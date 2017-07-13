ROTY Edition 1 Volume 11: Our First Sell

Better to manage risk and potentially miss out on gains. Reentry is always possible later on.

Just because we see potential in a company's story, doesn't mean we wait around for the stock to follow through.

Shares are at 3 month lows and if the market doesn't see the potential here or the runup is delayed, shares could fall back to the $1 level.

Welcome to the eleventh entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series!

For first-time readers, the basic premise is that I cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose share prices could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions, and with trades typically occurring in quarter increments ($2,500) and cost averages calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers.

The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion.

Of our eight current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and five positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.

Position Updates

The following chart says it all about Zosano Pharma (ZSAN).

ZSAN data by YCharts

Even as the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) continues to outperform, this stock keeps falling. The thesis could still be intact, but I prefer to stay on the sidelines until I see the strength I'm looking for.

One thing I love about the ROTY strategy is that when I'm wrong or believe I potentially could be, I immediately admit it and revaluate my thesis, taking action if necessary.

Even if there is nothing wrong per say with a position (no red flags, etc), if it's taking away my sleep I would rather trim it down than worry about losing money or leading readers astray. We will have our share of losers, but whenever I can help manage risk or par/avoid losses I intend to do so.

Shares of Zosano are currently at the three month low and don't appear to be able to hold it. Looking at the chart, it could easily go back down to the $1 level if nothing else changes.

ZSAN data by YCharts

In my original write-up I stated that M207 could do $200 million in sales if approved, that insiders were buying, institutional investors I follow had positions, and certain competitors had been bought out (indicating potential here).

While all of that may be true, if the market is seeing it that's what counts. Hopefully this interesting case study helps readers to understand my philosophy just a little bit more.

Actions to Take:

Selling out entire Zosano Pharma (ZSAN) position from the ROTY model account at the day's closing price on the day this article is published. The stock will be placed on our ROTY contenders list where it will be monitored for either reentry at some point or drop off completely.

Note: As some readers were asking, stocks currently on the ROTY contenders list include the following:

