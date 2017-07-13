Baytex Energy: What's Being Priced In? Very Little

The stock itself is pricing in a $44 average oil price in 2018, below a sustainable average level for the year given U.S. shale break-even economics.

Baytex is currently trading at a discount to its proved developed producing (PDP) reserves, with the remainder of its reserves being given for free.

My most recent piece on Baytex (BTE) took a look at the company's extreme leverage to oil prices. Today, I want to examine the company's valuation through various lenses to get a proper sense of what the companies current market capitalization implies about oil prices in 2018, and how it compares to the underlying value of Baytex's reserves. My analysis demonstrates the stock is pricing in an unrealistically low 2018 oil price, and poorly reflecting the underlying value of its reserves even when using a conservative discount rate and factoring in the entirety of the company's net debt.

It is impossible to talk about Baytex without addressing its debt load, since it is a source of undervaluation and a key reason the stock is being avoided. Concerns I hear in conversation with investors center around company running out of liquidity, being unable to meet debt obligations, or breaching debt covenants. Baytex certainly has a sizable debt load:

The above chart (using $56 oil in 2018), puts Baytex's debt-to-cash flow at 6.7x, above the peer group average of 4.7x, which is being dragged up by Bellatrix (BXE) and Pengrowth (PGF). It is important to note, however, that Baytex has no debt maturities until 2021, when it has to repay $731 million. In the short-term, Baytex has a CAD$743 million credit facility available on which it is only 35% drawn. It would take Baytex nearly 5-years at oil prices around $44 to max out its credit facilities.

Management has made de-leveraging one of its two core priorities for 2017, and like in 2016, plans to explore selling non-core assets as part of a de-leveraging strategy, as well as applying free cash flow to debt repayment. While Baytex's debt is an issue, it shouldn't deter investors with a 2 or 3 year time horizon.

A look at Baytex's Reserve Value

Let's start with Baytex's proved-developed-producing (PDP reserves). These are reserves that Baytex is currently drilling and extracting oil from. It also includes reserves that are recently shut-in but will be restarted shortly. These reserves currently have a net present value of $1.43 billion, using a 10% discount rate, on an after-tax basis.

Baytex's total proved reserves (reserves that are highly likely to be recoverable under forecast economic conditions) have a net present value of $2.4 billion, and its possible reserves have a net present value of $938 million. In total, Baytex has reserves worth $3.7 billion, on an after-tax basis.

Baytex's current market capitalization is $700 million, which is only 18% of the total value of Baytex's reserves. Most importantly, it is only 48% of Baytex's currently producing reserves. All of Baytex's proved, probable, and possible reserves are being given away for free. Baytex investors are only paying for half of what Baytex is currently producing from. This is a rare example in the Canadian (and U.S.) energy space where the market cap to PDP before netting out debt is so low.

There is, of course, the issue of Baytex's debt. Subtracting Baytex's net debt gives the firms total reserves a net asset value of $1.8 billion, of which Baytex's market capitalization is still only 38% of.

What is the stock pricing in?

When looking at oil stocks I always ask what future oil price is being priced in. If the stock is pricing in an oil price well below what can be reasonably expected, upside exists.

Let's take a look at Baytex in this regard. Adding Baytex's net-debt to its market capitalization gives it a total enterprise value of $2.6 billion, or $11 per share. My preferred method of valuing energy companies is using enterprise value to debt-adjusted cash flow (EV/DACF), which basically compares the total value of the company including debt, to the cash flow the company can generate before interest payments. This gives a good sense of how well the company is using its total capital structure.

Over the past 3-years, Baytex has traded at an average EV/DACF of 7.1 according to a note to clients from TD Bank. If we assume that's a fair multiple for Baytex (which I believe it is), we can determine what the current stock price is pricing in. Dividing the current enterprise value of 11 by 7.1 gives a debt-adjusted cash flow of $1.54 per share, which works out to cash flow of $1.09 per share.

If I assume total expenses of 67%, this works out to a revenue of $772 million. In other words, at historical valuations, Baytex stock is currently pricing in 2018 revenue of $772 million. What oil price does this correspond to?

Product Realized Price (CDN) Total Production in Relevant Units Revenue (CDN) Heavy Oil 28.64 8,814,750 252,500,000 Natural Gas $2.76 32,139,606,990 $88,946,362 NGL’s $17 3,022,200 $51,377,000 Light Oil 53.47 7,087,350 379,000,000 Hedging Gains (losses) $0 Total $772 million

In the above chart, I can take Baytex's 2018 revenue and work back to the oil price by plugging the bolded sections in. I assumed Baytex's heavy oil and light oil revenue is split 60/40 (which has been generally true) after the NGL and natural gas revenue is accounted for.

I am assuming production of 69,000 bpd in this example, a USD/CAD exchange rate of $1.35, a heavy oil differential of US$11, and a light oil differential for Baytex of CAD$6. This gives me a heavy oil price of roughly US$32.5, and a WTI oil price of US$44. The prices in the above chart are Baytex's realized prices in Canadian dollars, which I converted to WTI and heavy oil prices using the exchange rate and Baytex's discount.

In other words, at normal valuations, Baytex is currently pricing in $44 WTI for 2018. This is an unreasonably low average price for the year, especially considering U.S. shale producers break-even at $46. The entire bear case for oil in 2018 is based around 1 mmbpd+ shale production growth, and this simply can't happen with oil prices spending part of the year in the high 30's or low 40's (which is what a $44 average for 2018 would suggest). This means Baytex is essentially pricing in 0 oil price appreciation from current oil prices in 2018, which means the downside is limited if oil stays in the low 40's, but the upside is considerable should oil move into the $50 or above range.

Harold Hamm recently stated that oil under $40 would idle U.S. drilling, and given the low oil price built into Baytex's current valuation, investors can anticipate upside. I am long from CAD$3.00.

