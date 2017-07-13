Foot Locker: Retail Value In A Digital Storm

THE BASICS

Foot Locker (FL) is one of the largest global shoe retailers. According to the company, they have 3,354 stores in 23 countries, operating under several brands including Champs Sports and Eastbay. In the last twelve months, FL earned $668 million in net profit on $7.7 billion in revenue per finbox.io. Notably, Nike (NKE) shoes represent almost 70% of Foot Locker’s sales. Take a look at some of their core financial statistics and price chart, as reported by Yahoo Finance and The Motley Fool:

P/E Ratio 10x Dividend Yield 2.5% Net Profit Margin 8.6% Total Cash $1.05 billion Current Ratio 4.9 Debt to Equity Ratio .045 Five-Year Average Annual Revenue Growth 5.94% Five-Year Average EPS Growth 17.24%





Foot Locker has an excellent balance sheet, good growth, and a decent dividend. In fact, per finbox.io, it is a 9/9 when measured by the Piotroski F-Score, which indicates an exceptional value stock. However in the last two months, FL’s stock price has gone down almost 35% and that is what leads us to…

THE THREAT

The threat here is obvious – how much will the trend toward online sales affect Foot Locker’s bottom line?

On May 19, 2017, FL reported first quarter earnings that missed EPS expectations by about 1.5% ($1.36 vs. $1.38). In addition, it’s three cents less than what Foot Locker earned in the very good first quarter of 2016. It was a small miss, especially in context of the fact that they positively surprised earnings in the previous three quarters per Yahoo Finance, but it’s a miss none-the-less. On the earnings call, management didn’t shy away from expressing their disappointment either. Foot Locker claimed the miss was driven by delayed tax refunds that negatively impacted the month of February. Besides February, they experienced positive growth in all other time periods except the last few weeks of the quarter, which also fell below their expectations. While management didn't believe that the last few weeks of the quarter signified a slowing sales trend, they acknowledged that possibility and pledged to manage their net income via a “Plan B” of expense and inventory control. Going forward, the company projects low to mid-single digit growth in sales and double digit EPS growth. This is roughly in-line with the last two years of revenue growth, but lower than the near 10% growth that was experienced as the country recovered from the recession.

To add to the earnings miss, Nike confirmed that it will be launching a pilot direct sales partnership with Amazon (AMZN), according to Engadget. While you were able to purchase Nike shoes on Amazon before, they were sold through third-party sellers. These third-party sellers often sold counterfeit shoes. Nike, unhappy with this, is now hoping to take over that market. However, because legitimate Nike shoes still were on Amazon (and because Nike has already been pretty successful in direct online sales), I am not confident that this will have a huge effect on consumer buying habits in the short to medium-term. I actually believe that direct Nike sales are a bigger threat overall, especially as customizing shoes becomes a bigger trend.

To me, neither the small earnings miss nor the Amazon-Nike announcement were big deals individually. However, collectively, the two events caused investors to panic. Investors didn’t buy that the slowdown was due to a tax refund delay. Instead, investors are worried that brick-and-mortar resellers like Foot Locker are doomed at their core.

My take is that investors are generally justified in their fear. In fact, I myself am a perfect example of a consumer who does all shopping online. I actually bought my last two pairs of sneakers through Nike’s website directly. My experience was pretty good, but I did have to return both sneakers on my first try because they were the wrong size. And that is where brick-and-mortar shoe retailers have an advantage over apparel-only retailers when it comes to warding off online sales. Shoe sizes are never consistent and even a slightly miss-sized shoe is unacceptable to consumers. Most consumers would rather try on shoes at a shoe store, even as they may do most of their other shopping online. Will this last forever? Probably not. There will still be a long-term trend toward online across all retail, but I do believe that it will be slowed in the shoe industry.

In the short to medium-term, I think there is still a lot of room for Foot Locker to experience net growth as a result of expansion in growing geographies and niche markets, improving economic conditions, increasing shoe prices, and a higher replacement rate in shoes due to quicker trend cycles. But don’t be surprised to see more store closures too. If executed correctly, store closures do not have to spell doom for FL. They may make up for a loss in revenue with an increase in margin.

On that thought, according to the earnings call, the company is rolling out a new e-commerce platform in their stores through 2018. Details on this were scant, but it was described as a significant enhancement. While I don’t know how this will measure up to Nike and Amazon’s online platforms, it is still a positive investment. I will also note that Foot Locker’s mobile application has a full five stars on the App Store and consumers seem to love it. This is all to say that the trend to online does not mean Foot Locker won’t have any slice of that high-margin pie.

Only time will tell the degree to which the digital sales trend will affect Foot Locker, but I am not too fearful about this past quarter or the next few years. Foot Locker’s whopping cash balance, beyond helping to cushion EPS, will give it the options and security it needs to weather the storm. However, based on the last few weeks of Q1, difficulties in May sales from The Finish Line (FINL) according to their earnings call, and the fact that Q2 is usually weak for FL, don’t expect the bear thesis to be disproven immediately. In addition, do not take my cautious optimism to downplay the real long-term obstacles Foot Locker faces. After the next five years, I do believe it will be very difficult for the company to deliver sustained growth above low single digits.

THE VALUE

In the past I have done very simplistic valuations based on discounted EPS, in a method I wrote about at KnightInvestor.com. However, I recently discovered finbox.io, which I have used to create a discounted cash flow valuation for Foot Locker. I built my valuation model based on a five-year DCF with a revenue-multiple terminal value. The reason I did a five-year DCF is because that is the time frame I felt comfortable with Foot Locker’s projected financials due to the long-term threats I discussed earlier. In addition, I think that while Foot Locker will have a good and consistent EPS due to management taking advantage of the high cash balance, revenue is the metric investors will care about most as it will signal the direction of retail. This is why I chose a revenue multiple to estimate the fair value of Foot Locker.

My valuation model generally used analyst estimates. I modified the following two aspects:

I increased the projected tax rate from 30% to 35% based on historical tax rates. There could be a lot of savings here based on any tax reforms that may come about, but I am not in the business of performing political projections. I altered the low to mid to high-range of the terminal revenue exit multiple to be .3x, .9x, and 1.2x: The low exit multiple is based on the current Enterprise Value/Last Twelve Month Revenue (EV/Revenue) figure for The Finish Line, according to Gurufocus. This is a worst-case scenario in my opinion. It would mean my thesis is fundamentally incorrect and that the bear thesis is correct. Foot Locker, in this case, would be viewed as a company that it is expected to continue on a steady decline. The stock price valuation under this scenario is $38.07 per share, which I view as a bottom for FL stock in the next five years. It represents about a 24% further reduction in the stock price from $50/share. The mid exit multiple represents a view that is similar to present-day in that there would be a low level of confidence in Foot Locker’s trajectory. Foot Locker would be seen as having the potential to experience either growth or decline. Foot Locker currently has a .7x EV/Revenue due to the overreaction in the last quarter. A .9x EV/Revenue would represent a correction to that overreaction, but a continued sense of fear and cautiousness. It is similar to the current EV/Revenue of Ralph Lauren (RL), which has a comparable outlook and projected 5-year average EBITDA margin. The stock price target under this scenario is $66.66 , which I think is reasonable and represents a 33% upside to FL stock from $50/share. It is also within range of the average Wall Street analyst target of $70.60 per finbox.io.

, which I think is reasonable and represents a to FL stock from $50/share. It is also within range of the average Wall Street analyst target of $70.60 per finbox.io. The high exit multiple represents a scenario in which Foot Locker is reasonably seen to be able to continue sustained low to mid-digit growth past five years, overcoming any shifts toward online sales. Investors more or less would disregard the recent negative news as minor events. This is not at all an unrealistic valuation for Foot Locker so do not confuse this with an “out-there” multiple. While the $82.09 target would seem to be a stretch today, it would not have been just a few months ago. The 1.2x multiple is actually where the sector is trading today and would represent a 64% upside from $50/share.

For reference, here is a chart showing Foot Locker's EV/Revenue over the last year:

FL EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

THE CONCLUSION

Based on my valuation model, Foot Locker is currently trading closer to what I believe is the absolute worst expectations for the company than a more rational, cautious view. The fact that a much more favorable valuation is being applied to other companies in the sector and not FL is not justified considering Foot Locker:

Is by far the healthiest company in the sector from a balance sheet perspective.

Has demonstrated years of consistent growth in spite of ongoing shifts in retail.

Has only posted one recent minor quarterly miss.

Is in the shoe industry, which should experience shifts from brick-and-mortar at a slower pace than other apparel companies.

Is continuing to invest and expand in growing markets.

Should benefit from in-house digital solutions and positive market trends such as a higher shoe prices and higher repurchase rates.

Has and will continue to return value to investors using stock repurchases and dividends.

To reiterate, I am not at all trying to downplay the very real long-term threats posed to Foot Locker, but there is little doubt to me that the current stock price reflects an emotional overreaction to recent news. I think the market fear is a perfect opportunity for value investors to seize on the short-term anxiety for a long-term gain. I expect Foot Locker stock will rebound whenever the next positive surprise quarter is, which will likely be in two or three quarters from now. I would not recommend this stock for investors looking for a quick, short-term gain.

Thanks for your read. Leave a comment or send me a message if you have a stock you would like me to analyze.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I recently initiated my long position in FL. I have an affiliate relationship with finbox.io after using the service myself. I am not a financial advisor. Do not make any investing decision solely based upon what you read here. It’s your money, invest it wisely.