Walgreens Does It Again

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has just announced it will be hiking its dividend. That is right, this growing pharmaceutical and retail sales empire has rewarded shareholders once again with yet another reason to be long this stock. This time it has hiked its dividend another 6.7%. This brings the total quarterly dividend to $0.40, up from the prior dividend of $0.375 per share. This is welcomed news as the name not only is growing, but it is looking out for shareholders as well. This dividend is payable on September 12th and has an ex-dividend date of August 16th. But how is the company able to do this?

Well the answer is pretty simple. Besides simply gobbling up all other companies, the company continues to impress on its own. What do I mean? Well even a cursory review of the recently just released its fiscal Q3 earnings tells the story. Forget about the new deal was struck with Rite Aid, current performance and expectations going forward without this name are what really matter when it comes to whether or not our dividend will be secure.

Here is the key. WBA is the first global pharmacy-led, health and well-being enterprise in the world. It is an empire. The company is involved in many areas of the healthcare and of course retail market. It is now an extremely well diversified machine, and any assets picked up from RAD will only strengthen it. As shareholders, so long as performance continues to impress, you will see capital appreciation. But let us assume that share price holds steady. That would mean that the name would become an income name. In order to be reliable, it would then need to be able to ensure it was growing that dividend and that is where higher sales and earnings become needed.

Well once again last quarter the company continued to show it is among the top pharmacy players in the world. Sales and earnings were both impressive. Sales were $30.12 billion, and beat analyst estimates by a strong $370 million. On a GAAP basis, net earnings for the fiscal third quarter jumped 5.3% to $1.2 billion compared with the same quarter a year ago, while GAAP net earnings per diluted share were up 5.9% to $1.07 versus last year. Factoring in some necessary items, adjusted fiscal 2017 third quarter net earnings rose 11.9% to $1.4 billion. Adjusted fiscal earnings also spiked 12.7% on a per share basis to $1.33. While sales were up 2.1% on an absolute basis, they were up 5% in constant dollars. The point here continues to be that the synergistic sales are expected to continue to grow for the company this year and beyond, especially as it keeps buying out competition. That is what will ensure we continue to see better dividends in the future. Steady growth.

Looking ahead I'll continue to examine the company assuming it will not have Rite Aid's assets. So what can we expect going forward? Well following this last round of earnings WBA raised its guidance. Because of cost savings and strong traffic, the company now expects to earn $4.98 to $5.08 per share on a diluted basis, a hike versus prior guidance. With some analysts seeing this name as a $100 plus stock, the direction of the company overall, the decent yield and the solid guidance, I remain bullish on the name.

