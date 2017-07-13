Is JPMorgan About To Surprise Again?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) will release its second quarter earnings number on Friday, July 14. The company could surprise positively, and the company's long term outlook remains very solid -- this makes JPMorgan's shares attractive.

Analysts are expecting JPMorgan to report second quarter revenues of $25.0 billion, which would mean a decline of about one percent compared to last year's second quarter revenues.

Analysts are also forecasting a $1.59 number for the company's earnings per share, which would mean a three percent growth rate year over year.

When we look at the history of JPMorgan's actual results versus the results analysts were forecasting, we see that JPMorgan has earned more than expected in seven out of the last eight quarters. In all four quarters of the last year JPMorgan has been able to beat the analyst consensus by double digits -- the company gets underestimated a lot.

Let's look at the factors that drive JPMorgan's revenues and earnings:

One factor is the company's loan growth -- a higher amount of loans outstanding means higher net interest income (all else equal), which drives the company's top as well as its bottom line.

We see that the company was able to increase its loan portfolio in the past, with main drivers being card loans, auto loans, and mortgage banking -- all showed healthy growth over the last year. It seems sensible that this trend prevailed during the second quarter, which would allow for an even bigger loan portfolio in the upcoming report.

Interest rates are another driver for JPMorgan's earnings, as higher interest rates go along with higher interest rate spreads, which drives the company's net interest income, too:

Effective Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

We see that the FED's tightening, which has made the effective federal funds rate increase substantially over the last months, has not impacted mortgage rates over the same time -- those actually declined this year.

It thus seems likely that JPMorgan was not able to translate the rising FED funds rate into a higher net interest margin during the second quarter, which would mean that this likely was not a driver for growth in Q2.

One headwind will be lower trading revenues for JPMorgan (as well as for other banks such as Bank of America (BAC)): At the end of May the company announced that its trading revenues would likely come in 10% below the comparable level, due to its customers being less active. In the prior quarters, activity in trading was driven by events that spiked volatility, such as the Brexit election, but since the last three months were not very volatile, customers did not require JPMorgan's services that often, which means trading revenues will come in lower than expected.

Commercial banking, which has shown strong growth in the last year, should provide some upside to JPMorgan's results, though: Commercial banking revenues were up well above ten percent in Q1, it seems unlikely that this momentum will completely reverse.

To sum up we can say that the company was likely not able to generate a higher net interest margin (despite the FED's hikes), but that loan growth and commercial banking growth allowed for upside, which was, at least partially, offset by lower trading revenues.

The company's bottom line is affected by its revenues, its costs, but also the share count, which likely has shrunk further over the last quarter. In Q1 JPMorgan had bought back $2.8 billion worth of stock (adjusted for issuance to employees), if the company kept that pace stable, JPMorgan could have repurchased another 33 million shares in Q2.

JPM Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

This would allow for another 1% reduction in the number of outstanding shares, which, all by itself, would allow for a one percent EPS increase quarter to quarter.

Since analysts are forecasting $1.55 in EPS, JPMorgan's net income would have to come in at $5.46 billion for the quarter. When we compare to the first quarter's number, we see that JPMorgan has earned $5.86 billion in the first three months of the current year. For the analyst projection to be right, JPMorgan's net income would thus have to drop by a whopping $400 million quarter to quarter -- if the drop is less severe, JPMorgan will beat the consensus estimate once again.

JPM PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

JPMorgan's share price has risen a lot over the last quarters, but the company's shares are not very expensive at all: Shares trade at 14 times trailing earnings and 12 times forward earnings, which seems like a good valuation with the broad market (SPY) trading at all-time highs. JPMorgan's cash generation remains strong as well, investors buying right now get a free cash flow yield of 6.4% -- enough for an above average dividend yield and sizable stock buybacks on top of that.

Since JPMorgan has just raised its dividend by 12%, which brought the dividend yield to 2.4%, its shares are not unattractive for dividend growth investors with a long term outlook -- the yield is okay, and the growth rate as well as the low payout ratio will allow for significant dividend increases down the road. JPMorgan also announced a new $19.4 billion stock buyback authorization, which should be able to reduce the share count by a whopping six percent.

With the FED forecasting more tightening that should lead to increasing interest margins for JPMorgan and the other banks, the long term outlook is positive. Due to good capitalization the bank will also be able to return a huge amount of its earnings to its owners via dividends and buybacks, which should provide for ample total returns going forward, I believe.

Takeaway

JPMorgan gets underestimated a lot, and since JPMorgan would have to earn $400 million less than in the previous quarter for the analyst consensus to be correct, I think it is likely that JPMorgan will beat estimates once again on Friday -- despite lower trading revenues being a headwind.

The long term outlook remains positive, and JPMorgan's shares continue to trade at a rather inexpensive valuation, which makes them attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.