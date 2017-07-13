Late To The Party: SunTrust Likes Nvidia

SunTrust Likes Nvidia Now

Nvidia (NVDA) shares hit a new high Wednesday after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock to a buy. SunTrust is late to this party: the system we use to pick stocks for Bulletproof Investing first picked Nvidia when it traded at $35.15. We elaborate below and present a way NVDA shareholders can skew their potential upside versus downside in their favor now.

A Top Pick Of Ours Over The Last 18 Months

Nvidia was a top pick of our system in May, appearing in the bulletproof, or hedged portfolio below, which we shared in this article at the time.

Since then, it's up about 57%

We were bullish on it last August as well (Lex: Late To The Party). Since then, it's up nearly 162%.

And our system was bullish on Nvidia back in January of 2016, when it closed at just over $35, and appeared in the bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio included in this article. Since then, it's up nearly 500%.

How We Picked Nvidia Before Its 500% Run-Up

A comment on our recent article suggesting readers avoid buying Target (TGT) criticized the article's lack of fundamental metrics, such as price/earnings ratios. But our system didn't need to consider any fundamental metrics to pick Amazon (AMZN) instead of Target over the last several years.

Our approach eschews fundamental analysis in part because the fundamentals - and perceptions about what the fundamentals will be in the future - tend to be reflected in stock and option prices.

So our system looks at price action as well as option sentiment to estimate potential returns over the next six months. We detailed this method in a recent article on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), but here's how it works, in a nutshell:

First, we look at the average six-month total return of the security over the last 10 years (for stocks that, unlike Nvidia, haven't been public for 10 years, we use an industry competitor as a proxy; for ETFs that haven't been around 10 years, we go back to their inception). Next we look at the total return of it over the most recent six months. Then, we take the mean of the two returns, and gauge it against option sentiment by attempting to hedge it with an optimal, or least-expensive collar with options expiring about six months out.

We run that process on every stock and ETF that passes our two screens to avoid bad investments every trading day, and then sort the ones that pass by potential return, net of hedging cost. The ones at the top of that sort go in our bulletproof portfolios. Each time we included Nvidia in one of our portfolios, going back to January of 2016, it ranked near the top of that sort. It was near the top again on Wednesday, with a potential return of 29%, and a net potential return of about 22% (more on that below).

Isn't It Risky To Ignore Fundamentals?

We'd argue it's riskier to ignore price action because prices reflect many other investors' perceptions of the fundamentals. Do you think you can find some hidden value in the fundamentals of a widely traded stock? That's the kind of thinking that rode stocks like Sears (SHLD) from triple digits to single digits (looking at you, Bruce Berkowitz), and it's the kind of thinking that rode stocks like Sun Edison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) down to bankruptcy.

What If Tech Rolls Over, Or The Market Crashes?

Earlier this month, some on Twitter thought tech stocks, including Nvidia, were rolling over.

But in addition to Nvidia making a new high on Wednesday, all four FANG stocks closed above their 50-day averages, as Bespoke Investors noted.

Nevertheless, tech stocks will decline at some point. And the entire market might crash, as Raphael Rottgen suggests.

That's why you hedge. Below is a way to hedge Nvidia while skewing the reward versus risk in your favor.

Hedging Nvidia Now

Recall that we mentioned above that our system estimated a potential return over the next several months of 29% for Nvidia on Wednesday. This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 1,000 shares of it against a greater-than-9% decline over the next six months, while not capping your possible upside at less than 29%.*

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg was $18,450, or 11.35% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated by selling the call leg was $7,000, or 4.31% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost of the hedge (calculated conservatively) was $11,450, or 7.05% of position value.

Skewing Risk Versus Reward In Your Favor

Subtracting the hedging cost, the best case scenario for an Nvidia shareholder hedged with the optimal collar above is a return of 21.95% over the next six months (that's the net potential return, our potential return estimate net of hedging cost). The worst-case scenario is a decline of 9% (that's including the hedging cost - the decline would be 1.95% not including it). So the best case return here is 2.4x the worst case decline. That's an example of the "heads you win, tails you don't lose much" approach we aim for in our Marketplace service.

*All else equal, our system prefers hedging with optimal puts rather than optimal collars, because with puts, the possible upside is uncapped. When a security can be hedged either way, it estimates the net potential return for it both ways. In the case of Nvidia, on Wednesday it was too expensive to hedge against a single-digit decline over the next six months using puts.