Novocure: Acceleration In Active Optune Patients And Additional Indications For TTFields Point To Upside

Cash position appears sufficient to continue operations into late 2018, although dilution is always a possibility much earlier to shore up the balance sheet or pay off debt.

If the firm obtains an HDE for utilizing TTFields in pleural mesothelioma, it could market TTFields in combination with chemotherapy for the indication in the United States.

Shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) have nearly doubled since I stated that the story "keeps getting better" in April.

NVCR data by YCharts

In the prior write-up, we touched on definitive data from the company's pivotal EF-14 trial, in which Optune was added to temozolomide in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma, as the survival benefit was maintained in all patient groups, even those with the worst prognosis. I also mentioned promising early results from utilizing Tumor Treating Fields in other indications, including recurring ovarian cancer, advanced pancreatic cancer, and mesothelioma. We delved into the company's quarterly results, noting that active patients and prescriptions were growing significantly along with revenues while net losses continued to narrow.

What's Happened Since:

Progression of Tumor Treating Fields Technology

On May 4th, the firm announced the opening of two pilot trials to recruit pediatric patients with high-grade gliomas to evaluate the use of TTFields. The trials are sponsored by Hackensack University Medical Center and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Consortium. The primary assessment of the first study (n=25) will be patient compliance and the number of treatment-related toxicities in these children while secondary measures include response rate and event-free survival. As for the second study (n=10), TTFields will be utilized in two cohorts, with the first consisting of children with recurrent high-grade gliomas to receive TTFields alone and the second cohort to receive TTFields in combination with temozolomide and bevacizumab (recruiting patients with both newly diagnosed and recurrent gliomas).

On May 15th, the firm announced that it'd received humanitarian use device designation (HUD) from the FDA for treating pleural mesothelioma. This would be the first step in obtaining Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) to treat the indication with TTFields. Readers should keep in mind that final data collection for the phase 2 pilot trial STELLAR will occur in 2018 - if the company is able to file an HDE application with data from the study and it is approved by the FDA, it could market TTFields in combination with chemotherapy for the indication in the United States, much sooner than would occur by designing and executing a phase 3 study.

On June 8th, the company announced that the first patient was enrolled in the RTOG Foundation's phase 2 pilot study evaluating Optune in combination with bevacizumab for patients with bevacizumab-refractory recurrent glioblastoma. The study should enroll 85 patients throughout the United States, with the primary measure of efficacy being overall survival at six months. Other endpoints include overall and progression-free survival from time of registration, toxicities, and response rates.

Quarterly Results Continue to Impress

On April 27th, the firm announced first-quarter 2017 results. Highlights included 1,260 active patients on Optune (59% increase over same-quarter 2016 and a 16% increase over the prior quarter). Revenues grew 167% to $34.9 million while net losses continued to narrow to just $18 million. Management commented that growth in active patients was driven by prescription growth and an increase in the percentage of newly diagnosed GBM patients (typically stay for longer periods of time on Optune treatment). This was part of our hypothesis in the prior write-up.

The international picture looked even better, with Germany and EMEA markets revealing a 238% growth in active patients to 331 in total.

Final Thoughts

For readers who have been long the stock since prior articles, I would argue it's best to avoid greed and take some profits (and risk) off the table. The stock is trading around 16 times sales, which although arguably deserved, is quite rich. I would argue that future upside is probable, due to continued revenue and prescription growth, as Optune continues to gain momentum as well as expansion into future indications. That is why a partial position could be retained should readers want to be exposed to future upside.

Risks to the story include a slowdown in sales and prescription growth as well as dilution in the medium term. The company reported $84.6 million in cash and $104.7 million in short-term investments, which should provide for an operational runway into late 2018. Disappointing data in other TTFields trials (recurring ovarian cancer, advanced pancreatic cancer, and mesothelioma) would also be seen negatively by Wall Street while a regulatory downthumb to the company's efforts to obtain an HDE for treating pleural mesothelioma would also be a let-down.

For readers still interested in the story who have done their due diligence, it's important to realize that although the stock has substantial upside, it appears that the easy gains have been had. The company is scheduled to report earnings on the 27th this month, so stay tuned for updates. Future upside should come if revenues and prescription growth continue to accelerate and the firm appears to be making inroads into gaining approval in a second indication for TTFields.

While unlikely, a pullback closer to the 50-day moving average would likely be buyable, assuming the thesis remains intact.

NVCR data by YCharts

Average analyst price target for the firm is at the $20 level, but I expect them to push that higher if and when it appears that Optune is only the first step in realizing the full potential of TTFields in oncology.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.