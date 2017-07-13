Microsoft Is Likely To Beat Earnings

Microsoft (OTCPK:MFST) is likely to beat earnings based on the Productivity and Business segment improving, as well as the Intelligent Cloud segment improving at double-digit rates. Were it not for Personal Computing lagging, the beat would have been more pronounced.

Introduction

I'll be forecasting revenues on a constant currency (CC) basis as I believe this is what the market will be looking at. And, to be fair, CC does provide a more accurate picture of business dynamics and underlying fundamentals.

Microsoft operates in many segments, and management has given us a guidance range to work with. The three main segments I'll be focusing on are:

Productivity and Business: $8.2 billion to $8.4 billion Intelligent Cloud: $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion More Personal Computing: $8.4 billion to $8.7 billion

This adds up to a guidance range of $23.8 billion to $24.5 billion. Wall Street is expecting $24,188 million in revenue. This estimate seems very casual, as it simply reflects the midpoint of the range (or slightly above). The segments mentioned above contain many segments themselves, so I will need to break down these parts and figure out how these add to the total.

Productivity and Business

First up is Productivity and Business. This segment includes LinkedIn as well as office commercial products and cloud service revenues. The company itself expects LinkedIn to contribute $1.05 up from the previous quarter's $975 million.

The company is expecting growth to continue. Commercial products grew 7% year over year. I will apply a growth rate that is slightly below this, after which I will add LinkedIn's revenue contribution of $1.05 billion.



Source

As we can see, Productivity and Business revenue was $7 billion last year. If we apply a 5% growth rate instead of 7% and add in LinkedIn, we get a revenue of $8.4. That corresponds with the high end of the guidance for this segment.

Intelligent Cloud

Next up is the Intelligent Cloud segment. Cloud is a much hyped segment at any company that is in the cloud business. It's not hard to see why, as this segment has a tremendous growth rate and the industry is relatively young. The Q3 year-over-year revenue growth came in at 12% on a CC currency basis. Were it reasonable to expect a similar Y-o-Y growth, it would go a long way to topping Wall Street estimates. This is what the company had to say about its Intelligent Cloud segment:

In Intelligent Cloud, we expect $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion in revenue. Performance trends from Q3 should continue into Q4, with annuity strength and double-digit revenue growth across our server products and cloud services. Enterprise Services should decline with lower volumes of Windows Server 2003 custom support agreements.

There's a lot here, so I'll try and rephrase. Performance strength should continue from double-digit revenue growth in server and cloud services, while Enterprise Services should decline. Below is a breakdown of the Intelligent Cloud:



Source

Remember that Cloud grew 12% on a constant currency basis with server and cloud products growing 15%, while Enterprise Services declined 1%. This means that Enterprise Services is still a much bigger part of this segment than Cloud. We don't need to know the exact revenues to create a forecast. If we consider the delta of Enterprise and forecast a 1.5% decline, we get a 10% CC Y-o-Y growth. In truth, the delta should be lower as Cloud grows. This gives as a revenue of $7.38 billion.

More Personal Computing

Lastly, we have the More Personal Computing segment. Revenues in this segment declined by 7% in the third quarter. A meet or beat will be depending on how well -- or "not so bad" -- this segment performs.

Source

Again, there's a lot here. For some context, here is what management had to say about the upcoming quarter:

In our OEM business, we anticipate that revenue growth will be more aligned with the overall PC market. ... Our non-Pro revenue is expected to be above the consumer PC market, with continued benefit from a strong mix of premium devices. ... In gaming, we expect to see continued healthy user engagement on our Xbox platform. ... And in devices, we expect revenue to decline with negligible revenue from Phone ... With Surface, we expect a more moderate rate of decline given the prior-year comparable and current market dynamics.

There are five different moving parts here. If we look at the slide, we can identify the most important ones. The 7% decline equals roughly a $700 million decline. At the same time, Surface revenues declined by $280 million, accounting for almost half of that decline. The second biggest part in terms of effect on total revenue is Windows OEM non-Pro revenue, which declined by 1%. So there are two negative contributors.

Surface is set to experience a more moderate rate of decline. It is important to distinguish between "rate of decline" and "decline." A more moderate decline could mean losing less revenue, but losing a similar amount of revenue in terms of percentage. A more moderate rate of decline basically implies that Surface will not decline by 25% as it did previously. To that effect, I'll apply a 20% decline rate, which means that I'll be subtracting $194 million from Q4 2016 revenue.

The rest of the moving parts are not very interesting. Advertising revenue is to experience roughly the same rate of growth, while OEM will partially slow down but experience a healthier mix overall, as OEM behaves more in line with the market (basically flat). For this segment, my revenue estimate is $8.5 billion.

Putting It All Together and Final Words

Now that we've gone through all the moving parts, things will proceed a lot faster. Our total revenue estimate is $24.8 billion. All that's left is to go down the P&L line and divide by total outstanding shares. LinkedIn will be contributing to a lot of non-GAAP expenses, which I will be factoring out. This means that I will exclude about $370m of expenses from the total. These are amortization expenses related to the acquisition and are usually counted as a one-time expense. After this, I apply a 21% tax rate and divide by $7.78B shares to get to an EPS estimate of $0.74 vs. Wall Street estimates of $0.71. I expect Microsoft to beat on both revenue and EPS, as I estimate revenue to be $24.28 billion vs. Wall Street's $24.18 billion, and EPS of $0.74 vs. $0.71.

