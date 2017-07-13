Are The Big 3 Self-Storage REITs A Bargain?

It's time for investors to reset their dividend growth and returns expectations of the REITs.

The REITs have pulled back 19-26% in the last 12 months.

The self-storage REITs have pulled back meaningfully. From a year ago, the shares of Public Storage (PSA), Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR), and CubeSmart (CUBE) have declined roughly 19%, 20%, and 26%, respectively.

Source: Google Finance - 1-year price chart comparison

In his recent article, Self-Storage REITs: Is Now The Time To Buy The Dip?, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor, Bill Stoller, sums up the problem as follows:

...excess new supply. The development of new self-storage properties in top markets across the US had kicked in by 2H2016, accelerated into 2017, and is expected to peak during 2018.

The market is adjusting for the slower growth these REITs are experiencing. From 2010 to 2016, the big three self-storage REITs experienced strong growth.

In that period, Public Storage’s funds from operations (“FFO”) per share increased at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 12.9%, Extra Space Storage’s FFO per share grew at a CAGR of 26%, and CubeSmart’s increased at a CAGR of 18.9%. The high growth allowed the companies to have high normal multiples of 22.5, 21, and 19, respectively.

For the next 3-5 years, 19 analysts estimate Public Storage will grow at a CAGR of 5.5-11.1%, 18 analysts estimate Extra Space Storage will grow at a CAGR of 5.9-6%, and 4 analysts estimate CubeSmart will grow at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Because analysts forecast lower estimations, investors should reset their expectations about where the shares of Public Storage, Extra Space Storage, and CubeSmart may trade -- their trading at lower normal multiples will be in the cards for the next few years.

Valuation

Based on the above growth estimations, Public Storage and Extra Space Storage don’t seem to be much of a bargain.

At ~$206 per share, Public Storage trades at a multiple of ~20.5, which would be reasonable if it managed to pull off an 11% rate of growth. If we use the more conservative midpoint estimate of 8.3% rate of growth rate, the shares are a bit richly valued.

At ~$75.4 per share, Extra Space Storage trades at a multiple of ~18.6. So, the shares are richly valued for an estimated growth rate of ~6%.

At ~$23.3 per share, CubeSmart trades at a multiple of ~15.6. So, the shares are reasonably valued to being discounted for an estimated growth rate of ~8%. So, CubeSmart maybe worth a closer look.

Expanded Payout Ratios

Since 2012, Public Storage's payout ratio has expanded from ~66% to ~79%, Extra Space Storage's from ~52% to ~77%, and CubeSmart's from ~47% to ~72%. Expanding payout ratio and slower FFO per share growth will lead to slower dividend growth.

CubeSmart’s Recent Results and 2017 Guidance

For the quarter, CubeSmart had a portfolio occupancy of 92.2%, which was 40 basis points higher year-over-year.

As well, same-store revenue increased 5.4%, while the same-store expenses only increased 4.1%. And its same-store net operating income (“NOI”), which is calculated as revenues less property operating expenses, increased by 6%.

CubeSmart expects its same-store revenue, expenses, and NOI will grow 3,75-4.75%, 4-5%, 4-5%, respectively, for the full year. Management also estimates its FFO per share will reach $1.52-1.57 for the year. Using the midpoint, that would be a growth of about 7.2% from last year.

CubeSmart and Its Dividend

CubeSmart offers affordable, easily accessible, and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. At the end of Q1 2017, the REIT owned 476 stores and managed 356.

As of this writing, CubeSmart offers a yield of about 4.6%, which is the highest it has yielded in the last five years. Most importantly, its dividend is supported by a sustainable payout ratio of about 72%.

CUBE Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

CubeSmart’s three-year dividend growth rate is 25%, but investors should lower their expectations for its future dividend growth. A growth rate of about 7% makes more sense.

Investor Takeaway

With slower growth expectations, the big three self-storage REITs have been experiencing multiple contractions. As such, I don’t think they’re in bargain territory yet. That said, out of the three, I believe CubeSmart, the third-largest player, offers the best value at this point.

Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CUBE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.