Novartis Wins FDA Panel Backing For New CAR-T Therapy Treatment

On Wednesday, an FDA panel backed Novartis' (NVS) new gene therapy treatment that treats patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL. This new form of treatment is known as CAR-T or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. In essence, the patients T-cells are taken out of the body and re-engineered to target and kill only cancerous cells in the body. Once re-engineered they are placed back into the patient, and the T-cells go to work combating against the cancer. CAR-T cells are built with proteins where they seek out cancer protein cells in the body that they destroy.

Panel Recommendation

The best part about this panel recommendation is that the CTL019 treatment from Novartis was the first of CAR-T therapies to go up for FDA recommendation and for possible approval. This would be a huge treatment option for these children and young adults with B-cell ALL. That is because they will only need to be treated once and then the therapy will work on its own. One issue though is the price, which some analysts expect could cost up to $500,000. The panel today was just a body of panelists to determine if this therapy should be approved. Ultimately, it is up to the FDA to decide if it should approve the treatment or not. The FDA has until October 3, 2017 to decide if it wants to approve CTL019. The panel recommended 10 - 0 that the treatment should be approved by the FDA. It had ruled that the benefits of patients receiving this treatment outweigh the overall risks. Safety discussion was the main first part of the advisory panel meeting.

Clinical Trial Results

The panel recommended CTL019 because of the positive clinical findings from a phase 2 trial, known as the ELIANA study. This study was the first of its kind. That is because it was the first global pediatric CAR-T cell therapy registration trial. The ELIANA Trial originally enrolled 88 patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell ALL. One quick note is that the patients evaluated for clinical results on a 6-month followup study was only 72 patients. That is because 16 patients dropped out of the study. That is because of the nature of the disease, and not because the treatment is toxic. Seven dropped due to an insufficient batch of CAR-T formulation, five did not reach a 3-month followup, and four were still in the process of infusion at the data cutoff time point. Still, those patients who were evaluated showed some remarkable progress. The first positive aspect about the results from the ELIANA study was that remission rates were maintained six months into the study. That is a good thing as these patients did not see their cancer get worse. The best part about the study was that 83% of patients, 52 out of 63, achieved a 95% confidence interval level in a complete response -- CR -- rate. What does a 95% confidence interval mean? It means that the trial achieved statistical significance in the primary endpoint of the study, with a p-value of p = 0.05. The primary endpoint of the study was looking for an improvement in complete remission or complete remission with incomplete blood count recovery over time with treatment of CTL019.

Risks

There are quite a few risks with the CTL019 treatment by Novartis. The first of which is the safety risks discussed during the advisory panel committee. It was noted that patients infused with T-cells might see a change in the purity of the cells that they are infused with. That means that long-term effects are not yet widely known. That is a huge risk if a major problem arises later on due to safety issues. Such safety issues could be the possibility of a tumor growth, viral infections and brain toxicity. Another risk is that there are many other players that are developing treatments in the CAR-T space as well. For example, Kite Pharma (KITE) has an FDA decision on approval for KTE-C19 on November 29 for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Other pharmaceutical companies developing CAR-T therapies are Juno Therapeutics (JUNO), and Bluebird bio (BLUE) in collaboration with Celgene (CELG). The final risk would be the market opportunity. That is because about 3,100 patients are diagnosed with ALL each year, but about 70% can achieve remission by just taking standard of care treatment. That means that the market opportunity could be small for CTL019 as a result. The good news is that CTL019 from Novartis is being tested out in many other blood cancers. The diversification into other blood cancers might minimize such a risk.

Conclusion

The positive recommendation from the FDA advisory panel should bode well for CTL019 approval in October. The positive results along with the short-term safety observed should be enough to win marketing approval. The only downside might be the market for patients with ALL. The CAR-T space should start to heat up once other companies start to win FDA approval for their CAR-T therapies.

