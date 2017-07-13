L Brands - Victoria's Secret Direct Sales Are Bleeding

What does the spread between total company comps and store-only comps mean for the direct sales of Victoria's Secret?

On July 6, L Brands (LB) released its June sales report. Consequently, shares tumbled 14% on the same day. One of the key takeaways from the report is the -17% total company comparable sales for Victoria's Secret in June. The exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 10 percentage points to Victoria's Secret comparable sales. Therefore, the adjusted comps are -7%. This article takes a closer look at Victoria's Secret comparable sales. Subsequently, it provides expectations for the direct sales.

Comparable sales

L Brands reports comparable sales for Victoria's Secret in two ways. The difference between the two reporting metrics originates in direct sales. The specific metrics are:

Total company comparable sales, including company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada and direct sales, and store-only comparable sales, including company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Furthermore, due to the recent exit of the swim and apparel categories, L Brands additionally reported adjusted total company comparable sales. The table below provides an overview of the three comparable sales metrics since January 2016.

Source: L Brands monthly sales reports

The total company comparable sales were decent in 2016, ranging from -4% to 6%. In 2017 comparable sales metrics took a negative turn. The total company comparable sales are down double digits for each month in 2017. The monthly company adjusted comparable sales range from -8% to 0%.

The Direct Channel

In the current investor handout (as seen on the right), L Brands focuses on direct channel growth for Vicotria's Secret. Core category growth was 9% in 2016. In the 2016 annual report (p. 100), the company reports 1% net sales growth for Victoria's Secret Direct. The company recently exited the non-core categories swimwear and apparel. The exit of the non-core categories should bring the total direct sales growth closer to the 9% core category growth.

Source: Current investor handout

One way to look at the effect of direct sales is the spread between total company and store-only comparable sales. Remember, the difference between total company comparable sales and the store-only comparable sales are the direct channel sales. The spread provides an indication of the direct sales contribution to total company sales.

In 2016, the spreads are mainly positive, implying direct sales growth exceeded store-only growth. In 2017, the spreads are in negative territory. The implications of the negative spread become apparent in the Q1 2017 earnings report. The table below shows the net sales numbers and corresponding comparable sales.

The Q1 net sales numbers are -9.8% for Victoria's Secret stores and -11.9% for Victoria's Secret stores, including direct sales. The corresponding comparable sales in Q1 are -12% and -14%, respectively. The direct net sales were -20.4% in Q1 2017. The spread between the comparable sales was -2 percentage points.

The spreads for April, May, and June are known and yield -5%, -3% and -5%, respectively. Based on these numbers, the Q2 spread will most likely be in the vicinity of -4 percentage points, implying the total company store sales will be approximately 4 percentage points lower than store-only sales. The estimate for store-only sales in Q2 is -10%, in line with Q1. The estimate for total company sales is -14% (net store only sales - spread). The results for Q2 2016 and growth expectations are provided in the table below:

The table incorporates the Q2 2016 numbers and growth expectations. The outcome is a -29% growth expectation for Victoria's Secret direct sales in Q2 2017.

Conclusion

The comparable-store sales for L Brands' Victoria's Secret have not seen any positives in 2017. The real worry, in my opinion, lies in the direct channel. In 2016, the direct channel grew 9% for core categories. By contrast, Q1 2017 direct sales were -20%, and the expectation for Q2 is in the vicinity of -30%. In a world that is moving toward ecommerce, a quarter with -30% in direct sales makes me reconsider my long position. I advise investors to watch the direct sales decline at Victoria's Secret in Q2.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.