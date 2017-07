via Bloomberg: Sir Martin Sorrell, founder and chief executive officer at WPP Plc, discusses where he sees competition coming from to take on the dominance of Facebook and Google. He speaks on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas" with Bloomberg's David Gura from the Allen & Company Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.