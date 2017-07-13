Nexus REIT: An Underdog Growth Story

Nexus REIT (OTCMKTS: EFRTF) is an up and coming real estate income trust (REIT) that is listed on the TSX. The REIT was a merger between Edgefront REIT and Noble REIT in April 2017. This newly established company invests in industrial, office, and retail properties. But because of its relatively small size, it trades at a discount, and I believe this is where the opportunity is. The company isn't attracting a lot of investor attention (for now), and its recent acquisition of Sandalwood has shown its commitment to grow big.

Decent Financials

Nexus REIT is a small company compared to other REITs listed on the TSX, but its financials and operating metrics are decent:

(Source: Financial Reports from Nexus REIT, Riocan, Piret, and Allied)

I have compared Nexus REIT to 3 other REITS listed on the TSX. Operationally, Nexus REIT has a comparable occupancy rate in the mid-90s. Nexus REIT's debt equity ratio is also comparable to its peers. Its dividend yield is higher, while its payout ratio is low. The one weak area is its low interest rate coverage ratio.

Financially, these numbers aren't bad for Nexus REIT. The firm is not likely to increase its dividends any time soon because it is in growth mode, but its dividend yield is already high by industry standards.

Overall, the metrics doesn't show any red flags but the interest rate risk could be a cause for concern (see below).

Backed by Two Real Estate Partners: Triwest and RFA Capital

Canadian real estate has gotten expensive in recent years, so to have access to off-market deals where real estate prices are still reasonable requires knowing the right people. Nexus REIT knows 2: Triwest and RFA Capital. Both private equity firms have substantial holdings in Nexus REIT so both have a financial incentive for Nexus to perform well.

Triwest has almost $1.3 billion of assets under management. Triwest were the engineers behind Edgefront's initial 10 industrial property acquisition and its subsequent acquisitions before merging with Noble REIT.

RFA Capital is a private real estate investment and asset management company that has been around since the mid 90s. Their expertise is in sourcing, structuring, managing investments. It was RFA Capital that helped put Edgefront REIT and Noble REIT together to form what is now Nexus REIT, and it was RFA Capital again that introduced the Sandalwood portfolio to Nexus REIT. The Sandalwood portfolio helped Nexus REIT to almost double in size and diversify its portfolio further.

A strong backing from partners such as Triwest and RFA Capital provides this REIT with some natural advantages that other REITs lack. Real estate is a relationship business and it is clear that Triwest and RFA Capital has some strong relationships in the real estate industry.

Sandalwood Portfolio:

The Sandalwood portfolio acquisition enhances Nexus REIT's portfolio:

The pace of its acquisition and growth seems to be picking up steam. The merger of Noble REIT and Nexus REIT (formerly Edgefront) had occurred in early April 2017. The Sandalwood portfolio acquisition took place in June 2017. I would not be surprised if there is another acquisition before the end of this year.

Risks

The Bank of Canada had just raised its interest rates. What this means is that it will become increasingly expensive for REITs to borrow money. Nexus REIT is particularly vulnerable because a large part of its loans (44% of the total value of its loans) are coming up for renewal within 4 years. More than likely, Nexus REIT will be rolling over its loans at slightly higher interest rates.

(Source: Q1-2017 financial statement)

Currently Undervalued:

Looking at the dividend yield alone, Nexus REIT is trading at a discount compared to other REITS listed on the TSX. There could be two reasons why. The first one is that Nexus REIT is still a small time player and remains a relatively unknown. Its total market capitalization just reached over $200 million after acquiring Sandalwood. The second reason is rising interest rates are dampening investors' appetite for REITs in general. Whenever interest rates go up, REITs generally drop in value.

Conclusion: Buy

A dividend yield of above 7.5% is hard to pass up. The financials at this company aren't terrible, and Nexus REIT is backed up by some well known industry veterans (RFA Capital and Triwest). I believe these factors together make for a good underdog growth story. I am long on Nexus REIT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFRTF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I wasn't able to find this stock symbol: EFRTF. This company is relatively new.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.