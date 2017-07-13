Lindsay Corporation: Shorts Capitulate

Agriculture has been an area of commodities I’ve been very reticent to touch. Corn prices remain 50% below where they were five years ago, and soybeans aren’t far off. While I think it looks like agricultural commodities may have found a bottom over the past several years, “lower for longer” has been my view, a view that runs counter to many in the investment community looking for a snapback rally. Like usual, investors tend to only look back a few years and extrapolate those earnings forward, which neglects the fact that farmers experienced record high profits (the highest in decades) at the peak of the market in 2013. Just like with oil during the same time frame, I doubt we will those pricing levels again for many years.

This plays into equipment manufacturers that serve the agricultural industry, many of which have rallied along with the market. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has gotten dragged up along with the S&P 500 despite recent earnings results actually degrading over that time frame. As a result, it has seen its EV to EBITDA multiple (on a trailing basis) expand from 11.25x to 17.8x over the last 18 months. Even if the company saw a return to the EBITDA it posted in 2013 ($120M versus $51M in 2016), it still trades at more than 8.2x earnings - certainly not what I would call a discount given that represents earnings at an all-time peak in the business cycle. Interestingly, short interest has been nearly cut in half, which looks like capitulation given the mixed bag of earnings results. Is there a short case to be made here based on overvaluation?

Business Overview

Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1955, and has established a global presence in the irrigation business: manufacturing and marketing center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Supporting the irrigation business, the company also produces chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation monitoring, and various other sensor and monitor control systems which help improve water efficiency, as well as maintenance and replacement parts for sold irrigation systems. As a differentiator, Lindsay Corporation also operates an infrastructure supply business, providing moveable road barriers, safety cushions, and road marking and safety equipment.

Just to get it out of the way, as operating income in the irrigation business has collapsed, the infrastructure segment has seen its importance rise (from a profit mix perspective, 27% of pre-corporate expense segment income for full year 2016), but I don’t see it as central to either the bullish or bearish thesis here. It is actually a great business - asset light, low capital expenditures, likely great underlying cash flow generation if they broke it out – but it is still small within the context of Lindsay Corporation when viewed versus the valuation. Even assigning a healthy 12x EBITDA multiple on 2016 results ($15M in EBITDA), the business is worth $180M, or 18% of overall current enterprise value. Lindsay Corporation’s success going to be made or broken on the back of the agricultural sector.

Long-Term Strategic Goals, Why Agriculture Won’t Allow It To Happen

Back in 2015, Lindsay Corporation established some long-term financial goals: 10-15% annual revenue growth, 9-14% operating margin. The company missed these goals measurably in fiscal 2016 (-5% revenue growth, 7% operating margin), and appears to be on track to miss those marks in fiscal 2017 as well (revenue flat, 8% operating margin). Operating margin expansion y/y was driven by expense control entirely; gross margin was actually down another 50bps to 27.8%. General and administrative costs likely do have some further room to fall; “lean” would not be a word I would use to describe the operations here. While fiscal Q3 did see a reversion back to prior year levels of operating expense, this was primarily due to outside professional fees (executive recruiting, legal), that are going to be non-recurring in nature. Still, given that the primary selling season for irrigation equipment is now over (Q4 is second lightest quarter of the year), there is little chance of the company posting meaningful revenue growth (or segment level operating income) versus fiscal 2016, despite improving sales trends in Q3. Continued weakness this year was blamed on a variety of factors: weather, equipment purchase decision deferrals, competitor discounting. In Lindsay Corporation’s view, this will moderate as commodity pricing stabilizes, as well as shifts continue towards higher technology firms. Management clearly sees a path towards growth given the financial targets – does that play out versus the larger macro picture?

To understand Lindsay, you have to understand farmers and how they make business decisions within the macro environment. Overall farmland in the United States has declined, from 938M acres in 2002 to 915M acres in 2012 (latest census data). Likewise, cropland has declined as well, slowly trailing off to below 480M acres by latest estimates. Due to increasing crop yields, American farms have been able to produce much higher stock on less land. Beyond these factors, investors have to remember that only a fraction of cropland is irrigated (8% of land east of the Mississippi, 20% to the west), with more than half of irrigation occurring in five states: Nebraska, California, Arkansas, Texas, and Idaho.

Now, what drove increasing crop yield domestically is a positive for Lindsay Corporation. While some of this is due to fertilizer/crop stewardship, some of it does play into shifts towards more efficient irrigation systems. Market share of pivot/lateral irrigation equipment (Lindsay’s core competency) versus gravity flow and other watering methods, increased from 35% in 1998 to 48% in 2013. Gravity/furrow irrigation is much less water efficient, particularly on non-flat ground. Gravity-fed systems also take a “flood” approach, which requires more upfront water supply versus a constant feed. Remote gravity systems that don’t draw water from natural systems may have to request water several days in advance if they are located in remote locations, which limits farmer ability to respond to short-term water demands. So why the shift to pivot/lateral irrigation versus gravity-based systems? An excellent short piece from last year here on Seeking Alpha from Blue Pacific Partners pins the growth on corn production for ethanol, a conclusion that I’ve reached as well. As overall cropland has shrunk and corn production has risen, corn has gotten a larger share. Aside from farm products like fruit and citrus, corn has higher water requirements than most other common crops (soybean, wheat, etc.) and is more sensitive to water requirements, which has likely incentivized farmers to make the investment in high end irrigation systems, particularly during the super cycle from 2011-2013 when farmers were flush with cash.

While statistics are light, overall market sentiment is that most irrigation equipment in force is relatively young. While the systems are large and sprawling, they are not deeply complicated – mechanically, they are essentially just a pump on a concrete slab, feeding water through a piping system. Pivot water systems tend to have useful lives of twenty years or more, and replacement part needs are (relatively) minimal. Lindsay Corporation does view the potential of high to low pressure retrofitting as a positive, but even if this does boost parts sales, it will be limited for now given the cash-strapped nature. All told, I have a tough time seeing the company reaching its 10-15% annual revenue growth target, even after the lower base coming off the bottom. To grow at that rate, the company will have to win market share (seemingly unlikely, share gains have only been incremental in recent years) or there will need to be a continued shift into pivot/lateral irrigation equipment. I don’t see pivot/lateral irrigation expansion here domestically, so if there is a bull case to be made here, I think it is based on the company’s international operations.

International Irrigation, Valuation

By comparison, the international market remains largely untapped. Substantially all of international cropland is gravity-fed irrigation, and nearly all aspects of the farming process are extremely inefficient compared to the more modernized approach that can be found in the United States. The result is substantially lower yields, such as with corn below:

*Lindsay Corporation, July Investor Presentation

This gives plenty of opportunity for expansion internationally for Lindsay Corporation – if farmers have the available capital. Internationally, farming is still more family-run, compared to the larger operations that can be found here in the United States. Smaller operations simply do not have tens of thousands of dollars available to buy these types of systems. India in particular uses a lot of irrigation to grow, more than any other country, yet Lindsay Corporation currently has no presence there, specifically because most farming there being very small growing operations (lack of capital). China is a big one where the story is different (very supportive government lending programs, particularly given history of hunger in the mainland), so this is a market where Lindsay Corporation does have a firm foothold, and has seen solid growth. Beyond China, Brazil (and other large tracts in South America) is especially important given the area’s reputation as an agricultural exporter. Brazil in particular has seen a healthy recovery in recent months. Quite recently, the Brazilian government announced changes to the primary financing program for irrigation equipment (Moderinfra), which reduces the rate of interest from 8.5% to 7.5%. This should provide a little support for Brazilian operations going forward.

On a mid-cycle valuation basis, most plays in the agriculture sector carry around an 8x multiple given private sector valuations. Other farming-related plays like Potash (NYSE:POT) or Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) trade around the 8x range, with private acquisitions around there as well (see recently covered Compass Minerals’ Plant Nutrition business). Agriculture generated $70M in EBITDA in 2016, an even if you bank an expansion to $90M as mid-cycle (slightly above 2015 levels), then I think this looks to be a touch overvalued: 10% or so. I don’t think there is necessarily enough of an overvaluation case here quite just yet to call this a straight short, particularly given the lack of a catalyst (under than missing guidance), but there might just be something to the short thesis here given time.

