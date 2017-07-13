Endeavour Silver - Selling The News Today

The summer doldrums means the entire sector is on sale, so there is no reason not to be selective; I decided to cash out of my position in EXK today.

Improvements at Guanaceví have been slow to come by, raising a red flag that should give investors a pause for concern.

When it comes to investing/speculating, one of the first things that everyone learns is to never fall in love with an investment. That is a whole lot easier said than done, no question, but today, I tried to keep that principle in mind as I digested the most recent news release from Endeavour Silver (EXK) this morning.

For Q2, Endeavor Silver produced 1,143,788 ounces of silver and 13,058 ounces of gold (2.1 million ounces AgEq). Production rose relative to Q1 when the company produced 1,076,974 ounces of silver and 11,724 ounces of gold (1.9 Million ounces AgEq).

Year to date, Endeavour has produced a total of 2,220762 ounces of silver and 24,782 ounces of gold for a combined 4.0 million ounces of AgEq.

Shares of EXK are now off -16.5% on the year.



At the beginning of the year, guidance for 2017 was issued by management, which is shown below.

Source: Endeavour Silver January Press Release

According to management:

In 2017, the Company’s plan is to produce at slightly lower throughput and higher silver grades compared to 2016, resulting in similar silver production and slightly lower gold production forecasts. Endeavour plans to continue investing significantly in exploration and development programs to extend the existing mine lives and build new mines to fuel future growth.

So far to date, the company has decreased production in both Q1 and Q2, compared to 2016 figures.

For Q1, we had the following results:

Production Highlights for First Quarter 2017 (Compared to First Quarter 2016)

Silver production decreased 29% to 1,076,974 oz

to 1,076,974 oz Gold production decreased 27% to 11,724 oz

to 11,724 oz Silver equivalent production was 1.9 million oz (at a 70:1 silver: gold ratio)

And, now for Q2:

Production Highlights for Second Quarter 2017 (Compared to Second Quarter 2016)

Silver production decreased 26% to 1,143,788 oz

to 1,143,788 oz Gold production decreased 17% to 13,058 oz

to 13,058 oz Silver equivalent production was 2.1 million oz (at a 70:1 silver: gold ratio)

With the year half over, Endeavour has hit 42% of lower guidance of producing 5.2 million ounces of silver in 2017. Gold production is more on track at 49.5% of the way to reaching lower guidance of 50k ounces of gold. Lastly, silver equivalent production has reached 45% of lower guidance of 8.9 million ounces AgEq.

Although seeing production numbers decline for two consecutive quarters in a row is never bullish, in all fairness to the company, Endeavour did issue out a forward-looking statement earlier this year alerting investors that production was expected to ramp up as the year progressed.

Back in April, Endeavour CEO Bradford Cooke commented:

From a production standpoint, we are still recovering from the reduced mine development and operational challenges we faced in 2016. Our plan is to increase production throughout the year as we improve ore grade controls at El Cubo, slowly return Guanaceví to good health, optimize throughput at Bolañitos and regain access to reserves at each mine in order to achieve our production guidance.

So, it is certainly within the realm of possibility that operations improve over H2, and the company will thus be able to meet its lower guidance 2017 figures for production; however, hitting the higher end figures might be a challenge.

Causes for Concern

It's not so much the production numbers being down that is concerning to me, but it has more to do with the following statements shown below, which have now been issued in consecutive quarters:

At Guanaceví, slower mine development due to narrower vein widths than in the resource model resulted in lower mine output than planned, while excess dilution of the ore resulted in lower than planned grades. Management has initiated an internal review of the Guanaceví mine plan and reserve estimate to better understand the variance in production compared to plan in recent months. Over the past year, management has implemented operational changes and made investments to improve the pumping, ventilation and electrical systems at Guanaceví to remediate the operational challenges encountered in the second half of 2016 and first half of 2017. At Bolañitos, silver grades improved but remained below plan due to grade variations in the LL-Asunción vein. The lower silver grades were offset by higher throughput than planned. Gold production exceeded plan due to higher throughput and gold grades. At El Cubo, both silver and gold grades were higher than plan, and throughput was slightly below plan. During the quarter, management made changes to both mining methods and ore control processes to reduce the dilution and provide higher-grade material to the plant. Grades are expected to stabilize and throughput should regain plan through year-end.

Any issues being experienced at Bolañitos and El Cubo don't, on the surface, appear to be anything too serious, although granted anytime you hear something along the lines of "silver grades improved but remained below plan due to grade variations in the LL-Asunción vein," it does make one stop and think twice about what might possibly be going on at the mine. Even more troubling is Guanaceví, as the operational issues have been a recurring theme since the second half of 2016 and throughout the first half of 2017, which should cause investors some serious consternation that there may not be an easy fix for the "variance in production."

To read essentially the same statements regarding operations three months after the news first hit the wire doesn't exactly inspire a great deal of confidence that these issues are steadily improving; if anything, I would interpret the slow progress being made at Guanaceví to be a noteworthy red flag; one year is a long time for operational issues not to be understood and resolved.

When it comes to mining and operations, investors in any of these producers need to be fully cognizant of the fact that mine disasters do happen quite frequently in the industry, as evident by the most recent troubles that have sprung up on entities such as Red Eagle Mining. No, I don't mean to compare apples to oranges here (which is what it may seem like I'm doing), but it's worth hammering home the point that when mines run into trouble (that later turn out to be more serious than anyone could have ever guessed), investors stand to lose a lot of money.

In the Game of Rocks, caution is highly advised, and although being a cynic/skeptic will never win you any friends, sometimes being proactive is the most prudent course of action one can take. In other words, if you as an investor have a reason to be pessimistic, it might be better to bail out of a story sooner rather than later.

AISC

In addition, it is worth noting that Endeavour Silver is not a low-cost silver producer, so it especially does not have the luxury of being able to run into hiccups in production, especially for any prolonged duration of time.

For 2017, the company estimates that All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) should fall somewhere along the lines of $14-15/oz silver (net of gold byproduct credits).

Source: Endeavour Silver Corporate Presentation

The company has worked diligently towards reducing AISC over the years and has done an admirable job, as the following five-year chart will illustrate, for context.

Source: Endeavour Silver Corporate Presentation

But relative to its peer group, Endeavour still has room for improvement.

Source: Americas Silver Corporate Presentation

Please note: Excellon Resources (EXLFF) is in the process of optimizing its La Platosa mine, which should drive down AISC to $9/oz, so the above chart is a bit misleading for comparative purposes.

Source: Excellon Resources Corporate Presentation

In a decent/good market, AISC and cash costs are less concerning because the profit margins for producers leave some leeway for operational errors/mistakes. However, with the spot price of silver recently falling below $16/oz, it is clear that we are closer to any kind of market bottom in prices than a top. Sentiment toward silver and precious metals as a whole is pretty dire, and with the summer doldrums now in full effect, most observers are anticipating another large spike down; if that were to happen, many higher cost silver producers, such as Endeavour Silver, will really start to feel the squeeze.

Financial Highlights

Endeavour Silver was able to bring in $157 million in revenue and generate a modest $24 million in operating cash flow in 2016.

Source: Endeavour Silver Fact Sheet

Unfortunately, for silver investors, the metal has not performed well to date in 2017, so I would not expect for the above financial numbers to improve this year barring a torrid recovery in the spot price of precious metals to close out H2.

Endeavour has $82 million in working capital and $70 million in cash (as of March 31, 2017) which is positive, but with aggressive plans to bring on three new operating mines between now and 2019 (Terronera PFS highlights initial CAPEX at $65.4 million), a lack of any kind of meaningful cash flow coming in due to a lengthier than expected bear/bad market in precious metals would be a cause of concern for all investors; more equity financing being the event nobody wants to see more of.

Leveraged to Precious Metals Prices

Yes, and although it is true to Endeavour Silver provides strong leverage to the upside for investors bullish on silver (and precious metals) because it is one of the "purer" producers in the sector, the company is not hedged via base metals credits (e.g. lead, zinc), which would actually be most useful right now to offsetting cash costs/AISC since those products are trading at/near five-year highs.

Source: First Majestic Silver Corporate Presentation

Conclusion

Endeavour Silver is one of the better silver producer names in the sector. However, with decreasing production results over the last two quarters arising as a consequence of slower-than-expected resolutions to issues experienced at the company's mines, in particular Guanaceví, investors are advised to proceed with caution moving forward. It would be one thing if the spot price of silver was trading north of $20/oz, but because it is not, the margin of error for every producer in the sector has been greatly reduced. Having said that, now is the time for investors to be exerting extra caution in the space and key things to look out for with producers include: working capital/cash/debt position, head grades from operations, free cash flow from operations, cash costs/AISC, etc.

I was really hoping to read a more optimistic Q2 report from Endeavour Silver this morning, but it turns out that I came across more statements that gave me a pause for concern more than bullish optimism. As such, I decided to book profits on a silver stock that I have held long since late 2015/early 2016 and get out while the going was still good.

Although this article may read bearish to you, I should be clear that my stance is to be more cautious than anything else; I have no agenda against Endeavour Silver, and I wish nothing but the best for the company and its shareholders.

With that said, investors should realize that the summer doldrums has been rough on most companies associated with precious metals, so now is certainly the time to be selective when picking out which stocks to own. There are plenty of high-quality silver alternatives out there trading at attractive prices, so you could say that coupled with everything else that I outlined above made for an easy decision to walk away from EXK.

It's a buyer's market in the silver space right now; choose wisely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.