buying low” also maximizes dividend yield, which is the primary goal of dividend investors.

High Yield Stocks in the IRA

Avoiding distribution of high yield stocks can be a tax benefit. Leaving high yield shares in the IRA, where DRIP-activated, reinvested dividends acquire more shares, compounds future dividend income through higher share count. Low stock prices magnify this compounding and also reduce the next year’s RMD.

On the other hand, without DRIP reinvestment, dividend payouts enter the IRA as cash, as opposed to more shares. This presents several options to the retiree. The dividend cash may be used to purchase other stocks inside the IRA. Or the cash may be distributed as all or part of an RMD. After distribution, the cash may be used for tax payments, investment in new taxable-account stocks or living expenses. The flexibility created by high dividends is apparent.

Alternately, if high yield stock shares are distributed in an RMD to the taxable account, higher future taxes will occur on the higher dividends, but there will also be higher cash from those dividends for taxes or living expenses. And for many people, qualified dividend tax rates are lower than ordinary income tax rates.

I greatly prefer to avoid sale of a high yield stock in order to maintain its income stream. If successful, all the options described above for high dividend stocks, whether distributed or not, lead to either no loss of shares or even more shares (with DRIP). This highlights the flexibility and usefulness of high dividends in maintaining asset wealth despite the RMD tax bite. These advantages leave the “four percent rule” in the dust in my opinion.

No wonder the old high-yield Ma Bell (now AT&T) was called “the stock for widows and orphans” (and retirees). High dividend stocks and retirement go hand in hand.

Low Yield Stocks in the IRA

Low yield stocks can also be a tax benefit. If low yield stock shares are part of an RMD distribution, then subsequent dividends in the taxable account from those shares will be relatively low along with the taxes triggered by those dividends.

But if a low yield stock remains in the IRA without DRIP, lower dividends result in less cash for distributions. If low yield dividends in the IRA are reinvested with DRIP, the smaller dividends result in less effective compounding of share count and future dividends.

Consequently, price performance dominates the benefit (or not) of low yield stocks, both before and after they are distributed. In my case, the ultimate example of this situation is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). Warren Buffett’s company famously pays no dividend. Since my BRK.B shares were distributed from an IRA into my taxable account, there are zero dividends going forward. Only BRK.B price performance dictates its value to me.

Obviously, without selling BRK.B, I have no income from it for paying taxes or living expenses. As much as I admire Warren Buffett and how he runs Berkshire Hathaway, the zero-dividend policy reduces its appeal to me as a retiree who must deal with RMD taxes and other expenses.

Stock Capital Gains/Losses in the IRA

While stocks reside in an IRA, stock sales with capital gains or losses have no tax consequence. Stock price gains and losses only influence the end-of-year asset value calculation to determine the RMD amount for the next year. Distributing stocks with a capital gain in the IRA has no capital gain tax consequence. Distributing stocks that have a capital loss in the IRA has no capital loss tax benefit. However, distributing any stock will subject the full distribution asset value to ordinary income tax, as do all distributions. This is obviously the government’s purpose for requiring the distributions.

Please note an important fact. The cost basis of IRA stocks distributed into a taxable account equals the asset value (share price) at the time of the distribution. The cost basis of an IRA stock before distribution has no bearing on its cost basis after its distribution.

High Yield Stocks in the Taxable Account

By reinvesting dividends with DRIP, compounding magnifies share count and dividends and both share count and dividend income will be enhanced. Other provision must be made to pay the growing dividend taxes triggered.

If DRIP is not activated, the dividends can be used to pay taxes, invest in other stocks or spend on living expenses. Therefore, high dividends offer significant flexibility in a taxable account.

Low Yield Stocks in the Taxable Account

With DRIP activated, the compounding benefit is minimal to moderate due to low yield. And without DRIP activated, there is no compounding. With or without DRIP, the value of a low yield stock is mostly determined by price performance.

For the retiree primarily interested in income, low yield stocks are inherently less desirable. However, some high-quality “low yielders” are superlative at growing earnings, leading to growing dividends and price appreciation. Therefore, even retirees might consider dedicating a portion of their portfolio to that type of stock in the interest of growing wealth.

Bottom Line Takeaways

High yield stocks offer the retiree significant flexibility in managing the consequences of RMD distributions. In fact, they offer much more than low yield stocks. The flexibility occurs whether the high yield stocks are in the tax-deferred or taxable accounts (or both). The primary benefit is the elimination (or at least minimization) of stock share liquidation to generate cash for taxes and/or living expenses. That benefit occurs from the large dividend income stream produced by the high yield stocks. That income stream accomplishes these important benefits:

Preservation of stock shares to minimize asset shrinkage caused by RMD

Income growth (or minimized shrinkage) via dividend rate increases on preserved shares

Taxes and living expenses at least partially funded by dividend income stream

At the beginning of a tax year, I determine RMD magnitude and plan how to implement it in a written document. Since dividends are inherently more reliable and predictable than stock prices, the planning will generally succeed as envisioned. The plan will inherently prompt me to answer several questions, knowing the relationships and trade-offs presented in this article:

What is the mandated RMD for coming year per the IRS Publication 590-B factor for my age multiplied by asset value of all deferred-tax accounts on December 31 of prior year?

What are likely total IRA dividends for the coming year?

What are total taxable account dividends likely for the coming year?

Will all IRA dividends be needed or should DRIP be active? Which stocks?

Will all taxable account dividends be needed or should DRIP be active? Which stocks?

Should RMD distributions be in the form of cash or stock shares (or a combination)?

If cash, will the distributions come from existing IRA cash or IRA dividends (or both)?

If stock shares, will the distributions be low-yielders or high-yielders? Why?

Are there undesirable IRA stocks that should be sold? What to do with resulting cash?

Relative to high yield stocks, low yield stocks potentially provide more asset growth vs. dividend benefits. As such, they offer less benefit for income to pay taxes or provide living expenses. Furthermore, if those type stocks are in tax-deferred accounts, their appreciation drives up RMD amounts without generating much dividend cash to help pay for RMD taxes. For that reason, they make good candidates for distribution as stock into the taxable account, where they can continue to grow without increasing the RMD amount.

For retirees, income is king. For multiple reasons, dividends are a good way to achieve it.

I sincerely solicit readers’ comments and opinions on the concepts presented in this article. Your time to read the article and to comment on it are greatly appreciated.

Disclaimer:

I am not a qualified or certified tax advisor. Consequently, all aspects of this article dealing with taxes represent my own opinions and, as such, are not professional tax advice. The tax laws sometimes change and I may change my opinions in the future. Please make no tax-related decisions based on this article without seeking advice from your own competent and qualified tax advisor, such as a CPA. All your final tax-related decisions are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.