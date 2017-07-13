Citizens Financial: Can It Get Better?

The poor valuation of Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is due to its low profitability compared to its competitors. However, the bank’s future prospects may improve given its consistent loan portfolio growth and the measures it has taken to improve efficiency. Those factors, in combination with its undervaluation, makes CFG an excellent opportunity for investors willing to wait. In contrast, SunTrust Banks (STI), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), US Bancorp (USB) and Regions Financial Corp. (RF) have performed well in profitability, but lagged in loan portfolio growth.

CFG’s biggest drawback is its unhealthy loan-to-deposit ratio, forcing it to depend on debt to fund its loan portfolio growth. Citizens Financial’s loans-to-deposit ratio was 97 percent at 1Q17, down from 98.6 percent previous year and well beyond the optimal ratio of about 80 to 90 percent. That compares to a loan-to-deposit ratio of 70 percent for all U.S. banks. The company is highly dependent on long-term debt ($11,780 million) to maintain liquidity, hindering profitability. As management focuses more on increasing deposits, profitability should increase.

Management's efforts to improve efficiency was highly effective and on track to improve the efficiency ratio, which improved from 68% in 2014 to 64% in 2016 and then to 62% in 1Q17. Management expects further improvement in efficiency, a positive sign reflecting it's commitment in improving operational efficiency and earnings maximization.

Expect more traction from recent interest rate hikes and strengthening US economy that will improve the case for investment. In 1Q17, net income grew by 45%, while total revenue grew by 12% from the same quarter in the previous year, and the bottom line growth was mostly driven by growth in interest income. Efficiency ratio and operating leverage contributed positively to earnings growth and there was no lay-offs, thus indicating the effectiveness of management’s actions in finding inefficient operations and increasing productivity without lay-offs.

Citizens Financial Group posted much better loan portfolio growth than its peers Regions Financial, Fifth Third Bancorp, US Bancorp and SunTrust Banks.

CFG's ability to generate above par loan portfolio growth is a great competitive advantage which will allow it to surpass its peers. Thereby allowing it to produce greater profitability, but only if it focuses on increasing its low-cost deposits base, which decreases interest expenses spent on long-term debt. In terms of profitability CFG is at the bottom compared to peers (see above image). In 1Q17, the profitability of CFG has increased to 0.87% from 0.65% in 1Q16. In addition to heavy long-term debt, the company does not have a low-cost deposits base either: its interest-bearing deposits cost is 0.43% for 1Q17, which comes in very high compared to SunTrust Banks's 0.27% and Regions Financial's 0.22%.

With increasing interest rates, a changing landscape of competition for deposits might create more problems for CFG's cost of funding, if the management does not take proper measures to increase deposit base growth so that dependence on long-term debt can be reduced. Interest bearing liabilities cost the company 0.64% in 1Q17 again a very high average compared to STI's 0.49% (including long-term debt of $11,563 million) and RF's 0.49% (including $7,500 million long-term debt). The need for increasing low cost funding sources must be management’s primary focus, and it will take considerable time and effort. However, management might focus on easily leverage-able things like non-interest expenses. But comprehensive actions towards different issues will help the company better equip itself for unexpected events and will assist it in producing higher earnings with better profitability. For example, further slowdown in deposits growth and high loan growth/demand in any quarter might worsen the current situation, making the improvements in cost structure less valuable.

Citizens Financial Group is trading at 17.1X earnings compared to industry average of 19.2X, 1X book value against industry average of 1.6X and 3.6X sales against industry average of 4.2X. The company also offers an attractive dividend yield of 1.4% an added benefit. CFG is a heavily undervalued company compared to industry averages due to its low profitability, which was improving and it has a competitive advantage in loan generation, so in our view, it is a long-term opportunity worth reviewing by investors.