Almaden Minerals - Shares Look Oversold

The project economics for Ixtaca are robust and the total contained gold and silver reserves are quite large; this is a high quality project that should make it to production.

Shares of Almaden Minerals have been selling off into the summer doldrums along with many other gold-silver stocks.

Almaden Minerals (AAU) has always been sort of an enigma to me. On one hand, the company certainly doesn't fly under the radar in the mining world, as the father-son tag team of Duane and Morgan Poliquin is well known and respected in the industry. On the other hand, because Almaden's flagship Ixtaca project (located in Puebla State, Mexico) was first drilled and discovered way back in August 2010, it's sort of become a boring "known commodity" in a sector that is quite frankly having a very difficult time maintaining strong sustained interest from investors these days.

Although I would agree that when it comes to these mining stocks the best window of opportunity to purchase shares is whenever we can indeed "buy when there is blood in the streets," another strategy that I'm finding to also be quite effective is to "buy when everyone else is asleep due to immense boredom."

Shares of AAU are down 33% since peaking at $1.72/share on April 13.

Now in most other sectors out there, a 33% decline would be a cause for concern but as almost anyone who has dabbled in the mining sector for any length of time knows full well, these type of steep sell-off events can occur for no rhyme or reason at all. In the case of Almaden, there has been no negative news flow to hit the wire to warrant such a smackdown in share price, and if anything, it's most likely because there has been essentially zero news at all to report back to the market (outside of a bought deal private placement) that is causing sellers to throw in the towel.

For investors looking for attractive entry points to load up on quality names, the quiet time is usually the best time to start doing research and compiling a shopping list.

As it turns out, it was precisely the aforementioned 33% decline that drew my attention to the Almaden story and prompted me to do more research.

Here is what I found.

Initial PEA Results

Prior to the company releasing the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for Ixtaca in April of this year (which is what drove up the share price to a high of $1.72/share in the first place!), the gold-silver project was more or less viewed as a modestly attractive project that needed slightly higher metals prices in order to really stand out.

Source: Almaden Minerals August 2015 Corporate Presentation

As can be seen above, at roughly today's gold price of $1,200/oz and a much higher silver price of $18/oz, Ixtaca only featured an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $315 million and an after-tax IRR of 21%, using the Base Case scenario. The less CAPEX intensive Ramp-Up alternative was provided as a solution in the event that financing for the project could not be readily obtained (remember, the 2014 PEA was produced during a period in which the capital markets had effectively abandoned the mining sector and left it for dead), but it's economics were not an improvement to the Base Case.

The PEA below shows that the Base Case required an initial capital of $399 million, whereas the lower throughput Ramp-Up Case still needed a hefty $244 million.

Source: Almaden Minerals August 2015 Corporate Presentation

Although not altogether bad project economics, again, Ixtaca did not offer anything noteworthy to help it stand out from the pack.

Improved PFS Results

That was until this past April.

Almaden Minerals published a PFS that completely rewrote the book on Ixtaca.

From Almaden Minerals.

Today, Ixtaca has transformed itself to offer the following:

Source: Almaden Minerals April 2016 Press Release

More clearly presented, here is a sensitivity chart showing that even in a modest/weak metals environment where gold is trading at $1,150/oz and silver at $15/oz, the after-tax IRR for Ixtaca has improved dramatically to a now very robust 28%. In a decent market for precious metals with gold trading at $1,250/oz and silver at $18/oz shows that the after-tax IRR for Ixtaca would improve to an outstanding 41%.

Source: Almaden Minerals June 2017 Corporate Presentation

From PEA to PFS, Almaden found a way to slash CAPEX from $399 million (Base Case) down to only $117 million, even less than the $244 million (Ramp-Up Case) alternative scenario.

Yes, it is true that the Mexican peso sold off heavily the moment we all realized that Donald Trump really was going to ascend his way into the White House, but the weakened local currency can't possibly be the explanation for the improved economics at Ixtaca, can it?

Well, no. It turns out what really happened was that the Almaden team put on their thinking caps during the commodities bear market and may have figured out an innovative way to significantly slash costs.

Almaden acquired an option to purchase the Rock Creek Mill in October 2015, a 7,000 tpd milll located in Nome, Alaska that had previously been in operation from September-November 2008 before being put on care and maintenance.

Here were the initial highlights outlined in the press release.

Source: Almaden Minerals October 2015 Press Release

As of today, the plan is to dismantle the mill and ship it off for reassembly in Mexico.

Source: Almaden Minerals June 2017 Corporate Presentation

Reserves and Resources

Turning over to the Ixtaca project, it is worth pointing out that although Almaden is commonly thought of as a gold company, the Proven and Probable Reserves actually demonstrates that the deposit is well balanced, and also offers investors a good deal of silver as well.

Total Proven and Probable Reserves feature 1.292 million ounces of gold at 0.62 g/t and 78.825 million ounces of silver at 37.7 g/t.

Since we are talking about a roughly 50/50 split between the two precious metals by value, in gold equivalent terms this would amount to 2.43 million ounces AuEq and in silver equivalent terms this would amount to 167.9 million ounces AgEq.

Source: Almaden Minerals June 2017 Corporate Presentation

That's a lot of gold-silver ounces; Ixtaca is a not a small project by any means!

Yes, it is true that if we were to look at just the gold ounces on their own, at 0.62 g/t we are essentially talking about low-grade gold, and similarly if we were to isolate just the silver and observe that the deposit features just 37.7 g/t, then we're also looking at low-grade silver.

But as the following table will show, using a 1.0 g/t AuEq cut-off still results in over 2.2 million ounces of Measured + Indicated Resource for the project.

Source: Almaden Minerals June 2017 Corporate Presentation

It's All About Economics

More importantly than grade are the other factors that impact the overall economics of a project: CAPEX (e.g. existing infrastructure such as mill, power, road access, transport, etc.), reserve/resource size, metallurgical recoveries, etc.

As already discussed, Almaden will be trying to import a mill over from Alaska in an attempt to shave off ~$70 million from the initial CAPEX bill. Further, Ixtaca is "located in heart of industrial state of Puebla, paved roads to within 2km of deposit, power on site; ~30km from industrial park with rail service."

The following depicts the Ixtaca flowsheet, with metallurgical testwork from the PFS demonstrating good metallurgy with "90% recoveries from Au and Ag in limestone unit."

Source: Almaden Minerals June 2017 Corporate Presentation

The life-of-mine is projected to be 14 years, which is quite long for your typical gold-silver deposit. Annual gold production over LOM is 147,900 ounces AuEq, or 10.205 million ounces AgEq, depending on how you want to calculate it.

Bottom line -- With a very modest CAPEX of just $117 million, Ixtaca's after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $310 million and after-tax IRR of 41%, assuming a gold price of $1,205/oz and silver price of $18/oz, are extremely robust. AISC of $862/oz of gold (net of silver credits) or $12.50/oz of silver (net of gold credits) demonstrates that the project can hold up well even in an environment of depressed metals prices and compete with the best-of-the-best development projects out there.

Source: Almaden Minerals June 2017 Corporate Presentation

Market Cap and Share Structure

With a market capitalization of ~$116 million and ~C$25 million of that in cash thanks to the most recent financing, Almaden Minerals is well cashed up and attractively priced relative to other developers in the gold-silver space.

The share structure is pretty tight with only ~100 million shares issued; there are about ~18 million options/warrants out, but the average strike price of the warrants are pretty far out-of-the-money at C$2.04/share (current share price in Canadian dollars is C$1.45/share, which would require an appreciation of 40% from here).

Source: Almaden Minerals June 2017 Corporate Presentation

Perfect Stock to Hold In a Low-Price Environment

With all the positives that Ixtaca has going for it, you might be surprised to learn that the share price of AAU has come off 33% since peaking in April. The summer doldrums are no doubt ensnaring the entire precious metals sector as we speak, but for those investors who haven't gotten shaken out by the downside volatility, now is probably as good a time as any to start deep diving into research to try and undercover some potential hidden gems.

In the case of Almaden Minerals and their Ixtaca project, with the spot price of silver now trading below $16/oz, I will confess it to say that I would much prefer to be loading up shares of a high quality developer as opposed to a marginal producer at this particular time; with producers, there is always a concern that they might inevitably enter into negative cash flow territory and struggle to stay solvent in the face of a collapsing deflationary environment for metals prices. If push comes to shove, many of these producers will have to resort to tactics such as "high-grading" their deposits, which essentially means that they will be forced to sell off their lowest hanging fruit to the market at the worst price possible in a last-ditch effort to reduce costs as much as possible.

Contrast that type of dire situation to a well cashed up developer like Almaden, who can simply close up shop and go into hibernation mode until the markets recover and you can easily see why there are advantages for certain companies to not be in production; cutting general and administrative (G&A) expenses is a whole lot easier than putting a mine on care and maintenance!

Risks and Schedule

What are some of the risks and pitfalls investors need to look out for?

With such an advanced stage project as Ixtaca, at this stage of the game the biggest potential showstopper would be and kind of delay/problems associated with the company being able to obtain the necessary permits and environmental licenses needed to go into commercial production. Currently, the timeline for these items to be completed in sometime in mid-2018.

In addition, the company still needs to demonstrate that they will be able to reconstruct the Rock Creek mill in Mexico without hiccup (and thus further expenses).

Lastly, obtaining project financing, whether via debt and/or equity could prove to be challenging if the prices of gold-silver stay depressed and descend back into bear market territory. As always, the biggest fear in a bad market for shareholders of a development stage project is that excessive dilution could be required to keep the project moving forward.

As it stands, Ixtaca is scheduled to enter production in late 2019.

Source: Almaden Minerals June 2017 Corporate Presentation

Discount to Recent Private Placement

With Almaden Minerals, shares are also currently trading at below the price of the most recent private placement, which as I discussed in a recent article is how the retail investor can gain the upper hand.

From Almaden Minerals.

Source: Almaden Minerals June Press Release

As we can see from above, units were issued at C$1.75/share. Shares of AMM.TO (native listing to AAU, used for comparison to keep currencies consistent) are currently trading at C$1.45/share, below both the unit price and the warrant exercise price.

Any time the retail investor can get into shares for cheaper than what Big Money just paid, that's a win in my book.

Conclusion

Many high quality gold-silver stocks have been selling off in recent months. First, it was the whole GDXJ "rebalancing act" fiasco, followed up by a trifecta of bad news that couldn't help but push investors even further towards the exits. Nonetheless, for those who still remain and have a high degree of pain tolerance backed by the patience needed to wait out the darks days, now is wonderful opportunity to go shopping for bargains.

Almaden Minerals has a large-scale and economically viable gold-silver project (even at today's depressed prices) located in a mining friendly jurisdiction that has good access to infrastructure. The PFS for Ixtaca showed that initial CAPEX is only a very modest $117 million which means if that the DFS goes smoothly and there are no issues with permitting, this project could enter production in just a few short years.

Although Ixtaca offers investors a balanced split and exposure to both gold and silver, I wouldn't worry too much about trying to figure out which camp it fits in better with; whether we are talking about AuEq ounces or AgEq ounces, it's a big project that will generate a lot of free cash flow. And in the end, that's what matters most. Further, because the CAPEX is quite low and the IRR so robust, Almaden Minerals has to rank near the top of my list as a potential takeover target for a larger producer.

There is a lot to like with the Almaden story and I am a buyer at these prices.

