Gilead's Looming Challenge: A Plan B For HBV (7/12/17 Update)

On 7/10/17, Gilead made a big move to bolster its HBV pipeline, while also introducing an inescapable whiff of competition to the fray.

On 11/22/17, I wrote an article decrying Gilead's sparse pipeline of candidate therapies with which it might achieve its stated goal of curing HBV.

Introduction

Gilead (GILD) has effectively conquered HCV. It has since set its sights on conquering HBV. This article will update the current status of this component of Gilead's pipeline

At the time of the previous article, "Gilead's Looming Challenge: a Plan B for HBV", Gilead had previously announced the bold ambition of curing HBV. Yet, Gilead's sole pipeline entry in the HBV attack space was GS-9620. GS-9620 was listed in Gilead's Q3, 2016 slide deck slide 10 as scheduled to complete a phase 2 study in treatment naive HBV patients in Q1, 2017.

Chronic HBV has proven to be a tough nut for Gilead to crack. Its arsenal of FDA approved therapies includes the current standard of care, Viread, giving way to its TAF based substitute, Vemlidy, both of which treat HBV; neither Viread nor Vemlidy are able on their own to advance viral suppression to the point that they can lay claim to being cures.

Gilead's further goal of cure remains elusive. Back in 2011, Gilead partnered with GlobalImmune in an effort to advance a therapy to cure HBV under the label GS-4774. This effort cratered in 2015 when GS-4774 failed to impress in a phase 2 trial.

An article in Bioworld (whose primary focus was Gilead's travails with GS-4774, the candidate for HBV treatment that Gilead has subsequently dropped) had the following to say about GS-9620:

On its own, it also has GS-9620, an interferon alpha ligand and Toll-like receptor 7 agonist, in phase II testing against HBV. Data are expected later this year. In that trial, Deutsche Bank's Karnauskas noted, Gilead believes that it does "not need to see a complete S antigen conversion, but would like to see a signal that clearly indicates a reduction of S antigen to move into [phase III]," though she acknowledged that the "key unknown is how much of a reduction in S antigen is required to drive a functional cure."

Since the first "Gilead's Looming..." article, Gilead's position vis a vis HBV has changed, becoming only marginally clearer.

Gilead's current pipeline has a new entry at a very protean stage. It has the label GS-9688. It is undergoing an interventional phase 1b study under the auspices of the Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry (ANZCTR):

ANZCTR lists GS-9688 as prospectively registered. It has a submittal date (d/m/y) of 10/02/2017, a registration date of 15/02/2017, and the date information was last updated is listed as 4/05/2017. This trial is taking place not only in Australia and New Zealand but also in Korea. The study will follow a target sample of 40 subjects. ANZCTR lists the following summary description for the study:

In addition to its new HBV therapy entrant GS-9688, Gilead's pipeline still shows GS-9620 in a phase 2 study. When you search on clinicaltrials.gov, it turns out that Gilead is currently prosecuting two phase 2 HBV studies addressing GS-9620, one for treatment naive patients (A Study of the Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of Vesatolimod in Combination With Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (TDF) in Adults With Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Infection Who Are Currently Not Being Treated).

This is the study referenced in my previous article. Gilead also has another study on GS-9620 for HBV. It is for patients who are virally suppressed (Safety and Efficacy of GS-9620 for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus in Virally-Suppressed Subjects).

Millera74, who wrote several cogent comments to my previous article,

(3 of the 5 comments he has made on SA - the other two also commenting on GS-9620) makes several interesting points on GS-9620. Millera74 comments to my article included his technical evaluation of GS-9620 based on an abstract presented at the AASLD in October of 2016. He summed it up as "dismal".

Later, he commented to a Gilead slide presentation at the 35th Annual JPM Health Care Conference with the following:

Anyone note that there was no mention of GS-9620 that currently in Ph2 clinical trials? Probably because the data is not positive (as was shown at recent AASLD conference).

I have not found any recent reports on GS-9620 as a treatment for HBV which suggest otherwise for treatment in doses that are acceptable for humans. I welcome comments from anyone who can suggest a more positive prognosis for GS-9620 as a HBV therapy (it is also in trials for HIV).

Gilead showed on slide 51 of its Q1, 2017 slide deck, that it achieved its Q1, 2017 HBV goals. It both secured EU approval for Vemlidy and it reached its 24 week endpoint in its GS-9620 treatment naive patient phase 2 trial. This slide shows a change in goal from the Q3, 2016 slide as regards GS-9620.

Gilead's own HBV cure efforts appear to be coming up on a dry hole. There is a bumper crop of smaller players in the hunt as noted in my previous article. Accordingly, it makes sense that Gilead stay vigilant for deals. For this reason, I was pleased on 7/10/17, when SA ran the following news headline:

Spring Bank teams up with Gilead in clinical study of hepatitis B combo; shares ahead 2%

Gilead's shares seemed unaffected by the news. The headline announced a collaboration between Gilead and Spring Bank (SBPH) to study a combination of Gilead's Vemlidy with Spring Bank's SB-9200. Under terms of the deal as announced, Gilead is both administering and paying the costs of the study. Spring Bank is providing its SB-9200.

I could find no press release from Gilead announcing the deal. Spring Bank did issue one. No doubt, we are only seeing a small piece of the actual arrangement between the parties. The terms which will become significant later if the collaboration pans out are likely cloaked by an unforgiving secrecy agreement.

A visit to the pipeline on Spring Bank's website, as set out below, reveals that



Spring Bank's SB-9200 has been reeling in the co-development deals. It already has one with Arbutus (ABUS) and one with Arrowhead (ARWR). Gilead's will make three.

Conclusion

I am coming to the conclusion that Gilead is meeting its looming HBV challenge not through an all-hands-on-deck attack so much as by a subtle de-emphasis. Gilead has not chucked its HBV cure goal entirely. Rather, it seems satisfied to chip away at the issue with faint efforts.

According to clinicaltrials.gov, Gilead's GS-9620 trials will be complete in 2019. GS-9688 is just beginning its journey through the government trial process. We have no timeline yet on the Spring Bank deal, but it certainly does not appear that it will be generating near term ructions of any sort.

I am not expecting much on the HBV cure front from Gilead anytime soon. It still has pipeline entries in the category but I m no longer considering them as significant.

