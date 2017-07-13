Biotech Forum Daily Digest - New Leadership At Teva. A Trading Idea For Agenus.

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a trading idea for Agenus are highlighted below.

Teva Pharmaceuticals is bolstered by much needed new CEO and Verastem gets a long overdue 'shout out' from the analyst community.

The biotech sector continues to consolidate gains from its big rally in June and movement within the market is confined to individual names based on company specific events.

"Love is like war: easy to begin but very hard to stop." - H.L. Mencken



The biotech sector continues to consolidate gains from late June where a big rally finally pushed it through tough upward resistance levels that had been firmly in place since very late in 2015. The main biotech indices posted decent gains in trading on Wednesday within a solid overall market rally.

Unless we get some sort of significant uptick in M&A in the industry over summer (which I don't foresee), we could have a couple of directionless months of trading. Obviously, if second quarter earnings reports for the industry come in significantly better than expected starting late this month, this could change the equation. Until then individual names will continue to move on company specific events.

Beaten down generic drug leader Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) looks like it will continue to get a bounce in trading today. The Israeli based firm has successfully poached the CEO of AstraZeneca (AZN). Investors, and I think rightly, seem to believe the company will benefit from new leadership.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) and Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) are taking advantage of big recent upward moves in their stock prices to raise additional funding via secondary offerings announced today. This will probably cause slight dips down in both shares, declines that probably will be temporary given both companies recent spate of good news. Arena had successful mid-stage trial results for its primary drug candidate and the FDA is allowing Amicus to file a NDA for U.S. approval for its compound galafold without conducting an additional and costly trial. We cover both events in detail in our last Digest post.

Novartis (NVS) got good news yesterday as the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 10-0 in favor or recommendation of its CAR-T therapy tisagenlecleucel-T outweigh the risks in pediatric and young adults with treatment-resistant B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia {ALL}. FDA approval is all but assured now.

The House unanimously reauthorized the FDA's drug, generic drug, medical device and biosimilar user fee programs. The bill will now move to the Senate where it should be passed quickly. Glad some bipartisanship remains in D.C. these days.

Cantor Fitzgerald maintains their faith in Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) despite the FDA's decision to reject its response to a Form 483 request within a complete response letter on its product DEXTENZA. Its analyst did lower his price target from $35 to $21 within his Buy rating as he believes the FDA's decision moves back DEXTENZA's eventual approval by a year. He notes,

"Although the CRL creates a delay in the approval timeline, we maintain our belief that Ocular will be able to address the issues raised from the Form 483 and will achieve approval with a resubmission of its application for DEXTENZA in post-surgical ocular pain. In the FDA’s CRL, no questions were raised regarding clinical efficacy and safety data with DEXTENZA. The FDA also noted that the decision to issue a CRL was made prior to receipt of the amendment, despite its acknowledged receipt. Based on these events, and even though we maintain our belief in the likelihood of approval for the drug, we believe additional time will be required to achieve approval".

Verastem (VSTM) which has made a huge move recently is finally getting some positive acknowledgement in the analyst community. After having Hold ratings reiterated at Jefferies and Cantor Fitzgerald over the past month, Oppenheimer today takes a more optimistic view on the company with a Buy rating and $6 price target. Positive trial results have really bolstered the shares so far in July and the company named a new CFO this week as well. The shares have also now doubled since we did a Spotlight feature on this small concern in June.

It is hard to find a pharma stock that analysts are more down on than Endo International (ENDP). Oppenheimer becomes the seventh analyst firm today I can find that has either reiterated or downgraded the shares to a Hold. The company recently 'volunteered' to pull its Opana compound after a FDA request to do so due to its abuse potential. This cost Endo about 5% of overall sales as Opana was doing more than $150 million in revenues annually.

Watching the trading in a small cap biotech concern called Agenus (AGEN) has been as entertaining as watching paint dry over the past six months of trading. In today's Spotlight feature we highlight a possible trading idea on this range bound stock.

However, the name made a significant move in trading to open the week. The trigger for the early week move on positive late-stage data on GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Shingrix shingle vaccine. Shingrix contains Agenus' QS-21 adjuvant Stimulon. Glaxo's marketing applications in the U.S, Europe and Japan are currently under review. If approved by June 30th, 2018, Agenus will bag another $15 million milestone payment and will earn royalties on sales of both the Shingles vaccine when approved in addition to the royalties it is already getting for use of its adjuvant in Glaxo's malaria vaccine which is already approved.

It should be noted that the company sold the rights to both royalty streams to an investor group led by Oberland Capital Management in September of 2015 for a $100 million upfront loan with a 13.5% interest rate. Agenus can pay back the loan at anytime either via total royalties or prepayment. The royalty streams will then revert to Agenus.

The rise in the stock quite likely will not last. The company has important partnerships with the like of Merck (MRK) and Incyte (INCY) to jointly develop several compounds within a diverse product pipeline.

However, this pipeline is still early/mid-stage at this point and years away from commercialization. The stock is also trading up near its 52 week highs. It should be noted the shares are selling for significantly less than the $6.00 a share Incyte agreed to accumulate a $60 million stake in Agenus over time earlier this year.

Given this and the relatively narrow trading range Agenus has been stuck at over the past year, there seems little downside but no real triggers for significant upside outside a general biotech rally for the stock. Given multiple collaboration deals, the company is a very unlikely buyout target.

For Agenus shareholders, one way to enhance your returns while mitigating risk is using just out of the money call options. This would also work as a Buy-Write opportunity for those not already in the stock. I personally like the February 2018 $5 call options which can sold against the stock for 80 cents up to $1.00 apiece, which makes for more than solid return.

