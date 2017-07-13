Ford Motors - When Everything Seems To Be Going Against You

The U.S. auto market has several problems including the rising interest rates, off-lease cars flooding the market, and increased loan deliquency rate.

When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it." - Henry Ford

While the Ford Motor Company (F) certainly has headwinds, I would hazard a guess that the average investor isn't expecting liftoff any time soon. In fact, I believe that most Ford Motors investors are holding stock for the 5.2% dividend not for expectations of any near-term growth.

"History is more or less bunk" - Henry Ford

The stock is down 9.9% year-over-year and is getting whipped by its peers, down over 30% against the GICS Automobile Manufacturers sub-industry.

Source: Portfolio123

But a stock's price history doesn't forecast its future prospects. As Henry Ford once said, "History is more or less bunk". Applying Henry Ford's wisdom to the stock market, we can say that the past is somewhat irrelevant. Ford Motor's current stock price may be indicative of more trouble to come but it also may provide a great contrarian opportunity.

Consumers Aren't Spending

The U.S. market is a major source of heartburn for Ford Motors investors as auto sales have been dropping (plummeting might be a better word) and there is a lingering fear that this is just the beginning with some analysts believing that auto sales could shrink to 15 million per year by 2021.

Source: Bloomberg.com

The issues are many, including:

Demographics

Baby Boomers represent a huge percentage of the population, 22.9 percent and most are now 60+ years of age. A recent study found that Americans spend 2.5 percent less each year from age 60 to 70, and cut back even more in later years. Americans tend to become risk-averse with age as they are less able to work to cover unexpected expenses.

At the other end of the scale are millennials, saddled with student loans and poor job market. Millennials have been slow off the mark in acquiring material possessions such as cars and homes. Times are changing, but millennials still lag the general population in car ownership.

Flooded Used Car Market

If you live in the U.S. or have done your research you may have noticed the trend in new car prices. Prices are falling and this translates into fewer new car sales as both new and used cars are competing for the same consumer dollars.

Source: cargurus.com

The primary reason for this phenomenon is the flood of used cars coming onto the market. This is a result of dealerships pushing car leases, going from 20% of new vehicle sales in 2013 to over 30% today. Therefore there are significantly more cars coming off 3-year leases today than a couple of years ago.

Source: Reuters.com

The Eroding Middle Class

Economists have noted the erosion of the middle class in recent years, with high-income and high-net-worth households being the prime beneficiary of rising incomes and net worth. These are the ones who own the majority of stocks and real-estate, both of which have recovered nicely since the 2008 recession, with the stock market alone more than tripling. But these people don't change their spending appreciably as their assets and net worth rise.

The rest of the population have experienced weak inflation-adjusted income growth for more than a decade. In short, there is an ongoing polarization of incomes with the middle class, those of which are the likely car buyers, starting to disappear. The net-worth-induced 'wealth effect' is on the decline, and this can be observed not only in the auto market but in other retail industries such as apparel.

The Loan 'Bubble'

The composition of household debt has changed since the great recession. Before 2008, mortgage debt was over 73 percent of household debt. Today, mortgages make up 67 percent of household debt. Yet total household debt has risen back to the same level as in 2008.

Source: latimes.com

As mortgage debt has declined, auto loans, student loans and credit card debt have taken its place. Before the recession, auto loans averaged 7.4 percent of consumer debt. Now, auto loans average 9.2 percent. Student loans made up a little more than 3 percent of debt in 2003. Student loans now make up more than 10 percent of total consumer debt.

Source: qz.com

Part of the reasoning for the rise in auto loans can be attributed to technological advances. Devices installed in cars allow collections agencies to remotely disable the vehicles when the borrower falls behind on repayment. This makes repossession easier, and dramatically reduces the risk to the lender. This makes banks more confident lending to less credit-worthy borrowers with average subprime auto loans carrying a 10%-20% annual interest rate.

In addition, loan terms have been extended significantly. Twenty years ago, the standard term of a loan was 48 months. But with rising vehicle prices and stagnating middle-income salaries, consumers are opting for loans of 73 to 84 months. The 73-to-84-month group now make up 32.1-percent of new-vehicle loan share.

Subprime Auto Loan Payments Slowing

A study by Wells Fargo suggests that fewer sub-prime borrowers are paying their auto loans off early. Sub-prime borrowers tend to pay down their high-interest loans faster than other loans but this trend has been declining. This implies that borrowers are more strapped than they have been, and could be a problem for the captive lenders owned by auto companies.

According to John McElravey, a Wells Fargo analyst, borrowers are making fewer payments on loans bundled into bonds backed by sub-prime loans in 2015-16, compared with 2013 and 2014 bonds. Borrowers are also defaulting on a "record number" of auto debt with levels of sub-prime lending defaults topping levels seen in 2008 - 2009.

Newly Delinquent U.S. Auto Loans

You know the old saying … A picture is worth a thousand words.

Source: qz.com

The automotive industry is a key part of the US economy, generating 3% of GDP, and accounting for 1 million jobs, more jobs than any other manufacturing sector. We may be about to experience a vicious feedback loop. Increasing loan defaults result in a glut of car repossessions, dragging down the value of used cars-which, in turn, eats into new car demand. Slowing auto sales and will result in jobs lost in the auto sector, meaning fewer autos purchased, etc.

Rising Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve is now starting to aggressively raise interest rates. Interest rates strongly influence car demand, that could curb car buyers' enthusiasm. This is already evident in the latest statistics.

Source: qz.com

How About China?

A lot of fuss is being made with regards to Ford Motor's June sales in China. But I would like to remind readers that this is one month's worth of statistics only and statistically is little more than random noise in the bigger picture. This is best illustrated in the table below which lists monthly sales of locally produced Ford Vehicles in China through the Chang'an-Ford Joint Venture with local manufacturing partner Changan Auto.

All Models 2014 2015 2016 2017 January 70.038 113.487 97.334 70.101 February 53.272 80.506 64.475 52.452 March 71.888 96.166 90.305 84.217 April 68.119 100.582 61.184 48.949 May 67.454 61.597 51.478 60.591 June 67.187 75.746 60.596 70,021 July 64.130 51.789 66.711 August 60.306 53.890 73.229 September 69.061 64.685 96.482 October 69.111 81.028 88.750 November 69.145 91.297 101.064 December 71.892 99.554 99.788

Source: carsalesbase.com

While Ford Motors has had a good month, the year to date sales are down 5.9% and both Ford Motors and General Motors (GM) are losing ground to Japanese automakers. And, to make matters worse, car sales in China have stalled after years of double digit growth. The main culprit for the slowdown is that the government artificially boosted demand for cars with small engines in 2015-2016 when the market threatened to sink into the red due to a collapsing stock market and reduced customer confidence.

Source: carsalesbase.com

Now it has been pointed out that sales of Ford Motors luxury cars have surged dramatically, and this is certainly one reason for optimism, but this optimism has to be weighed against the growing smog problems in China that will ultimately result in government policy changes (my speculation). And beyond the pollution issues is the fact that joint ventures by American companies with Chinese companies are typically problematic.

Company Fundamentals

The charts below show that Ford Motor's operating margin, asset turnover and Return on Equity have been falling significantly for the past year. While there is some optimism over a shift in the product mix towards luxury vehicles, the bottom line still looks ugly, at least to me it does.

Source: Portfolio123

Airbag Recall

And now to kick Ford Motors while it is down, Takata just announced a recall of 2.2 million airbag inflators on Ford vehicles in the U.S.

Conclusions

There are significant headwinds in the U.S. auto market and I don't believe that there are sufficient positive factors in the Chinese market to justify an investment in Ford Motors at the present time. In this case, I do not subscribe to the prospects that the company could be lifting off in the face of headwinds. I like Henry's philosophy, though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.