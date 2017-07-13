Have We Already Peaked?

Have corporate earnings already peaked? And what does this mean for an already richly valued U.S. stock market?

Corporate earnings growth has been robust coming out of the latest profit recession. Following nearly two years of declining S&P 500 as reported annual earnings from 2015 Q1 to 2016 Q3, profit growth turned positive on a year over year basis in 2016 Q4 and accelerated with double-digit gains in 2017 Q1. On this measure, it appears that the corporate earnings outlook is becoming increasingly stellar as we move through the remainder of 2017. But taking a look at corporate earnings through another widely used measure suggests that all may not be so rosy when it comes to the strength of corporate earnings.

Accelerating

The performance of S&P 500 Index (SPY) earnings on a GAAP basis has been stellar as of late. And they are expected to get even better as we progress through 2017. This is illustrated in the chart below that shows the actual year-over-year growth in annual as reported earnings each quarter on the S&P 500 Index (IVV) from 2015 Q1 through the just completed 2017 Q1. It also includes the latest forecasts for the just started 2017 Q2 earnings season as well as projections for 2017 Q3 and 2017 Q4. In a word, the outlook is robust with expectations for +20% earnings growth through the remainder of 2017.

This is all brilliant for a stock market that badly needs rapidly accelerating earnings to fill what has become a massive valuation gap with stocks trading at some of their highest valuations in history. And these earnings gains are particularly important given that the Fed remains in a tightening mode at a time when other stimulating global central banks are also making their way toward the exits.

But what is the true quality of this strong earnings recovery so far? And is it really sustainable at this breakneck pace going forward?

An Alternative View

To answer these questions, it is worthwhile to consider other common ways in which corporate profits are viewed. Another widely used measure of corporate profits comes not from S&P Global (SPGI) but instead from the national income and product accounts (NIPA) from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

For while S&P corporate earnings measures the aggregate profits of the ever changing list of 500 publicly traded companies that make up the benchmark index on a financial accounting basis, NIPA profits focuses on current production with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments of all public and private U.S. based corporations including private C-corporations, S-corporations and unconsolidated subsidiaries. In short, NIPA profits are a much more comprehensive reading on corporate earnings. Moreover, NIPA profits also provide broader industry coverage. And from an accounting perspective, NIPA profits exclude various nonproduction related items such as increases in value of corporate pension plans and the handling of corporate stock options that can have a measurable impact on earnings from a financial accounting perspective at any given point in time.

The comparison of S&P 500 earnings and NIPA profits is worthwhile for the following reason. The correlation of these two measures is high over long-term periods of time. But over short-term periods, these two measures can exhibit wide deviations. And when these deviations occur, assessing trends in NIPA profits can help provide insight into the underlying quality and sustainability of S&P 500 earnings.

For example, during the financial crisis, investors witnessed a dramatic decline in S&P 500 Index earnings on both a GAAP and operating basis. For example, GAAP earnings cratered from their 2007 Q2 peak at $84.92 per share to their crisis lows in 2009 Q2 at $7.51 per share. Operating earnings also plunged from their 2007 Q2 highs at $91.47 per share to their 2009 Q3 lows of $39.61 per share. These are staggering declines, but they were attributable at least in part to massive asset writedowns by the major financial institutions that were completely broadsided during the crisis. But on a NIPA profits basis fell, but not nearly as much, thus foreshadowing the subsequently strong S&P 500 Index (VOO) earnings recovery that followed from 2009 to 2011.

So what are NIPA profits telling us today?

First, that the surge in corporate profits may not be nearly as robust as being implied by S&P 500 GAAP earnings.

Consider the chart of year-over-year annual NIPA corporate profits with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments on an after-tax basis shown below. For while the comparable chart above for S&P 500 Index earnings is depicting strong and accelerating earnings growth into 2017 Q1, NIPA profits are showing a year-over-year growth rate in 2017 Q1 that has already decelerated markedly into the low single digits following a strong double-digit increase in 2016 Q4.

This alone is disconcerting for the corporate earnings outlook.

Second and perhaps more significantly, it is possible that corporate profits may have already peaked and are already rolling back over. The following is a time series chart of NIPA corporate profits with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments on an after-tax basis dating back to 2009 Q3. Here we see the strong rise in NIPA profits that accompanied the economic recovery from the financial crisis. But after peaking in 2011 Q4, NIPA profits based on current production have essentially fallen flat. Outside of a short blip higher in the middle of 2014, profits by this measure are actually lower in 2017 Q1 than they were in 2011 Q4. And this is on a nominal basis, which is all the more problematic.

As for the robust earnings recovery out of the recent earnings recession, NIPA profits are telling an entirely different story. For not only are 2071 Q1 NIPA profits still well below the 2014 Q3 peak, but they have also fallen on a seasonally adjusted annual rate from where they were in 2016 Q4. In a word – troubling - for 2017 Q1 was a quarter for the S&P 500 Index that blew the doors off. The fact that NIPA profits are telling a decidedly different story is discouraging, particularly with the earnings bar set high as we head into the 2017 Q2 reporting season.

The Bottom Line

Perhaps S&P 500 Index profits have it right. Perhaps the quarterly retreat in NIPA profits in 2017 Q1 was the anomaly that will be corrected through the remainder of 2017. Perhaps. But the fact that this disconnect exists at all is an important and problematic issue for a historically rich U.S. stock market (DIA) that needs corporate earnings to remain robust to continue rising in the face of increasingly tightening monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve. This is yet one more risk factor worth monitoring in the months ahead.

More broadly, the fact that NIPA profits are not only effectively flat for six years running now and are still trending lower for the past three years and running leave us with the following unsettling reality. Yes, the U.S. stock market has done tremendously well over the past many years. But since the middle of 2011, the U.S. stock market has more than doubled on effectively nothing more than multiple expansion, as NIPA profits have provided nothing over this six year period.

A party fueled by easy money and adrenaline can be a blast, but the longer the fun lasts, the more painful the subsequent hangover is likely to be. Corporate profits and fundamentals have mattered little over the last six years. It will be interesting to see what takes place in capital markets once they start to really matter once again. In the meantime, party on!

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.