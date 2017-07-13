There is now another reason to buy Gilead Sciences (GILD), and it has to do not with hepatitis C, but hepatitis B, that disease that most people in developed countries don’t think of as much of a problem anymore.

Gilead, once a biotech star among stars, has fallen from grace due to its collapsing HCV franchise. The culprits are Harvoni and Sovaldi, its top two bestsellers, almost exclusively. See page 50 at its 2016 10-K. Sovaldi sales have been cut in half since peaking in 2014. Harvoni sales fell 34% from 2015 to 2016. But the good news is that every other medication Gilead sells except HIV product Atripla saw growing sales in 2016. From a broad strokes perspective, Gilead is doing OK. It just has an HCV problem.

So how may a potential HBV breakthrough solve that? It won’t immediately. However, the fact remains there is no functional cure for HBV, and over a quarter billion are chronically infected worldwide despite the availability of vaccines, 2.2 million in the US. The average cost annually for HBV treatment is $10,000, which translates to a total $22 billion US HBV market at 100% penetration. Only about 12-15% of HBV patients are treated at all, partially because antivirals like Viread have problematic side effects and require expensive, lifelong treatment.

In any case, what happened on July 10th may be Gilead’s first step towards rebuilding lost HCV revenues by transitioning to an HBV-dominant company, or at least a balanced HCV-HBV company.

On July 10th, Gilead announced that it will be sponsoring a Phase II trial combining its new HBV antiviral Vemlidy with an experimental drug from Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) called SB 9200. This will be the second Phase II trial that the two companies are working together on. The first was announced in November 2015 involving a combination treatment for HBV patients with SB 9200 and Viread, and the second on July 10th for SB 9200 and Vemlidy.

Data for the first cohort of the original trial has already been published, but only for SB 9200 monotherapy, not for the combination. We’ll get into that data shortly, but the interesting thing is that Gilead chose to go ahead with this second trial even before data for the full combination treatment of SB 9200 and Viread is available. It will be available by the end of the year.

This is particularly interesting because collaborations of this type between a giant like Gilead and a small cap like Spring Bank often tend to be the initiative of the smaller company licensing medications from the larger company in order to give itself some positive press for a collaboration and stay relevant, and test out the potential of its own experimental pipeline. The smaller company usually pays for these trials while the larger simply allows it to use its drugs. The larger company has little to lose by doing this.

In this case however, Gilead is paying for the trial. That means it is taking a risk, and wants to see for itself how the two therapies, Vemlidy and SB 9200, will work together. I believe there is a good reason for this. Go back to Gilead’s 10-K and you’ll see that among its blockbusters, Viread is Gilead’s fastest growing medication. Viread is primarily an HBV drug. News of this collaboration therefore may mean that Gilead is trying to shift itself from HCV-dominant to HBV-dominant, or at least more balanced between the two. Viread and Vemlidy are essentially the same drug, but Vemlidy is more efficient and requires only 10% of the same Viread dose because it is more targeted and gets into liver cells better, reducing side effects.

One would think that taking a risk funding a Phase II trial, Gilead would wait for data on the combined treatment from the first trial. But Gilead has chosen to go ahead with a second Phase II without efficacy data from the first. This shows that the company is expecting the first Phase II to be a success. A "Gilead put", as it were, on these trials.

So far, the data we have indicates that it may be a success after all. Here's why. The SB 9200 mechanism of action is complicated, but in the end what it does is stimulate the immune system to produce immune cytokines like interferon from within viral infected cells, which then commit suicide from apoptosis, preventing viral replication. Antivirals like Viread and Vemlidy act on the virus itself.

Normally, HBV-infected cells have their immune signaling process turned off and do not produce interferon. SB 9200 turns it back on, with the goal of eliminating the infected cell and preventing viral replication. It is more complex than this but that is a simple way of putting it. The two companies believe that a combination of SB 9200 and Vemlidy could lead to a functional cure of the virus.

So far, safety data on the first cohort of 25mg were positive. There were no serious adverse events and most importantly no interferon-related side effects, which was a major concern since SB 9200 turns on interferon signaling. In terms of efficacy, SB 9200 showed a statistically significant reduction in HBV DNA at week 12 compared to placebo on the first cohort. The second cohort of 50mg is now enrolling and full results should be available by December on that cohort and on the combination of SB 9200 and Viread.

A functional cure of HBV would be huge for Gilead, and would make its Vemlidy franchise less prone to the collapse we are now seeing in its HCV product line. HCV treatment of the kind that Gilead offers is lifelong, expensive, and even dangerous according to the FDA, one of the reasons sales numbers cannot be sustained long term.

Vemlidy is a new medication and we don’t yet know exactly how well it will perform. But together with SB-9200, the combination may not only perform well, it may finally cure chronic HBV infection.

True, if Gilead and Spring Bank together do reach a functional cure, they will be quashing the market they depend on. Longer term though, if SB 9200 and Vemlidy can functionally cure HBV, then the two companies may move forward to work on a functional cure of HCV as well along the same lines. If successful, such a development would make Gilead a star once again, and there is plenty of money to be made globally from curing HBV and HCV.

The risks for Gilead in this collaboration are minimal. If it doesn’t work, Vemlidy will still soon be blockbuster, replacing Viread and probably overtaking its sales numbers at some point since it is a better medication. As for Spring Bank, the risks are much higher. SB 9200 is its flagship pipeline candidate, and the company’s claim to fame right now is its partnership with Gilead. If the combination treatment doesn’t work, Spring Bank may have to go back to the drawing board.

Spring Bank has a quarterly cash burn rate of $4.3 million over the last 4 quarters and since Gilead as paying for the trial, that number probably won't rise significantly. As of last 10-Q it had over $21 million in cash and short term investments, and an additional $37.5 million in an equity financing that took place on June 22. That puts total liquid assets at about $58.6 million, enough to last three and a half years at current burn rate. With that kind of padding, Spring Bank has no immediate need for dilution, and if it does offer more shares it will probably be on the back of positive news where the dilution would not noticeably affect the share price.

Investors who want to take a balanced risk approach to this collaboration can focus on Gilead, near 3-year lows anyway with a 74% upside long term taking into account all time highs, and add a speculative position in Spring Bank, near its highs on the news, but which could go much higher than Gilead percentage wise if the combination data is positive by the end of the year. If not, Spring Bank could be cut in half to where it was in April before the news at around $8. Considering the positive data so far of SB-9200 as a monotherapy and the positive safety profile though, chances of outright failure of the combination seem less than 35%.

