Pearson: A Story Of Dividends

We believe that the dividend cut will have some beneficial effects for Pearson, but only in the very long term.

Yesterday, Pearson (PSO) announced that it will sell a 22% stake in the Penguin Random House Venture. The shares will be sold to Bertelsmann SE & Co to "recapitalize the business". As a result the stock price fell back more than 8%. Investors had hoped that the sale would have a positive effect on the dividend, but after the conference call it turned out that things were heading in the other direction.

PSO data by YCharts

The effect on Pearson's dividend could potentially be substantial. Pearson earlier this year already announced that its dividend policy would be established based on portfolio changes and market environment. The dividend is now estimated to be cut from 52 pence per share, back to between 15-18 pence. This is a decrease of more than 65% since last year. The company did establish that the following:

We recognize the importance of dividends to our shareholders and our policy will therefore reflect a sustainable and progressive dividend, which is comfortably covered by the earnings of our business excluding any contribution from PRH and which can grow as our business grows into the opportunities in global education. We will declare our interim dividend at our half-year results on the 4th August 2017." - Pearson in its announcement on July 11, 2017.

A cut in dividend was already hinted at back in January of this year, but at the end of the last press release the actual proportion of the dividend cut became clear. Pearson’s calculations are as follows: if the net debt – EBITDA ratio drops below 2, an incremental dividend will be attributed to shareholders. So Pearson wants to cover at least half of net debt with EBITDA, what’s the big deal? Well, the company said that they won’t use the income from the remaining stake of 25% in Penguin to calculate earnings, which would suggest a severe cut in earnings, and ergo in dividend.

So how about the correction in stock price? We believe that Pearson stock will continue to correct in the days to come. Since 2016 the company is no longer profitable, and this has reflected in the stock price. With a dividend cut on top of a disappointing stock price in 2017 so far. The first quarter results for 2017 were hopeful though; sales increased with 6% after the company has taken measures to narrow its focus and concentrate on digitalization. We believe that the market took the dividend cut as an opportunity to be bearish and to cash after a disappointing couple of years. We don't believe that this correction will continue into a negative trend though.

So let’s look at the bright side: what do shareholders get in return? At first sight not very much, except maybe for a deleveraged company. The deal should generate Pearson about £1 billion. This should strengthen the company’s balance sheet. The possible dividend cut should decrease the company's net debt position by year end down to £800 million, before FX impact. This deleveraging should enable the company to worry less about financial costs of debt and focus more on investing in the future. Another positive side note to mention is that the company will continue with a £300 million share buyback program, which will be paid with the £1 billion that is generated from the deal. If the company can actually scale its net debt position down to £800 million, then the impact on Pearsons cash position should be around £400 million pounds. This might lead to more digitalization and a better operational margin of the company. However, before we get there, there is still a long road ahead.

Takeway

It is hard to end this article on a bright note for Pearson. The only positive things to say is that the company will buy back shares in order to support the falling stock price and that in the long term things might possibly look better. For now though, there is a rough road ahead for Pearson. Profitability keeps going down and the dividend just took quite a hit. If you are into investing for a steady dividend income on top of a well-performing stock than this is not your play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.