Nvidia: Set For A Crash

Nvidia (NVDA) has had a massive run, up more than 200% over the past 12 months, but I think it is now apparent that shares have entered bubble territory and are overvalued based on future earnings potential. After another jump on Wednesday, NVDA is now closing in on a $100 billion valuation, a level I think is hard to justify even when considering the company's massive growth potential and robust profit margins. I called NVDA a good long-term buy back in May in an article that can be read here, but circumstances have now changed.

Let's first establish the context of NVDA's current valuation. At a forward P/E of 46 and a PEG ratio of 4, investors are obviously expecting a lot of growth out of Nvidia over the coming quarters and years. And why not? The company has been a model of consistent growth at killer margins for a few quarters now:

NVDA Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Every one of these metrics has seen the benefits of Nvidia's bets in AI and deep learning paying off with revenues from data center applications exploding, but in general every single one of the company's segments from professional graphics cards to automotive to HPC is seeing YoY revenue increases. Perhaps the most impressive part has been the profit margin while doing all of this, which was better than 25% in the most recent quarter.

And while these developments certainly warrant a higher valuation, they don't warrant this valuation. Nvidia is now being valued at very close to $100 billion after being worth just $25 billion 12 months ago! That's crazy! This is not in itself a reason that the stock is overvalued of course. The reason the stock is overvalued is due to the absolutely monstrous earnings growth that will be required to justify a valuation this high, let alone higher. Let's start with a simple model of future earnings growth.

Consensus analyst estimates now have FY2018 EPS at about $3.09 and FY2019 at about $3.51. In this case, NVDA would be trading at 52 times FY2018 earnings and 46 times FY2019 earnings, and EPS growth YoY would be 20% for FY2018 (over FY2017) and 14% for FY2019. Let's take the average growth rate there, 17%, and expand it out five years as a CAGR to get a new EPS figure for FY2024 of $7.70. At $7.70 per share, NVDA would currently be trading at 21 times FY2024 earnings.

A few things to note here. 1) Assuming a CAGR of 17% for EPS for the next five years is probably pretty optimistic and seems unlikely to occur especially considering growth rate for FY2019 EPS is only expected to be 14% or so. 2) On the other hand, Nvidia tends to destroy analyst estimates so we can probably assume $3.51 in EPS for FY2019 is low-balling reality. 3) Seven years down the road is a pretty long time frame to justify a stock currently trading for just over 20 times earnings in the seventh year.

Overall, I think this model can be seen as a fairly conservative model of Nvidia's future earnings growth. But instead of projecting earnings growth, a more useful model would be to conduct a sensitivity analysis of sorts to gauge whether NVDA is overvalued or not. To do this we can experiment with different CAGRs of earnings, seen in the following table (using base EPS of $2.57 from FY2017):

Scenario Base EPS CAGR of Earnings Ending FY2022 EPS FY2022 P/E Hyper-conservative $2.57 10% 4.14 40 Moderately-conservative $2.57 15% 5.17 31 Middle-of-the-road $2.57 20% 6.40 25 Moderately-bullish $2.57 25% 7.84 21 Hyper-bullish $2.57 30% 9.54 17

Even in a hyper-bullish scenario projecting 30% annual earnings growth over the next five years, NVDA is still currently trading at 17 times FY2022 earnings. This indicates two important points: 1) at the current valuation, the market is expecting something that will be very difficult, if not impossible, to achieve and 2) even if Nvidia does attain this growth, it is currently moderately fair valued based on EPS it will earn five years from now.

If there is upside potential here, it's because people are willing to pay a high price for something solely because they believe others will buy it at an even higher price. Paying this valuation for future earnings potential seems a stretch and therefore I think NVDA has entered bubble territory. I don't know when the bubble will burst, or even if it will burst, but I'm fairly confident based on earnings expectations that Nvidia is not currently worthy of a $100 billion price tag. The company is growing rapidly and has some of the healthiest margins around, but the current price is just too high.

If I were an NVDA shareholder with a relatively large position, I would consider hedging against downside, especially before earnings reports. As a prospective investor, I will be avoiding NVDA for time being until we see a big dip or until some other news affects earnings expectations enough to justify buying at current prices.

To all shareholders, best of luck!

