The Selloff In AutoZone Is Completely Unwarranted

AutoZone has clearly fallen from grace this year. Prior to this year, the stock had been on a near two decade run that was propelled by a combination of increasing store count, same store sales growth, consistent net income growth, and massive share repurchases. Given the fall in the stock from $818 to $498 per share, it's time to begin asking ourselves what, if anything, really changed to warrant this price move.

The obvious factors that come to mind are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announcing its intent to compete in the auto parts space and the weak beginning to the calendar year which was a result of mild weather and delayed tax refunds, and the continued, intense pessimism surrounding all things brick and mortar retail.

Whether or not Amazon will be a meaningful threat in this space remains to be seen. The winter weather indeed was mild across much of the country, which decreases the failure rates of auto parts, and the US Treasury did indeed delay millions of tax refunds this year. Basically, we have two issues that are real but temporary in nature, as well as a perceived threat to AutoZone and its profitability coming from Amazon. As a result of some combination of these factors, AutoZone's third quarter same-store sales fell 0.8%. This followed the second quarter's flat same-store sales. AutoZone’s 41 quarter streak of double-digit earnings per share growth also ended this year, with growth dropping into the high single digits.

A few questions for us to ask ourselves are: Is AutoZone’s long-term business model still intact? Has AutoZone's capital allocation strategy changed? What does the current valuation say about the market's expectations of future growth?

Is AutoZone’s long-term business model still intact?

The answer here cannot be anything but yes. There are more cars on the road today than ever before, and these cars are breaking records with their average ages. Just because the past winter was mild does not mean that every winter will be mild going forward. Just because the Treasury Department delayed issuing millions of refunds does not mean that the taxpayers never got refunds or that cars stopped needing repairs - it just means those repairs may have been delayed.

Regarding Amazon, I think a key thing to remember is that AutoZone has nearly 6,000 stores with over 84,000 knowledgeable employees who are able to help customers get the right part and to get it almost immediately. AutoZone already has relationships with most mechanics across the country and can deliver needed parts often in less than thirty minutes. I suppose I could conjure up some hypothetical scenario in the future where Amazon's drones deliver replacement parts to customers, or Amazon buys more and more brick and mortar retail chains and uses the real estate footprint of those stores as a platform for same hour delivery, but the chances of this happening I would categorize as slim at best.

Even if Amazon could quickly deliver parts in the future, it's the smaller, independent stores that would suffer the most. These independent stores have been losing market share to AutoZone and the other larger players in the space for years. Investors have a tendency to overemphasize unknowns and to incorrectly extrapolate trends into the future. They do it all of the time, in both directions. I believe that investors have wrongfully overemphasized Amazon's ability to take over the world, but only time will tell if I am right.



Has AutoZone's capital allocation strategy changed?

The answer here is a resounding NO. The company has been on the same path for decades. This path includes growing out the physical store footprint, hub stores, building relationships with mechanics, and using 100% of available free cash flow to repurchase stock.

To give investors an idea of what the past couple of decades have been like, AutoZone currently has 5,915 stores and 28 million shares of stock outstanding. This compares to two decades ago when AutoZone had 2,600 stores and 150 million shares outstanding. The company just recently authorized a new share repurchase program. In every year for the past eight years AutoZone has repurchased greater than $1 billion worth of shares. Given the destruction in the share price, AutoZone could repurchase every share that exists in about ten years if their current stock price doesn't rise or their forward earnings do not fall.

Obviously, I don't believe that AutoZone will actually succeed in repurchasing all of their shares, I believe the market will send the stock soaring long before, but sometimes it takes an oversimplified look at an investment to highlight how obviously cheap a company is.

In my investing lifetime I have found that when a company trades at a valuation so low that their entire share count could be absorbed by the company's own buying in less than a decade, the stock generally soars over the next handful of years as the market figures out that it was wrong.

AutoZone has spent decades buying their shares, reducing the share count by over 80% in the process. There is no reason at all to believe that will stop. Unless investors can present a case that the industry or the company will suffer significantly, AutoZone's buyback alone should be enough to force the share price much higher over time.

What does the current price of AutoZone say about the market's assessment of its future cash flow?

To answer this question we use a discounting cash flow calculator. This is the theoretically correct way to value a company or the stream of cash an asset produces. With this calculator we can plug in current earnings of $44.00 and discount them by 11% to see that AutoZone is currently pricing in only 2% growth in the future.

Given that 2017's earnings per share are expected to come in up 8.1% to a record high, the latest record high earnings per share in an endless string of record high earnings per share, I would confidently state that the market's assessment of AutoZone's earnings power is dramatically incorrect.

Looking forward, analysts expect growth in excess of 8% next year and 11% for the next five years. 11% is much more realistic and here's why. AutoZone is still growing sales regardless of the temporary flattening of same store sales. They are still in expansion mode and will be for many years. Looking at a chart of historical earnings per share shows us that AutoZone has not has a single year of declining earnings per share.







Also, as mentioned earlier, AutoZone pays no dividend, instead using all free cash flow to repurchase stock. The current earnings yield of almost 9% indicates that if AutoZone continues to use all available cash to repurchase shares, the buyback alone at this price gives the company high single digit growth in earnings per share. In addition, the company continues to open new stores and appears to have resumed growing same-store sales at the end of last quarter, with the final seven weeks of the quarter showing positive 2% same-store sales growth.

This combination of new stores, and share repurchases can easily support double digit growth in earnings per share. If AutoZone returns to growing same store sales, which I believe they already have, we will have a stock pricing in 2% growth, with its earnings growing in excess of 10% annually.

If we go back to the discounting calculator and change the growth projections from 2% to 10% annually for the next five years, and to be conservative, slowing it down to just 4% after five years, we arrive at a fair value for AutoZone's shares in excess of $830 per share, which would be a 66% increase from here. Remember, this is what it would take for AutoZone to be fairly valued. I'm not even mentioning the possibility of it becoming overvalued, even though momentum investors have a tendency to take a stock that's rising and pile in further.

AutoZone may be one of the most obvious bargains out there. It has gotten swept up in the retail carnage, but is a secular growth company that has barely stumbled. One bad quarter does not make a long-term trend. The motto of Wall Street has always been, "If you're not growing, you're dying." With AutoZone it may as well be, "If you're not growing fast enough, you're dying." Fortunately, this is not a situation where we buy and wait for the market to figure it out. AutoZone will gobble up every single share that they can until the market gets it right. I recommend investors use the current 40% selloff in this company as a buying opportunity. The company is buying right alongside you, and history tells us we will do very will with purchases at this valuation.

