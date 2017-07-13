Disney's Growth Problems Are Being Exacerbated

Company Photo

After being one of my favorite long ideas for some time, Disney (DIS) has struggled over the past couple of years to continue to grow. We all know the problems it has had with its TV business and while other pieces of the empire have picked up the slack, it hasn't been enough and the stock is right where it was better than two years ago. Throughout this, however, Disney has continued to pay its small dividend and spend billions of dollars buying back stock each year. Disney's favoritism towards the buyback has meant that it has been able to somewhat support the stock price by lowering the share count as it has struggled to grow earnings, a key consideration for shareholders deciding whether or not to stick it out. In this article, I'll take a look at Disney's FCF in order to see how it is doing in terms of efficiency as well as any implications on its capital returns.

I'll be using data from Seeking Alpha for this exercise and note that I've estimated 2017 results. Whether my estimates turn out to be right or not isn't particularly consequential; we're looking at trends so this should do.

We'll begin with a look at Disney's revenue and FCF for the past five years as well as my estimates for 2017 to get a baseline.

We can see that up until 2016, Disney had been doing a very nice job of growing revenue. If you consider the size and scope of this business, its growth had been quite impressive. Indeed, this is a big reason why I was initially drawn to the stock a few years ago and while the good times were rolling, they were very good indeed. From 2012 to 2016, Disney's revenue was up a total of 31%, which certainly isn't bad at all and this, among other things, helped propel the share price higher.

We see a similar, if more spectacular story when we look at FCF. That number also rose over time, although in a much lumpier fashion than the top line. FCF actually doubled from 2012 to 2016, an almost unbelievable feat but one that Disney performed despite the fact that capex needs have continued to increase. Importantly, Disney's boost of FCF has been done without accounting smoke and mirrors; it has been driven by increasing earnings and that means the gains are sustainable and repeatable.

However, if we take a look at Disney's productivity in terms of FCF margin, the picture is decidedly less rosy.

Apart from what appears to have been a trough year in 2012, FCF has bounced around but remained fairly flat in the 13% to 15% area. Of course, those are very strong numbers and certainly many companies would be enthralled to produce such levels of FCF. But for Disney, it means it hasn't really been able to produce any meaningful gains in terms of efficiency and that has held back cash generation. In other words, most or all of its FCF growth in the past few years can be attributed to revenue growth and not productivity gains. There's nothing wrong with that unless revenue growth slows down and of course, we know that is exactly what has happened to Disney in the past few quarters. That, in turn, doesn't bode particularly well for FCF growth from here.

And that's really the issue with Disney; if it cannot grow revenue in a meaningful way and FCF margins are roughly flat over time, where is increased cash going to come from? I'm really not quite sure of the answer to that question which means I'm not particularly bullish on Disney's ability to grow FCF. Is that important though?

I think it is as Disney is on the hook for its dividend, which is only about $2.5B a year give or take, but the buyback is huge. Disney has been buying back several billions of dollars' worth of stock each year for the past three years and when you combine the dividend and buyback money, it is outspending its FCF. That's fine because the deficit is small and is easily covered with cash on hand and/or debt but the implication from this discussion is that those expenditures will be more difficult to grow over time, something shareholders will certainly not be overjoyed with. The dividend has never been a priority for Disney and I don't expect it will start now, but it is very safe anyway. The crux here is the buyback and given that FCF is flat lining here, buyback money may be a bit more difficult to come by. This really couldn't come at a worse time for Disney since its growth is slowing materially and it could certainly use a shot in the arm in terms of growth.

I don't want to sound too bearish because I'm not; cautious is more the correct descriptor for my tilt here. However, flat or declining FCF is a significant issue for a company like Disney that is relying upon the buyback for some semblance of growth as the business itself has slowed. In addition, capex needs have remained very high and given Disney's prudent constant investment in its parks business, I don't see that changing. And since the mix of how it produces FCF hasn't really changed in the past several years, I don't see any reason that should change either and as a result, the outlook for FCF growth isn't particularly inspiring. In short, Disney's FCF growth is likely to be tepid from here and the support for the stock the buyback has provided may wane a bit as well. If you're long, you shouldn't reasonably expect the same level of EPS growth from the buyback going forward and thus, the stock may have trouble moving higher.

