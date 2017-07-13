Zinc One Has A Very High Grade Zinc Resource In Peru

Zinc One own the Bongara Zinc mine in Peru with zinc grades above 20%, compared to the global average of just 5.5%.

Zinc One (OTCPK:ZZZOF) (CVE ticker: Z) is a Canadian mining company looking to restart its high grade Bongara Zinc mine in Peru, as well as expand its Peru resources with large exploration upside.

Zinc Heading Into Deficit

The chart below shows zinc is forecast to go into deficit right about now:

Zinc Demand Vs. Supply Chart

Source

Zinc Inventory Declining on the LME to a Five-Year Low

Source

Zinc One Company Summary

As per the Zinc One website:

Zinc One is a Vancouver based company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced world class zinc projects. The company believes in the current and future fundamentals of the zinc supply and demand scenario and the continued growing demand for zinc in global industrial uses. We are currently reviewing multiple high quality zinc projects at various stages of development and will continue to seek out and evaluate properties that show promise for development.

TSXV: Z Stock Price Chart, 2012-17

Source: Bloomberg

Zinc One Project Details

First up is its Peru Bongara poject.The Bongara Zinc mine project (8,000 hectares) and neighboring Charlotte Bongara (3,115 hectares) involves the following:

Planning to do a restart of the Bongara Zinc mine

High-grade zinc-oxide mineralization

Historical resource estimate of ~1 million tonnes at >21% zinc (cut off 5%), at or near the surface

Significant exploration potential along ~2 km strike length

I should note that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. mined 148,400t at 23.2% zinc for 17 months in 2007 and 2008. Historical remaining reserves were ~600,000 t at ~25% zinc (cut off 12% zinc). They halted due to the low zinc prices in 2008.

Next is its Peru Esquilache project, which entails the following:

Silver-rich polymetallic mineralization

2014-15 drilling confirmed 70-275 gm/t (2-8 opt) Ag near surface (oxides)

Zinc One acquired their Peru assets from Forrester Metals, Inc. (OTC:VNARF), which was completed in June 2017. You can read the details here.

World Leading Zinc Grades

Bongara's zinc grades, as stated above, are in the 21%-25% range and, depending on the cutoff, about 4-5 times higher than most global mines. The average grade of current global zinc producers is only 5.5%. Ivanhoe's (OTCQX:IVPAF) Kipushi has by far the world's highest grade zinc deposit at 34.89% zinc.

Global Zinc Projects Comparison by Zinc Grade

Source

Management

President and CEO/Director Jim Walchuck (BSc.,PEng) is a mining professional with over 37 years of national and international experience in the minerals industry, including work in North America, Slovakia, the UK, Ghana, and Tanzania. Walchuck was the Manager of Mining for Barrick at the Bulyanhulu Gold Mine in Tanzania from 1999 to 2002. There he oversaw the building of a multimillion-ounce, high-grade underground mine in 24 months.

Director Greg Crowe is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of exploration, business and entrepreneurial experience throughout North America, Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. Since August 2016, Crowe has served as CEO, president and director of Silver One Resources Inc., a mineral exploration company with silver projects in the U.S. and Mexico.

Valuation

Zinc One currently has a market cap of CAD 49m (US$36m). In April 2017 they raised CAD 10m in cash, and are therefore fully funded for their 2017 drilling and resource upgrade activities.

Doing some very rough back-of-the-envelope calculations on the resource potential, I can assume total reserves reach 2mt at 20%, and 90% processing efficiency = 360,000t zinc. At a selling price of USD 2,435/t (the current zinc price), and a cost of production of USD 1,500/t, then the revenue can achieve ~USD 336m, or ~USD 33m pa over a 10-year mine life. Note this is a rough revenue (not profit) guesstimate, as it's too early to provide more than just a rough guide. My cost of production estimate could be too conservative due to the transport costs getting to the kiln. Upside to the above guide would potentially come from a larger resource, byproduct credits, or a higher zinc price. We will have a better idea once the PEA (preliminary economic assessment) is released in early 2018.

(Note: Zinc One expects >90% recovery with Waelz kiln. Once we better know the details of any byproducts -- lead, silver, and maybe some gold -- that will also help in the above assessment.)

Near-Term Catalysts

June 2017 - Achieve drilling permit

H2 2017 - Up to 300 drill hole platforms

End 2017 - Updated resource estimate (target is for 1.5-2mt at >20% zinc)

Early 2018 - Complete PEA and submit operations permits soon thereafter.

H2 2019/H1 2020 - Recommence production.

Competitors

Zinc producers: Glencore [LN:GLEN] (OTC:OTC:GLNCF), Vedanta Resources [LN:VED](OTCPK:VDNRF) and subsidiary Hindustan Zinc (OTC:HNDZY), Teck Resources [TSX:TECK](NYSE:TECK), Trevali Mining [TSX:TV] (OTCQX:TREVF), Hudbay Minerals [TSX:HBM] (NYSE:HBM), Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTCPK:IPGDF), Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN](OTCPK:LUNMF), Nevsun Resources [TSX:NSU] (NYSEMKT:NSU), South32 [ASX:S32] [LN:S32], Anglo American [LN:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF) (OTCPK:NGLOY), and Arizona Mining [TSX:AZ] (OTC:WLDVF).

Zinc Developers: Ivanhoe Mines, Aquila Resources [TSX:AQA], Altius Minerals Corp [TSX:CN] (OTCPK:ATUSF), and Canadian Zinc Corp.[TSX:CZN](OTCQB:CZICF).

Some juniors: Heron Resources [TSX:HER] [ASX:HRR] (OTC:HRLDF), Ironbark Zinc [ASX:IBG] (OTCPK:IRBGY), and Nautilus Minerals [TSX:NUS](OTCPK:NUSMF).

Risks

Zinc price falls back sharply due to oversupply: That's possible, but zinc is currently heading into deficit. Ivanhoe Mines will develop the very high grade Kipushi and bring on significant production volumes along with the Vedanta Resources (OTCPK:VDNRF) Gamsberg mine expansion. Together they could add ~1mtpa into a 13.5mtpa zinc market, or an ~8% increase. This is within the next two years, so it's only a mild concern. But this new supply should be absorbed by increasing market demand and the zinc price would not be too affected.

Zinc being substituted: This does happen by aluminum and plastics, so a definite risk should zinc become too expensive.

China slowdown affecting demand for galvanized steel: This is possible and perhaps the main risk to watch out for.

Political and corruption risk: This is moderately low for Peru.

Stock dilution: This should be less than other projects as the project is a restart mine.

Mining risks: There are operational risks, infrastructure risks, and location risks (the mine is still a long way from the port, which is perhaps the largest negative).

Zinc smelting is a difficult process.

There is liquidity risk for those investors buying on the U.S. exchange. It's better to buy on the TSXV, as there is higher liquidity.

Investors can view the May 2017 company presentation here.

Conclusion

Zinc One has world-class zinc grades and significant exploration upside in zinc, but also in other similar metals such as lead, silver, and gold. It has an existing mine with zinc at the surface, so capex will be smaller and time to production quicker. Peru is a mining-friendly country, so sovereign risk is low, especially when compared to other African zinc projects. The negatives are location (540km to the coastline and hence not near a port) and the question mark regarding the total zinc resource size (if the resource will be big enough to justify a successful restart of the mine).

The company is at an early stage with this project as it has only recently been acquired by Zinc One. There are significant near-term catalysts in 2017 and 2018, as the company hopefully progresses toward an upgraded resource in late 2017, PEA in 2018, and a feasibility study thereafter. Should it reach zinc production by 2019/20 at a time of zinc deficit, it might be pleasantly surprised by higher zinc prices - making the mine even more profitable.

Valuation is still quite low due to things being in an early stage, but with positive exploration and rapid advancement toward production, it should rise significantly. Invest cautiously as this is a highly speculative buy.

