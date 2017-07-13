Merck's Constant Struggle With Leverage

Photo credit

Merck (MRK), like its competitors in the mega-cap pharma space, has always valued capital returns. In this sector, dividends and buybacks are everything to shareholders, but at the same time, it is very difficult to grow without acquisitions. These competing uses of cash mean that often, mega-pharmas are highly leveraged. In this article, I’ll take a look at Merck’s use of debt over the past few years and its implications on the stock.

I’ll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this article.

Let’s begin with a look at the past five years of data with respect to short and long term debt, as well as the interest expense associated with carrying it. In addition, I’ve estimated 2017 data based on Q1.

Merck’s debt has moved up and down quite a bit over this time frame, and both short and long term debt have caused oscillations in the total. The entirety of the range has been contained between $20B and $30B, but even the composition – the mix between short and long term issuances – has bounced around quite a bit. That has led to wild swings in the cost of financing its debt as well, as we shall see now.

Merck’s total debt is up from just over $20B in 2012 to more than $28B in 2017, but its interest expense is projected to be about the same this year as it was five years ago. That’s a strong result because it allows Merck an additional $8B in leverage without it costing any more than it did in 2012. Merck’s average financing cost has fallen fairly significantly since 2012, which has afforded it the opportunity to take advantage of the additional leverage I just mentioned. In other words, it has done a very nice job of minimizing its financing costs while still being able to reap the benefits of leverage.

However, if we look at Merck’s financing costs as a percentage of operating income, while the picture isn’t necessarily deteriorating, it isn’t all that pretty either.

Obviously, 2012 seems to be a rather funky outlier in this dataset as operating income was under $3.4B but interest expense was over $700M. That’s a terrible combination, and any company that consistently spends nearly a quarter of its operating income on interest expense is far too highly leveraged. The good news is that operating income has recovered and interest expense is roughly flat – as we saw earlier – so that metric has improved markedly. Still, with it hovering in the 11% to 14% range over the past few years, Merck’s financing costs as a percentage of income has remained fairly elevated. There aren’t too many companies that willingly take on debt costs that reach into the teens in terms of operating income but Merck is close. That doesn’t mean it is in trouble necessarily, it just means that taking on additional leverage from here will depend upon operating income improvements more heavily than it has in the past.

What does all of this mean? We know that Merck’s dividend is safe but that growth has been very limited. In addition, it has bought back billions and billions of dollars in stock in the past few years so cash usage is high while cash production has been lumpy. Couple that with Merck’s insatiable appetite for acquisitions and you have a recipe where debt is constantly needed and indeed, will almost certainly continue to rise over time.

The problem with constantly rising debt totals is that not only do financing costs rise, but it reduces the amount of leverage that is available for future use. We know acquisitions have been and always will be a big part of Merck’s strategy and that is pretty much the most expensive thing I can think of that any corporation can do. Couple that with Merck’s dividend/buyback/FCF situation and you know more debt is coming. With it already spending its operating income in the low-teens to finance debt, there isn’t a great deal of room left where debt is still a good idea. Thus, I’m not sure Merck can use its balance sheet to finance a large acquisition. It has some cash on hand and it can always issue stock, but that’s even more expensive for shareholders.

The bottom line is that Merck’s balance sheet certainly isn’t in trouble, but as a source of strength, it comes up short. Acquisitions will have to be fairly small and/or stock-financed deals because at some point, the costs of additional debt outweigh the benefits of issuing it. Merck isn’t there yet but it doesn’t seem far off as it is already spending quite a lot on financing current debt. If you’re long Merck just know that when it goes to buy companies in the foreseeable future, you may see some dilution in lieu of debt and even higher financing costs. Those will have to be weighed against the benefit of the target, but for me, Merck is already leveraged enough and thus, I’m not sure it looks all that attractive from the long side. The best growth lever Merck has at its disposal – acquisitions – will continue to get more and more expensive and that will make growth harder to come by. In turn, that makes the stock less attractive over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.