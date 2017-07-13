Breitburn Energy: What Went Wrong And What To Expect

Historically, there has been a strong relationship between changes in NGL and crude oil prices, and Breitburn was unprepared to handle the extended depressed prices.

Breitburn Energy Partners LP (OTCPK:BBEPQ) has been an absolute disaster for investors, including myself. In trying to get something positive out of this situation, I decided to do a case study and formulate a "most likely" outcome for common stockholders of Breitburn Energy Partners.

Business Overview

Breitburn Energy Partners and its subsidiaries are an independent oil and gas partnership engaged in the acquisition, exploitation and development of properties in the U.S. that bear oil, natural gas, and NGL, a combination of ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline which when removed from natural gas become liquid under various levels of higher pressure and lower temperature. Breitburn conducts its operations through Breitburn Operating LP and Breitburn Operating GP LLC.

Breitburn's assets consist primarily of producing and non-producing oil, NGL, and natural gas reserves located in seven producing areas: the Midwest (Michigan, Indiana, and Kentucky); Ark-La-Tex (Arkansas, Louisiana, and East Texas); the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; Mid-Continent (Oklahoma, Kansas, and the Texas Panhandle); the Rockies (Wyoming and Colorado); the Southeast (Florida and Alabama); and California.

Breitburn does not generally hold 100% of the interests in any real property in which they have interests. Breitburn and the other interest holders usually enter into joint operating agreements to govern the parties' responsibilities with respect to the land, including which party will be responsible for the exploration and production of the oil and gas on that land.

As of May 15, 2016, Breitburn operates or has working interests in approximately 11,900 gross operating oil and gas wells, and 7,921 net oil and gas wells. Breitburn owns interests in approximately 705,597 net acres and had estimated proved reserves, as of Dec. 31, 2015, of 239.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The oil equivalent consisted of approximately 54% oil, 8% NGLs, and 38% natural gas. Breitburn maintains operational control over approximately 91% of their proved reserves. Breitburn's production in 2015 was 20.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, of which approximately 56% was oil, 9% was NGLs and 35% was natural gas.

How Income Was Generated

Breitburn's long-term business strategy had consistently been to manage their oil, NGL, and natural gas producing properties for the purpose of generating cash flow and making distributions to their economic stakeholders. The strategic selection of the right oil and gas acquisitions was a focal point of Breitburn's business strategy before the severe oil and gas price decline that began at the end of 2014.

Because Breitburn's revenues and cash flows are sensitive to oil and natural gas prices, historically and before it filed for bankruptcy, one of the company's subsidiaries regularly entered into commodity derivative contracts intended to achieve more predictable cash flow and to reduce the company's exposure to adverse fluctuations in the price of oil and natural gas.

For the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2015, Breitburn's total operating revenues were approximately $1.1 billion, representing a 22% decrease in operating revenues year over year, which was driven by the decline in the prices of crude oil and natural gas from 2015.

Debt

As of May 15, 2016, Breitburn had approximately $3 billion in total funded debt outstanding, consisting of the following:

$1.242 billion outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility due November 19, 2019

$650 million issued under the 9.25% Sr. Secured 2nd Lien Notes due in 2020

$850 million issued under the 7.875% Sr. Unsecured Notes due in 2022

$305 million issued under the 8.625% Sr. Unsecured Notes due in 2020

$50 million of outstanding trade payables as of May 15, 2016

Financials Including Dividends

The company disclosed that prior to its filing of a Chapter 11 petition, specifically as of the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2016, it had $4,715,386,000 in total assets and $3,412,503,000 in total liabilities. Breitburn was solvent at the time it filed for bankruptcy because it had more assets than debt, and most solvent companies give recoveries to their equity holders. The company had 8 million shares in Series A preferred stock and 49,649,691 shares in Series B preferred stock. The company also had 213,789,296 shares of common stock. A significant source of liquidity for Breitburn outside of Chapter 11 is hedging proceeds, which was estimated to be $453 million as of May 12, 2016.

One year later, on March 31, 2017, Breitburn had $4,009,770,000 in total assets and $3,491,143,000 in liabilities. The company remains solvent one year after, which still means equity holders are supposed to recover something from the company. However, in March 2017 the company indicated that its current liabilities (debts to be paid within 12 months) are $1,332,496,000, while its current assets (assets that are expected to be converted to cash within a year) are only $589,785,000. This indicates that the company has a hard time paying its debts on time, which explains why the company has had to extend the maturity date of its DIP loan thrice since the original maturity date of Jan. 15, 2017.

Most of Breitburn's assets are property, plant and equipment (PP&E), which have an estimated value of $8,119,568,000 as of March 31, 2017.

Important Events

BBEPQ data by YCharts

Since 2015, Breitburn has undertaken efforts to respond to the oil price crisis by initiating a series of financial and operational actions, as follows:

January 2015

Breitburn reduced distributions to common unitholders by 52% from $2.08 per unit to $1.00 per unit on an annualized basis.

April 2015

Breitburn raised $1 billion by issuing Senior Secured Notes and Series B Preferred Units, the net proceeds of which were used to repay borrowings under the RBL Facility. Breitburn further reduced distributions to common unitholders by another 50%, from $1.00 per unit to $0.50 per unit on an annualized basis.

The company negotiated a redetermination of their borrowing base to $1.8 billion under the RBL Facility for one year, which provided stable liquidity in 2015.

November 2015

Breitburn suspended payment of distributions on their common units, which preserved approximately $9 million per month in cash expenditures.

Throughout the year 2015, Breitburn reduced their general, administrative and technical workforce by over 60 positions through a combination of a workforce reduction plan, resignations and early retirements. The company again reduced its general, administrative and technical workforce by an additional 20% in 2016.

Breitburn also reduced capital spending in 2015 to approximately $209 million from approximately $389 million in 2014. Additionally, Breitburn expected to only spend approximately $80 million in 2016 focused primarily on drilling, rate-generating projects and carbon dioxide purchases that are designed to either increase or add to production or reserves.

Oil Price Correlation

The persistent and severely distressed market conditions in the oil and gas industry have negatively impacted all levels of the industry, with a particularly adverse impact on upstream companies that produce oil and gas. Natural gas prices have been depressed for a significant period of time and the precipitous decline in crude oil prices since 2014 has been virtually unprecedented, with prices well below what anyone in the business could have reasonably anticipated. This has resulted in a substantial decline in revenue, reserves and asset values across the spectrum.

Historically, there has been a strong relationship between changes in NGL and crude oil prices. NGL prices are correlated to North American supply and petrochemical demands. Lower crude oil prices not only decrease revenues, but might also reduce the amount of crude oil that can be produced economically and therefore lower crude oil reserves.

USO data by YCharts

What Went Wrong

As a result of the oil crisis in the oil and gas industry, Breitburn's operating revenues have significantly declined. However, even with their efforts (financials including dividends), and the moderate increase in crude oil prices in 2016, Breitburn's revenue and cash flow generating capacity was not sufficient to serve its outstanding debt on a long-term basis. They were also unable to maintain the liquidity necessary to operate its business and preserve its long-term viability and enterprise value.

Bankruptcy Overview

Breitburn Energy sought protection under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code on May 15, 2016.

The company has tapped a $150 million debtor-in-possession from a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, on a revolving basis. The DIP Loan accrues interest at 4.75 % + the greatest of Wells Fargo's publicly-announced "reference rate," one-half of one percent per annum above the Federal Funds Rate, or one-month LIBOR + 1.00%. The DIP Loan also accrues interest at 5.75% + one-month LIBOR. The Default Interest Rate of the DIP Loan is 2.00% per annum in excess of the applicable non-default rate. The DIP Loan's original maturity date was Jan. 15, 2017. The maturity date has been extended thrice since then. The most recent maturity date is Sept. 30, 2017.

According to Breitburn's filing in May seeking an extension of the period by which it has the sole right to file a plan (meaning the period by which the company has sole control over its bankruptcy case), the company was in negotiations for a plan that will give $1 billion in new equity. This plan is supported by the first lien lenders (the lenders who gave the prepetition and DIP loans), some bondholders, and unsecured creditors. Breitburn has repeatedly assured its equity holders that any plan it files will mitigate, to the maximum extent legally possible, any adverse impact of CODI (cancellation of debt income) on the existing unitholders.

What Breitburn, the lenders, and its unsecured creditors are negotiating is not yet publicly disclosed, although a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicated that as part of the plan to be filed by Breitburn, there will a rights offering that will raise $1.0 billion of common equity which will be purchased based on a total enterprise value (TEV) of $2.1 billion. The rights to purchase will be exercised at a 16% discount to post-money plan equity value, implying a buy-in equity value of approximately $1.19 billion. It should be noted that the values in brackets are values estimated by Lazard, Breitburn's financial advisor.

The TEV will be disputed during the hearing (or trial) on the approval of any Chapter 11 plan Breitburn or another party may file with the bankruptcy court. A statutory committee of equity security holders, which has been active in opposing and pushing for Breitburn to ensure that the CODI tax liability risk is mitigated. Also said in court papers is that Breitburn's TEV is in the range of $4.1 billion to $5.2 billion, a far cry from the company's own TEV (but which is also expected in most bankrupt companies).

Furthermore, it should be noted that, according to the SEC filing, 35% of the new common stock to be issued under the rights offering are reserved for purchase by the initial backstop parties, while the remaining 65% are to be offered to all "eligible noteholders." Initial backstop parties are the lenders. Eligible noteholders are holders of unsecured note claims.

CODI In Reference to Breitburn Common Shares

Holders of Breitburn common stock have repeatedly raised their concerns regarding the risk of potential tax liability as a result of CODI because of Breitburn's MLP (master limited partnership) structure. Breitburn has repeatedly assured its equity holders that any plan it files will mitigate, to the maximum extent legally possible, any adverse impact of CODI on the existing unitholders.

Most Likely Outcome in Restructuring

In the case of Linn Energy (OTCPK:LNCOQ) (OTCQB:LNGG), another MLP, the company commenced an exchange offer to provide its unitholders with an opportunity to indirectly maintain their equity investment in LINN, while potentially avoiding recognition of CODI that could arise in connection with the LINN debt restructuring. Pursuant to the exchange offer, LINN common unitholders could exchange their LINN common units for shares in LinnCo, LLC, an existing entity taxed as a corporation whose sole asset was its interest in LINN.

It should be noted that LinnCo was formed to attract certain investors who may not otherwise be able to invest directly into LINN due to its status as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes. To the extent a LINN unitholder participated in the exchange offer, that unitholder might be shielded from recognizing any CODI associated with a subsequent debt restructuring by LINN. Furthermore, because the unit holder's indirect share of such CODI would be allocated to LinnCo after the exchange, the exceptions to recognition of CODI applicable to LinnCo may be utilized. Because LinnCo is also a chapter 11 debtor, the bankruptcy exception from CODI recognition would likely be available to LinnCo.

One big difference, however, between Linn Energy and Breitburn is that Linn was insolvent at the time it filed for bankruptcy, while Breitburn wasn't. There is a so-called "bankruptcy exception" and an "insolvency exception" to the rule requiring the recognition of CODI. The bankruptcy exception provides that if the company is bankrupt when the CODI occurs, then the income will not be recognized by the entity. The insolvency exception provides that if the entity is insolvent when the CODI occurs, then the income will not be recognized by the entity, but only to the extent of the entity's insolvency.

Of course, Breitburn can take the path taken by Linn, which has already emerged from bankruptcy. The reorganized company has listed new common stock again. What is notable in Breitburn's case is the presence of an official equity committee that can represent the voices of the many equity holders. The bankruptcy judge overseeing Breitburn's case is scheduled to hold an evidentiary hearing on July 19. In this hearing, he will rule on Breitburn's request for sole control of the case or make the case a free-for-all.

Conclusion

Due to the uncertainty and confusion, I threw in the towel at the end of March at a substantial loss. I no longer hold any position in Breitburn. The high dividend and miscalculating the duration of depressed oil and gas prices cost a lot of money for investors. In my opinion, there is a good chance of shareholders receiving little to nothing in the proceedings.

