Harley-Davidson And Ducati: This Could Be The Greatest Italian/American Combo

At the end of June, news that the Volkswagen Group of Companies (OTCPK:VLKAY) intends to sell its subsidiary, Duсati, came out. The main contenders for the purchase of the Italian brand were Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), several Japanese motorcar manufacturers and large companies from the sphere of private equity. But the main contender was Harley-Davidson. I would like to understand the benefits and prospects for both companies if the deal takes place.

Business Description of HD

A few words about the current situation in Harley-Davidson. Harley-Davidson is the most popular brand of motorcycles in America and far beyond its borders. The company produces and sells heavy motorcycles designed for driving on the highway. A main/important feature of Harley's marketing policy is the creation of a community of people who are loyal to this brand. In addition to motorcycles, the company produces a variety of consumer goods with the Harley-Davidson logo. Clothes, shoes, furniture, and dishes produced under this brand allow you to create a kind of lifestyle from Harley, which makes a motorcycle truly cult.

Source: Morningstar.com

The financial position of the company looks rather stable, but the revenue has been unchanged for the last two years. The company's capitalization is $9.5 billion. The P/E ratio is 13.2, and the ratio of capitalization to revenue is at the level of 1.7.

Ducati Analysis

In financial news, the estimated purchase price of $1.7 billion was announced. Since Ducati is a subsidiary of Audi Group (OTCPK:AUDVF), it is difficult to find the company's financial data. But some indicators over the past two years have been published on the company's official website. In 2015, there was an increase in revenue of 22%! In 2016, revenue also grew, but at a much lower percentage. But the company's distribution in Asia and Latin America has significantly increased. Also in 2016, seven new models of sports bikes were introduced, which should also affect the increase in revenue in the following years.

Synergetic Effects

Both companies will certainly benefit from the combination of the two most famous brands in the motor world. Harley is the undisputed leader in positioning the brand and producing Cruiser motorcycles while Ducati is popular with fans of sports bikes. This possible cooperation will be directed primarily to the expansion of Harley in the European market and Ducati in the American one. Most importantly, Ducati's production is outsourced and has never been a real participant in the production of the Audi Group. However, Harley has significant production capacity. Also, this sale of VW is caused by extreme necessity and not by financial or production characteristics of the company, which will not allow to weaken the company's business brand and reputation.

Source: Harley-Davidson Financial Valuation

Also, the weak point of Harley is that it focuses on the older generation and the US market. The Ducati brand is for sports and young people with a presence in all countries, which gives unlimited opportunities for Harley to expand its market share in the world.

The Financial Condition of Harley

It is still unclear how this deal will be financed and whether it will take place at all. But I would like to refer to the statistics and dynamics of the Harley-Davidson debt/equity indicator.

Source: Morningstar.com

These data allow us to conclude that in recent years Harley's leverage has increased with capital expenditures and there was no increase in revenue. Therefore, I can say surely that for this transaction, the additional debt will not be attracted.

Conclusion

The purchase of Ducati will allow both companies to enter unbiased markets and increase the sales of their products. Ducati is sold at a discount due to the scandal around VW. The financial health of Harley will not allow a new debt. Therefore, if the deal takes place, the price of Harley may increase over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.